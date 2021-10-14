Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPCE   US92766K1060

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virgin Galactic to delay commercial space travel service

10/14/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Space exploration company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Thursday it is delaying its commercial space travel service to the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
All news about VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
04:33pVIRGIN GALACTIC : Begins Planned Vehicle Enhancement and Modification Period; Unity 23 Tes..
BU
08:34aVIRGIN GALACTIC : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Ca..
BU
10/04VIRGIN GALACTIC : William Shatner will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket
AQ
10/01Tech Stocks Gain Ground in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
10/01Technology Stocks Mixed in Afternoon Trading
MT
10/01VC DAILY : Question: In Fintech, How Much Is Too -2-
DJ
10/01SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Mixed Pre-Market Friday
MT
10/01VIRGIN GALACTIC : shares enter orbit following regulatory green light
AQ
09/30VIRGIN GALACTIC : FAA clears Virgin Galactic to resume flights after investigation
AQ
09/30AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Orn, spce, kavl
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,98 M - -
Net income 2021 -361 M - -
Net cash 2021 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 159 M 6 159 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2 694x
EV / Sales 2022 351x
Nbr of Employees 823
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,94 $
Average target price 30,36 $
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Colglazier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas T. Ahrens Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chamath Palihapitiya Chairman
Steve Justice Vice President-Engineering
Alistair Burns Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.0.89%6 159
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION25.47%134 447
THE BOEING COMPANY4.44%129 997
AIRBUS SE25.13%102 146
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION1.91%100 177
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION28.01%62 234