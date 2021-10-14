Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.
News
Summary
SPCE
US92766K1060
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
(SPCE)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
10/14 04:10:00 pm
24.06
USD
+0.50%
04:33p
VIRGIN GALACTIC
: Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Test Flight Rescheduled to Follow Completion of This Program
BU
08:34a
VIRGIN GALACTIC
: Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
10/04
VIRGIN GALACTIC
: William Shatner will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket
AQ
Virgin Galactic to delay commercial space travel service
10/14/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
(Reuters) - Space exploration company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Thursday it is delaying its commercial space travel service to the fourth quarter of 2022.
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
© Reuters 2021
All news about VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
04:33p
VIRGIN GALACTIC
: Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Tes..
BU
08:34a
VIRGIN GALACTIC
: Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Ca..
BU
10/04
VIRGIN GALACTIC
: William Shatner will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket
AQ
10/01
Tech Stocks Gain Ground in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
10/01
Technology Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
10/01
VC DAILY
: Question: In Fintech, How Much Is Too -2-
DJ
10/01
SOCIAL BUZZ
: Wallstreetbets Mixed Pre-Market Friday
MT
10/01
VIRGIN GALACTIC
: shares enter orbit following regulatory green light
AQ
09/30
VIRGIN GALACTIC
: FAA clears Virgin Galactic to resume flights after investigation
AQ
09/30
AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD
: Orn, spce, kavl
MT
Analyst Recommendations on VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
09/17
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Autoliv, Fortinet, Tesla, Virgin Galactic, WP Carey...
09/16
VIRGIN GALACTIC
: Cowen Adjusts Virgin Galactic Holdings PT to $30 From $51, Maintains Out..
MT
09/14
VIRGIN GALACTIC
: UBS Adjusts Virgin Galactic Holdings PT to $26 From $38, Maintains Neutr..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
1,98 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-361 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
825 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-16,1x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
6 159 M
6 159 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
2 694x
EV / Sales 2022
351x
Nbr of Employees
823
Free-Float
74,9%
Chart VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
23,94 $
Average target price
30,36 $
Spread / Average Target
26,8%
Managers and Directors
Michael Colglazier
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Ahrens
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chamath Palihapitiya
Chairman
Steve Justice
Vice President-Engineering
Alistair Burns
Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
0.89%
6 159
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
25.47%
134 447
THE BOEING COMPANY
4.44%
129 997
AIRBUS SE
25.13%
102 146
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION
1.91%
100 177
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
28.01%
62 234
