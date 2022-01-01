Log in
    VGII   KYG9460K1022

VIRGIN GROUP ACQUISITION CORP. II

(VGII)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates GIIX, NMMC, VGII Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

01/01/2022 | 12:00am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Footprint International Holdco, Inc. If you are a Gores shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: NMMC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Corcentric. If you are a North Mountain shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: VGII) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Grove Collaborative. If you are a Virgin Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP is investigating whether these companies and their boards of directors acted to: (i) maximize shareholder value; (ii) conduct a fair sales process; and (iii) disclose all material information to shareholders in connection with the merger.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-giix-nmmc-vgii-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301452444.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
