Virgin Acquisition II : GROVE'S MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS - Form 8-K

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields GROVE'S MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS You should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations together with our unaudited financial statements as of March 31, 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 and the related notes, included as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, which is incorporated by reference herein. We also recommend that you read our management's discussion and analysis and our audited financial statements and the notes thereto, which are included in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022. Some of the information contained in this discussion and analysis, including information with respect to our plans and strategy for our business, contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from management's expectations as a result of various factors, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections of the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement") entitled "Risk Factors" and "Special Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements". Throughout this section, unless the context requires otherwise, references to "Grove", "we," "us" and "our" in this section are to the business and operations of Grove prior to the Business Combination (as defined in the Proxy Statement). OVERVIEW Grove is a digital-first, sustainability-oriented consumer products innovator. We use our connection with consumers to create and curate authentic, disruptive brands and products. Grove builds natural products that perform as well as or better than many leading CPG brands (both conventional and natural), while being healthier for consumers and the planet. Grove's omnichannel distribution strategy enables us to reach consumers where they want to shop. We operate an online direct-to-consumer website and mobile application ("DTC platform") where we both sell our Grove-owned brands ("Grove Brands") and partner with other leading natural and mission-based CPG brands, providing consumers the best selection of curated products across many categories and brands. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we generated approximately 52% of our net revenue from Grove Brands, with 75% of that net revenue from home care products. As we grow our product assortment and distribution in beauty and personal care, we expect the contribution of sales from these categories to increase. Grove is a public benefit corporation and a Certified B Corporation, meaning we adhere to third party standards for prioritizing social, environmental, and community wellbeing. We have a history of doing well by doing good, which is supported by our flywheel: as we have grown, our product development capabilities and data have improved. That improved innovation grows both topline and expands margins as our innovation tends to be both market expanding and margin accretive. Since inception, Grove has grown rapidly and invested heavily in building out both its Grove ecommerce platform and its Grove Brands, and over this period we have operated at a loss and have an accumulated deficit of ($537.5) million as of March 31, 2022. We anticipate that we will continue to incur losses in the future as we continue to invest in advertising and other strategic initiatives planned for future growth and as a result, we will need additional capital resources to fund our operations. Refer to Liquidity, Capital Resources and Requirements below for more information. We believe that we will continue to grow and to decrease our losses as a percentage of net revenue over time as we work to realize the benefits of this investment in margin expansion and optimization of costs. Reorganization In March 2022, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, current market headwinds, and the steadfast commitment to building a sustainable business, we implemented a company-wide reorganization which included a reduction in our workforce of approximately 17% of corporate employees to reduce operating expenses and strengthen key strategic areas across the business. In connection with the reorganization, we recorded charges totaling $1.6 million in the three months ended March 31, 2022. Status of de-SPAC On December 7, 2021, we entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, a Cayman Islands exempted company (" VGAC II "), a special purpose acquisition company, Treehouse Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned direct subsidiary of VGAC II (" VGAC II Merger Sub I ") and Treehouse Merger Sub II, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned direct subsidiary of VGAC II (" VGAC II Merger Sub II "), which agreement was amended and restated on March 31, 2022. VGAC II has called for an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders for purposes of voting on the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement and related matters, to be held on June 14, 2022, or at such other time, on such other date and at such other place to which the meeting may be adjourned. Provided that the shareholders of the Registrant and the stockholders of Grove approve the Business Combination and the closing conditions described in the proxy statement have been satisfied, the Registrant and Grove expect that the Business Combination will be consummated promptly thereafter. Outlook Based on our performance to date, the uncertain macro environment, continued cost inflation, and consumer behavior that is reverting to pre-pandemic levels earlier than we anticipated, we have updated our business strategy and outlook with a priority on conservation of cash and a heightened focus on profitability, as opposed to rapid growth. For the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022, we now expect: • Net revenue of $300 to $310 million • Adjusted EBITDA margin of (29)% to (32)% For the 12-month period ending December 31, 2023, we now expect: • Net revenue of $300 to $310 million • Adjusted EBITDA margin of (13)% to (16)% For the 12-month period ending December 31, 2024, we now expect: • Net revenue of $330 to $360 million • Adjusted EBITDA margin of greater than 0% The foregoing estimates are forward-looking statements, and are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to vary substantially from those contained above. Key assumptions underlying these estimates include, without limitation: (1) that we reduce our investment in growing the direct to consumer business substantially until we achieve operational improvements that will allow us to scale the business profitably, (2) that we are able to achieve significant revenue growth and gross margin improvement in our retail business, (3) allow us to scale that we are able to achieve improvements in our product pricing and (4) that we are successful in our efforts to right-size our operating expenses in light of expected future revenues and gross margin. Factors that could cause our actual future results to vary significantly from those contained above include, among others, macro-economic developments such as inflation and rising interest rates reducing demand and increasing our cost of goods and operating expenses, disruptions to our supply chain, inability to drive brand awareness and market acceptance for our products and failure to realize the expected efficiency gains from our operational reorganization. For more information about these other factors that may adversely affect our future operating results, please refer to "Factors affecting Future Operating Results," and "Risk Factors". Key Factors Affecting Our Operating Performance We believe that the growth of our business and our future success are dependent on many factors. While each of these factors presents significant opportunities for us, they also pose important challenges that we must successfully address to enable us to sustain the growth of our business and improve our operations while staying true to our mission, including those discussed below and in the section of the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022 entitled "Risk Factors". Ability To Grow our Brand Awareness Our brand is integral to the growth of our business and is essential to our ability to engage with our community. Our performance will depend on our ability to attract new customers and encourage consumer spending across our product portfolio. Despite growth in our brand awareness, as of March 31, 2022, our market research shows that Grove still only has aided brand awareness of approximately 32% among shoppers who have or intend to purchase natural products, which is lower than many Home and Personal Care peers. We believe the core elements of continuing to grow our awareness, and thus increase our penetration, are highlighting our products' qualities of being natural, sustainable and effective, the efficacy of our marketing efforts and the success of our continued retail rollout. Beyond preserving the integrity of our brand, our performance will depend on our ability to augment our reach and increase the number of consumers aware of Grove and our product portfolio. Ability to Continue to Innovate in Products and Packaging Our continued product innovation is integral to our future growth. We have successfully developed and launched over 500 individual products in recent years. The research, development, testing and improvement has been led by the Grove R&D team, which includes experienced chemists and formulators, who work closely with our Sustainability team. These new and innovative products, as well as our focus on environmentally responsible packaging, have been key drivers of our value proposition to date. An important element of our product development strategy is our ability to engage directly with customers through our DTC platform to assess demand and market preferences. To the extent our customers increasingly access our products through retail channels, we will need to innovate our modalities of customer engagement to maintain this important feedback loop. Our continued success in research and development and ability to assess customer needs and develop sustainable and effective products will be central to attracting and retaining consumers in the future and to growing our market penetration and our impact on human and environmental health. Ability to Expand our Retail Distribution We have a significant opportunity to expand our distribution in retail channels, both broadening our partner reach and introducing our products across more doors, as well as deepening our retail distribution in terms of the number of individual products. Our success and speed of doing so will impact our financial performance. We will pursue partnerships with a wide variety of retailers, including big-box retailers, online retailers, grocery stores, drugstores and specialty retailers. Our ability to execute this strategy will depend on a number of factors, such as retailers' satisfaction with the sales and profitability of our products. In the near-term, retail expansion will require partnerships with retailers on launches and we may choose to invest in promotions to drive sales and awareness over time. To the extent we are successful in retail expansion over the next several years, we expect to see potential negative effects on gross margins resulting from the retail cost structure to be approximately offset by savings in fulfillment costs driven by bulk shipping to retailers versus individualized fulfillment to consumers, through our fulfillment centers. Cost-Efficient Acquisition of New Customers and Retention of Existing Customers on our DTC Platform Our ability to attract new customers is a key factor for our future growth. To date we have successfully acquired new customers through many online and offline marketing channels. As a result, revenue has increased each year since our launch. In recent periods, changes in the algorithms used for targeting and purchasing online advertising, supply and demand dynamics in the market, and other factors have caused the cost of marketing on these channels to increase consistently. Failure to effectively adapt to changes in online marketing dynamics or otherwise to attract customers on a cost-efficient basis would adversely impact our profitability and operating results. We have several initiatives underway that we believe may lower marketing and customer acquisition cost, but these may not be successful and our inability to drive success in new marketing initiatives would adversely impact our profitability and operating results. In 2020, new customer acquisition, customer acquisition cost, average order value, promotion rates, and growth in order volume by cohort were favorably impacted to a substantial degree by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was driven both by the increasing use of DTC platform by customers sheltering in place and by substantially higher demand for many of our product categories, especially personal care and household paper and cleaning products. After several years of annual revenue growth, our revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2022 were approximately 11% lower than in the prior year comparative period, reflecting the challenges that the industry faces as a result of customers buying behaviors reverting to pre-pandemic levels. While we continue to believe that there are long term trends in the zero-waste industry and that we will be able to continue to grow our business in the long run, post-pandemic consumer behavior patterns and macro-economic factors will continue to be a risk to our business and will adversely impact our financial performance. The future activity level and profitability of our DTC customer base will depend on our ability to continue to offer a compelling value proposition to consumers including strong selection, pricing, customer service, smooth and compelling web and mobile app experience, fast and reliable fulfillment, and curation within natural and sustainable products. Our success is also dependent on our ability to maintain relevance with our consumers on a regular basis through high performing products and a consumer-friendly refill and fulfillment process, and most importantly to provide consumers with products that consistently outperform their expectations. Our ability to execute on these key value-driving areas for consumers, and to remain competitive and compelling in a post- pandemic landscape, are necessary for our future growth. Failure to achieve these things would materially impact our operating results and financial performance. Ability to Drive Operating Efficiency and Leverage as We Scale We believe we are in the early stages of realizing a substantial opportunity to transform the consumer products industry into a force for human and environmental good by relentlessly creating and curating planet- first, high-performance brands and products. We have made substantial operating and capital expenditures to build our operations for this opportunity and believe that realization will require sustained levels of investment for the foreseeable future. Funding these capital requirements is the principal purpose for the financing we expect to achieve from this transaction. To achieve profitability over the longer term, we will need to leverage economies of scale in sourcing our products, generating brand awareness, acquiring customers, creating operating leverage over headcount and other overhead, and fulfilling orders. Our retail strategy is designed, in part, to help accelerate achievement of this scale, as we leverage the retail presence of our partners and minimize the fulfillment costs associated with our DTC platform and create new revenue streams for our product development efforts. However, we believe that maintaining our DTC presence will remain a key driver of our product innovation and customer satisfaction strategies and serves the need of an important and growing group of consumers that wants to shop online. If we are unable to achieve sufficient operating leverage in our business, we may need to curtail our expenditures, which would in turn compromise our prospects for growth and or negatively impact our ability to operate profitably. Impact of COVID-19 The global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted and will continue to impact our operating results, financial condition and cash flows. We have implemented a number of measures to protect the health and safety of our workforce. These measures include substantial modifications to employee travel, employee work locations, and virtualization or cancellation of in-person meetings, among other modifications. In our fulfillment centers, as well as for the staff employees who work in our offices, we are following the guidance from public health officials and applicable government agencies, including implementation of enhanced cleaning measures, social distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks. During the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in Q2 and Q3 2020, we perceived a marked increase in the attention and demand for our products, especially personal care and household paper and cleaning products. At the same time, the pandemic caused significant uncertainty in the overall business environment, including risks to business continuity in our fulfillment centers, as well as in inbound freight and inventory supply disruptions. We navigated this situation by significantly reducing our expenses for paid customer acquisition, while investing in the health and safety of our employees. The inventory supply challenges adversely affected revenue due to an above-average out-of-stock rate. We responded to this and the ongoing challenges in global logistics by temporarily building up an increased level of inventory that can absorb more unpredictability within our inbound freight procurement processes. We continue to work with our existing manufacturing, logistics and other supply chain partners to ensure our ability to service our customers. We recognize that the COVID-19 pandemic may impact the global supply chain in ways that negatively impact our ability to source our products and the cost at which we are able to source products. While we have a number of efforts in place to ensure we maintain strong service levels for our consumers, if we are unable to navigate cost inflation and supply chain disruptions it will have a material impact on our operating results and financial performance. Overall, we believe that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in revenue and profitability leading to better operating results in 2020. The positive drivers were the increase in unpaid new customer acquisition, in general a more favorable customer marketing environment with lower advertising cost, a reduced need for promotion, and a higher activity level of our existing customer base. These factors drove up both revenue and profitability and more than offset the operational and inventory challenges which we successfully navigated. As COVID restrictions were lifted and to the extent the pandemic continues to subside, the rate of growth experienced in 2020 did not continue into 2021, and in the three months ended March 31, 2022 we recorded revenues that were approximately 11% lower than the prior year comparative period. The COVID-19 pandemic may have other adverse effects on our business, operations, and financial results and condition, including, among other things, adverse impacts on labor availability, our fulfillment center operations, supply chain and logistics disruptions, consumer behaviors, and on the overall economy, including recent high inflation levels impacting consumer spending. While most areas of the United States have reduced most or all COVID-19 restrictions, as the pandemic continues and if new outbreaks emerge, there remains uncertainty regarding the magnitude and duration of the economic and social effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore we cannot predict the full extent of the positive or negative impacts the pandemic will have on our business, operations, and financial results and condition in future periods. In particular, the positive trends on our operating results relating to changes in consumer behaviors relating to the pandemic that we have generally seen in 2020 did not continue into all of 2021, started declining in the later part of 2021, and could continue to decline in future periods. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, we may experience materially adverse impacts to our business as a result of its economic impact. For additional discussion of COVID-19-related risks, see "Risk Factors" in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022. Key Operating and Financial Metrics In addition to our financial statements, included elsewhere in the Form 8-K, we assess the performance of our overall business based on the following metrics and measures, including identifying trends, formulating financial projections, making strategic decisions, assessing operational efficiencies and monitoring our business. Over the coming years, we expect to grow our omnichannel presence both in core assortment and adjacent categories as well as consumers and channels, which we believe will lead to meaningful growth of our Grove Brands distribution revenue but most importantly mission driven leadership and positive impact on the environment. We believe that the future of CPG brand building and consumer demand is omnichannel. Our DTC platform remains a core part of our strategy and customer value proposition in addition to providing key data and customer feedback driving our innovation process. We kicked off our expansion into brick and mortar retail in April 2021 with the launch of a curated assortment of Grove Co. products at Target. As we aim to continue our leadership in both omnichannel and sustainability, we will aggressively expand our presence into physical retail over the next few years to reach more consumers no matter where they shop. Our current operating metrics reflect our core strategic focus on growing our Grove Brands omnichannel presence and revenue, as well as our key DTC platform metrics. Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except DTC Net Revenue Per Order and percentages) 2021 2022 Financial and Operating Data Grove Brands % Net Revenue 51 % 52 % DTC Total Orders 1,786 1,558 DTC Active Customers 1,774 1,653 DTC Net Revenue Per Order $ 56 $ 55 Grove Brands % Net Revenue We define Grove Brands % Net Revenue as total net revenue across all channels attributable to Grove Brands, including: Grove Co, Honu, Peach, Rooted Beauty, Seedling, Superbloom and Sustain divided by our total net revenue. On our DTC Platform, our total net revenue includes revenue from both Grove Brands and third-party brands that we carry, whereas for our retail sales total net revenues is comprised exclusively of revenue from Grove Brand products. We view Grove Brands % Net Revenue as a key indicator of the success of our product innovation and growth strategy, and customers' acceptance of our products. DTC Total Orders We determine our number of DTC Total Orders by counting the number of customer orders submitted through our website and mobile applications that have been shipped within the period. The metric includes orders that have been refunded, excludes reshipments of customer orders for any reason including damaged and missing products, and excludes retail orders. Refunded orders are included in DTC Total Orders as we believe this provides more meaningful order management performance metrics, including fulfillment cost efficacy and refund rates. Changes in DTC Total Orders in a reporting period capture both the inflow of new customers, as well as changes in order frequency of existing customers. We view the number of Total DTC Orders as a key indicator of trends in our DTC platform, and our future success in this channel will depend in part on our ability to drive growth through new customer acquisition and by increasing existing customer engagement. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, DTC Total Orders declined due to softness in retention as the economy continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and due to our reduction in advertising spend. We expect this trend to continue at least into 2023. See "-Outlook." DTC Active Customers As of the last day of each reporting period, we determine our number of DTC Active Customers by counting the number of individual customers who submitted orders through our DTC platform, and for whom an order has shipped, at least once during the preceding 364-day period. The change in active customers in a reporting period captures both the inflow of new customers as well as the outflow of customers who have not made a purchase in the last 364 days. We view the number of active customers as one of the key indicators of our growth of our DTC channel. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, DTC Active Customers declined due to continued softness in retention as the economy continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and due to our reduction in advertising spend. DTC Net Revenue Per Order We define DTC Net Revenue Per Order as our DTC Total Net Revenue in a given reporting period, divided by the DTC Total Orders in that period. We view DTC Net Revenue per Order as a key indicator of the profitability of our DTC business. DTC Net Revenue Per Order decreased slightly in the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the prior year comparative period. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin We prepare and present our financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP (" GAAP "). In addition, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA, when taken together with our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating performance and facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. For these reasons, management uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating our operating performance and resource allocation and forecasting. As such, we believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with additional useful information in evaluating our performance. We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss, adjusted to exclude: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) depreciation and amortization; (3) remeasurement of convertible preferred stock warrant liability; (4) interest expense; (5) provision for income taxes and (6) restructuring expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Because Adjusted EBITDA excludes these elements that are otherwise included in our GAAP financial results, this measure has limitations when compared to net loss determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. For these reasons, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation from, or as a substitute for, net loss determined in accordance with GAAP. The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented. The reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA Margin to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures, such as the impact of depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, amortization of internal use software, the effects of net interest expense (income), other expense (income), and non-cash stock based compensation expense. Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Net loss $ (37,895 ) $ (47,384 ) Stock-based compensation 3,460 4,460 Depreciation and amortization 1,128 1,410 Remeasurement of convertible preferred stock warrant liability 932 (1,886 ) Interest expense 963 2,087 Restructuring expenses - 1,636 Provision for income taxes 12 23 Total Adjusted EBITDA $ (31,400 ) $ (39,654 ) Net loss margin (37.1 )% (52.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (30.7 )% (43.8 )% Components of Results of Operations Revenue, Net We generate revenue primarily from the sale of both third-party and our Grove Brands products through our DTC platform. Customers purchase products through the website or mobile application through a combination of directly selecting items from the catalog, items that are suggested by our recurring shipment recommendation engine, and featured products that appear in marketing on-site, in emails and on our mobile app. Most customers purchase a combination of products recommended by us based on previous purchases and new products discovered through marketing or catalog browsing. Customers can have orders auto-shipped to them on a specified date or shipped immediately through an option available on the website and mobile application. We also generate revenue from the sale of our Grove Brands products to the retail channel. We recognize revenue from the sale of our products through our DTC platform net of discounts, sales tax, customer service credits and estimated refunds. Sales tax collected from customers is not considered revenue and is included in accrued liabilities until remitted to the taxing authorities. Cost of Goods Sold Cost of goods sold consists of the product costs of merchandise, inbound freight costs, vendor allowances, costs associated with inventory shrinkage and damages and inventory write-offs and related reserves. Gross Profit and Gross Margin Gross profit represents revenue less cost of goods sold. Gross margin is gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue. We generally record higher gross margins associated with sales of Grove Brands products compared to sales of third-party products. To help induce first-time customers to purchase on our DTC platform, we generally offer higher discounts and free product offerings, and as a result our overall margins can be adversely affected in periods of rapid new customer acquisition. Our gross margin also fluctuates from period to period based on promotional activity, product and channel mix, the timing of promotions and launches, and in-bound transportation rates, among other factors. Our gross profit and gross margin may not be comparable with that of other retailers because we include certain fulfillment related costs in selling, general, and administrative expenses while other retailers may include these expenses in cost of merchandise sold. Operating Expenses Our operating expenses consist of advertising, product development, and selling, general and administrative expenses. Advertising Advertising expenses are expensed as incurred and consist primarily of our customer acquisition costs associated with online advertising, as well as advertising on television, direct mail campaigns and other media. Costs associated with the production of advertising are expensed when the first advertisement is shown. We expect advertising costs to decrease from the 2021 fiscal year for cash flow and customer acquisition cost management. Product Development Product development expenses relate to the product and packaging innovation in our Grove Brands product lines and costs related to the ongoing support and maintenance of the Company's proprietary technology, including the Company's DTC platform, as well as amortization of capitalized internally developed software. Product development expenses consist primarily of personnel-related expenses, including salaries, bonuses, benefits and stock-based compensation expense. Product development costs also include allocated facilities, equipment, depreciation and overhead costs. We expect product development costs to be consistent from 2021 as a percentage of revenue as we balance our investments in the expansion of our product line, innovative packaging and product improvements with revenue growth. Selling, General and Administrative Selling, general and administrative expenses consist primarily of compensation and benefit costs for personnel involved in general corporate functions, including stock-based compensation expense, and certain fulfillment costs, as further outlined below. Selling, general and administrative expenses also include the allocated facilities, equipment, depreciation and overhead costs, marketing costs including qualified cost of credits issued through our referral program, costs associated with our customer service operation, costs of environmental offsets. We expect selling, general and administrative expense to decrease in the future as a percentage of net revenue, as we scale our fulfillment costs and our selling and administrative infrastructure, which will offset additional costs associated with operating as a public company. Fulfillment costs represent those costs incurred in operating and staffing our fulfillment centers, including costs attributable to receiving, inspecting and warehousing inventories, picking, packing and preparing customer orders for shipment (" Fulfillment Labor "), shipping and handling expenses, packing materials costs and payment processing and related transaction costs. These costs are included within selling, general and administrative expenses in the statements of operations. We expect fulfillment costs to increase in the future on a per order basis primarily from shipping rate increases from our carriers. Interest Expense Interest expense consists primarily of interest expense associated with our debt financing arrangements. Other Expense (Income), Net Other expense (income), net consists primarily of losses or gains on remeasurement of our convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities. Provision for Income Taxes We account for income taxes under the asset and liability method, whereby deferred tax assets and liabilities are determined based on the difference between the financial statement and income tax bases of assets and liabilities using enacted tax rates in effect for the year in which the differences are expected to reverse. We recognize the benefits of tax-return positions in the financial statements when they are more likely than not to be sustained by the taxing authority, based on the technical merits at the reporting date. We consider many factors when evaluating and estimating our tax positions and tax benefits, which may require periodic adjustments, and which may not accurately forecast actual outcomes. We recognize interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits, if any, as income tax expense. Results of Operations The following table sets forth our results of operations for each period presented: Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 (in thousands) Revenue, net $ 102,220 90,479 Cost of goods sold 50,028 47,742 Gross profit 52,192 42,737 Operating expenses: Advertising 35,636 32,793 Product development 5,162 6,240 Selling, general and administrative 47,538 50,970 Operating loss (36,144 ) (47,266 ) Interest expense 963 2,087 Other expense (income), net 776 (1,992 ) Interest and other expense, net 1,739 95 Loss before provision for income taxes (37,883 ) (47,361 ) Provision for income taxes 12 23 Net loss $ (37,895 ) $ (47,384 ) The following table sets forth our statements of operations data expressed as a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 (as a percentage of revenue) Revenue, net 100 % 100 % Cost of goods sold 49 53 Gross profit 51 47 Operating expenses: Advertising 35 36 Product development 5 7 Selling, general and administrative 47 56 Operating loss (35 ) (52 ) Interest expense 1 2 Other expense (income), net 1 (2 ) Interest and other expense, net 2 - Loss before provision for income taxes (37 ) (52 ) Provision for income taxes - - Net loss (37 )% (52 )% Comparisons of the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022 Revenue, Net Three Months Ended

March 31, Change 2021 2022 Amount % (in thousands) Revenue, net: Grove Brands $ 52,285 $ 46,796 $ (5,489 ) (10 )% Third-party products 49,935 43,683 (6,252 ) (13 )% Total revenue, net $ 102,220 $ 90,479 $ (11,741 ) (11 )% Revenue decreased by $11.7 million, or 11%, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily driven by a decrease in DTC Total Orders caused by a reduction in DTC Active Customers in the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to three months ended March 31, 2021. We believe the decline in 2022 is due to continued softness in retention as the economy continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and due to our reduction in advertising spend. Cost of Goods Sold and Gross Profit Three Months Ended

March 31, Change 2021 2022 Amount % (in thousands) Cost of goods sold $ 50,028 $ 47,742 $ (2,286 ) (5 )% Gross profit 52,192 42,737 (9,455 ) (18 )% Gross margin 51 % 47 % (4 )% Cost of goods sold decreased by $2.3 million, or 5%, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to an overall decrease in DTC Total Orders. Gross margin in the three months ended March 31, 2022 decreased by 382 basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily due to higher discounts offered to new and existing customers in the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to a less favorable environment as the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and an increase in in-bound freight costs. Operating Expenses Advertising Expenses Three Months Ended

March 31, Change 2021 2022 Amount % (in thousands) Advertising $ 35,636 $ 32,793 $ (2,843 ) (8 )% Adverting expenses decreased by $2.8 million, or 8%, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to a reduction in advertising spend in the three months ended March 31, 2022 for cash flow and customer acquisition cost management. Online advertising expenses decreased by $8.8 million as the Company diversified away from paid social media to other forms of media in an effort to attract a broader audience and capture cost efficiencies available in other channels. This was offset by an increase of $2.1 million in costs associated with the production of advertising, $1.3 million increase in television advertising expenses, and $3.2 million in other advertising campaigns, including advertising focused specifically to attract retail consumers for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. Product Development Expenses Three Months Ended

March 31, Change 2021 2022 Amount % (in thousands) Product development $ 5,162 $ 6,240 $ 1,078 21 % Product development expenses increased by $1.1 million, or 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in restructuring related expenses as a result of the company-wide reorganization and a $0.3 million increase in amortization of internally developed software. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three Months Ended

March 31, Change 2022 2021 Amount % (in thousands) Selling, general and administrative $ 47,538 $ 50,970 $ 3,432 7 % Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $3.4 million, or 7% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. Fulfillment costs decreased by $0.9 million, including $0.7 million decrease in shipping and handling expenses offset by a $0.2 million increase in Fulfillment Labor. The decrease in shipping and handling expenses was driven by a decrease in the volume of orders partially offset by an increase in carrier rates. The increase in Fulfillment Labor was due to expanded investments in wages and benefits for fulfillment members. Facilities expenses and other general and administrative expenses, excluding stock-based compensation, increased by $3.2 million, primarily due to increased corporate salaries and benefits, including $1.0 million in restructuring related expenses as a result of the company-wide reorganization. Stock-based compensation related to stock options granted to employees increased by $1.1 million related to stock option modification expenses as a result of the company-wide reorganization. Interest Expense Three Months Ended

March 31, Change 2021 2022 Amount % (in thousands) Interest expense $ 963 $ 2,087 $ 1,124 117 % Interest expense increased by $1.1 million, or 117% for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. See the section titled "Liquidity and Capital Resources - Loan Facilities" below for further details. Other expense (income), net Three Months Ended

March 31, Change 2021 2022 Amount % (in thousands) Other expense (income), net $ 776 $ (1,992 ) $ (2,768 ) * * Percentage change not meaningful. Other expense, net changed by $2.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to a gain on remeasurement of our convertible preferred stock warrant liability driven by a decrease in the fair value of the underlying securities. Liquidity, Capital Resources and Requirements As of March 31, 2022, we had $74.4 million of cash and cash equivalents, an accumulated deficit of approximately $537.5 million, working capital of $47.5 million and incurred negative cash flows from operating activities of $29.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. We anticipate that we will continue to incur losses in the future as we continue to invest in advertising and other strategic incentives planned for future growth and as a result, we will need additional capital resources to fund our operations. These factors raise substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern. To date, we have funded our operations principally through convertible preferred stock and contingently redeemable convertible common stock financings and the incurrence of debt. As of March 31, 2022, gross proceeds from convertible preferred stock and contingently redeemable convertible common stock financings total $478.3 million and $27.5 million, respectively, and we have total outstanding indebtedness of $66.8 million. On March 31, 2022, we entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, a Cayman Islands exempted company (" VGAC II "), a special purpose acquisition company, Treehouse Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation and wholly owned direct subsidiary of VGAC II (" VGAC II Merger Sub I ") and Treehouse Merger Sub II, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and wholly owned direct subsidiary of VGAC II (" VGAC II Merger Sub II ") (amending and restating the Merger Agreement that was originally entered into on December 7, 2021 and any references to the Merger Agreement in this summary shall be interpreted to refer to the Merger Agreement as amended and restated, unless the context otherwise requires) whereby we will merge with and into VGAC II Merger Sub I (the " Initial Merger "), with us surviving the Initial Merger as a wholly owned direct subsidiary of New Grove and, after giving effect to the Initial Merger, continuing as a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Grove (the " Initial Surviving Corporation "), and (ii) immediately following the Initial Merger, and as part of the same overall transaction as the Initial Merger, the Initial Surviving Corporation will merge with and into VGAC II Merger Sub II (the " Final Merger " and, together with the Initial Merger, the " Mergers "), with VGAC II Merger Sub II as the surviving company in the Final Merger and, after giving effect to the Final Merger, continuing as a wholly-owned subsidiary of New Grove. On March 31, 2022, concurrent with the execution of the Merger Agreement, we entered into a subscription agreement (the "Backstop Subscription Agreement") with VGAC II and Corvina Holdings Limited, an affiliate of VGAC II, (the "Backstop Investor") pursuant to which the Backstop Investor purchased, and we sold, 2,350,427 shares of our common stock for aggregate proceeds of $27.5 million ("Backstop Tranche 1 Shares"). The Backstop Subscription Agreement provides for an adjustment to the number of Backstop Tranche 1 Shares held by the Backstop Investor immediately prior to the closing of the Business Combination to reflect any differences between the estimate of the Exchange Ratio used for purposes of determining the purchase price per share for the Backstop Tranche 1 Shares and the final Exchange Ratio calculated pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement. Immediately prior to closing of the Mergers, the Backstop Investor has the right to redeem all or a portion of the Backstop Tranche 1 Shares in cash for a purchase price per share equal to (x) the final exchange ratio calculated pursuant to the Merger Agreement multiplied by (y) $10.00, to the extent that aggregate cash in the trust account, after deducting any amounts paid to VGAC II shareholders that exercise their redemption rights in connection with the Mergers, exceeds $22.5 million. In addition, pursuant to the Backstop Subscription Agreement, the Backstop Investor agreed to purchase on the closing of the Mergers, certain shares of New Grove Class A Common Stock at a purchase price of $10.00 per share (" Backstop Tranche 2 Shares ") for aggregate gross proceeds in an amount equal to (x) $22.5 million minus (y) the amount of aggregate cash in the VGAC II trust account, after deducting any amounts paid to VGAC II shareholders that exercise their redemption rights in connection with the Mergers. The Backstop Subscription Agreement provides that immediately following the closing of the Mergers, New Grove will issue to the Backstop Investor a number of warrants to purchase New Grove Class A Common Stock (each warrant exercisable to purchase one share of New Grove class A common stock for $0.01) (such warrants the " Backstop Warrants "). The number of Backstop Warrants issued shall be equal up to 2% of the capitalization of New Grove determined on a fully diluted basis, as of immediately following the closing of the Mergers, based in part on the level of redemptions by VGAC II shareholders. The Backstop Subscription Agreement also provides that New Grove will issue additional shares of New Grove Class A Common Stock to the Backstop Investor if the volume weighted average price of New Grove class A common stock is less than $10.00 during the 10 trading days commencing on the first trading date after New Grove's first quarterly earnings call for a fiscal quarter that ends following the closing of the Mergers. In the event that the Merger Agreement is terminated pursuant to Section 9.01 of the Merger Agreement without the proposed transactions having been completed, then (a) we have agreed to issue to the Backstop Investor certain warrants that are exercisable for shares of our common stock, (b) the Backstop Tranche 1 Shares will automatically convert, in certain circumstances, into shares of our preferred stock and (c) we will be subject to certain repurchase obligations with respect to the Backstop Tranche 1 Shares. We believe that the net proceeds from the Mergers, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, will enable us to continue to fund our operating expenses, capital expenditure requirements and debt service payments. However, there can be no assurance we will be successful in acquiring additional funding at levels sufficient to fund our future operations and therefore we are unable to raise additional capital in sufficient amounts or on terms acceptable to it, we may have to significantly reduce our operations, or delay, scale back or discontinue operations completely. As a result of our recurring losses from operations, negative cash flows from operating activities and the need to raise additional capital, our independent registered public accounting firm included an emphasis of matter paragraph expressing substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern in its report on our audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. As of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, these factors previously noted continue to raise substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern, which, together with our evaluation of the events and conditions and our plans regarding these matters are also described in Note 2 to the interim condensed financial statements.. Contractual Obligations and Other Commitments Our most significant contractual obligations relate to our loan facilities, purchase commitments on inventory and operating lease obligations on our fulfillment centers and corporate offices. As of March 31, 2022, we had $35.4 million of enforceable and legally binding inventory purchase commitments predominantly due within one year. For information on our contractual obligations for operating leases, please see "Leases" in Note 7 of the Notes to our audited financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2020 and 2021 included in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022. Loan Facilities Silicon Valley Bank Loan Facilities In December 2016, we entered into a loan and security agreement (the " SVB Loan Facility ") with Silicon Valley Bank (" SVB "). The terms of the SVB Loan Facility, as amended and restated, provided for: (i) a revolving line of credit not to exceed $25.0 million (" Loan Revolver "), (ii) growth capital advance (" Term Loan ") of $3.9 million and (iii) a letter of credit sublimit of $6.0 million. The Term Loan had a maturity date in December 2022 and bore interest at Prime Rate, payable monthly. The Loan Revolver borrowing capacity was limited to 60% of eligible inventory balances. In April 2021, we entered into an amendment to the SVB Loan Facility. The terms of the amendment provided for the Loan Revolver letter of credit sublimit to increase to $10.0 million and an increased borrowing capacity to 65% of eligible inventory balances. The Loan Revolver borrowing capacity is reduced by outstanding letters of credit and credit available to the Company from certain credit card facilities, which amounted to $3.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. The Loan Revolver incurs a facility fee of 0.20% per annum assessed on the daily average undrawn portion of revolving line of credit. The amended Loan Revolver bears an interest rate equal to the greater of prime rate or 3.25% and matures on March 31, 2023. Interests on the Loan Revolver is payable monthly in arrears. In April 2021, all of our outstanding borrowings under the SVB Term Loan were refinanced directly through the SVB and Hercules Loan Facility (see below). The SVB Loan Facility is collateralized by substantially all of our assets on a first priority basis and contains customary events of default and covenants that restrict our ability to, among other things, incur additional indebtedness, other than permitted indebtedness, enter into mergers or acquisitions, sell or otherwise dispose of assets, pay dividends, or repurchase stock, subject to customary exceptions. The SVB Loan Facility contains a financial covenant which requires us to maintain minimum liquidity of $45.0 million. Minimum liquidity is defined as the sum of the aggregate amount of unrestricted and unencumbered cash deposited with SVB plus amounts available to be drawn under the loan revolver, as adjusted for any outstanding standby letters of credit issued by SVB. As of March 31, 2022, we were in compliance with all covenants and had $5.9 million outstanding under the Loan Revolver. The effective interest rate is 3.85% on the revolving line of credit. Silicon Valley Bank and Hercules Loan Facility In April 2021, we entered into a Mezzanine Loan and Security Agreement (" SVB and Hercules Loan Facility ") with SVB and Hercules Capital, Inc. (" Hercules "). The SVB and Hercules Loan Facility provides for a draw period, which runs from the effective date until March 31, 2022, for advances of up to $60.0 million. In April 2021, we drew $25.0 million, which was used to directly settle the amounts outstanding under the SVB Term Loan and the Triplepoint Loan Facility (see below). In September and December 2021, we drew down the remaining additional borrowings of $25.0 and $10.0 million, respectively, on the SVB and Hercules Loan Facility. The SVB and Hercules Loan Facility bears interest at the greater of 8.75% or prime plus 5.5%, payable monthly. The principal repayment period commences on November 1, 2022 and continues for 30 monthly installments with an additional final payment equal to 6.75% of the aggregate term loan advances. SVB and Hercules have committed to fund 51.0% and 49.0%, respectively, of all draws made under the SVB and Hercules Loan Facility. The SVB and Hercules Loan Facility is collateralized on a second priority basis, subordinate to the SVB Loan Facility, by substantially all of our assets and contains restrictive covenants that are substantially similar to the SVB Loan Facility. The SVB and Hercules Loan Facility does not include any financial covenants, but does contain a subjective acceleration clause in the event that lenders determine that a material adverse change has or will occur within the business, operations, or financial condition of the Company or a material impairment of the prospect of repaying any portion of this financial obligation. In accordance with the loan agreement, we have provided SVB and Hercules with periodic financial statements and projections to facilitate their ongoing assessment company performance. We believe the likelihood that SVB and Hercules would exercise the subjective acceleration clause is remote, and as a result the SVB and Hercules Loan Facility is classified as Debt, noncurrent on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, we owe an aggregate of $60.0 million outstanding under the SVB and Hercules Loan Facility with effective interest rates ranging from 11.39% to 14.44%. As of March 31, 2022, we were in compliance with all covenants under the SVB and Hercules Loan Facility. Atel Loan Facility In July 2018, we entered into an equipment financing arrangement (the " Atel Loan Facility ") with Atel Ventures, Inc. (" Atel ") to fund purchases of machinery and warehouse equipment that are held as collateral under the Atel Loan Facility. As of March 31, 2022, we had an aggregate of $1.5 million outstanding borrowing under the Atel Loan Facility through two separate loan draws that will be fully repaid in April 2023, and May 2023, respectively. As of March 31, 2022, we were in compliance with all of our covenants under the Atel Loan Facility. Cash Flows The following table summarizes our cash flows for the periods presented: Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 (in thousands) Net cash used in operating activities $ (27,952 ) $ (29,503 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,262 ) (1,352 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (840 ) 26,907 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (30,054 ) $ (3,948 ) Operating Activities Net cash used in operating activities increased by $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to March 31, 2021, primarily attributable to an increase in net loss of $9.5 million. The increase in net loss was primarily driven by a decrease in net revenue resulting from decreased DTC Total Orders and DTC Active Customers. This was largely offset by a cash inflow related to changes in operating assets and liabilities of $8.9 million, from decreases in inventory and increases in accounts payable and accrued expenses due to timing of invoices from and payments to our vendors and suppliers. Investing Activities Net cash used in investing activities of $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 was due to purchases of property and equipment. Financing Activities Net cash provided by financing activities of $26.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 primarily consisted of proceeds from issuance of contingently redeemable convertible common stock of $27.5 million partially offset by $0.5 million payment of deferred offering issuance costs. Net cash used in financing activities of $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 primarily consisted of repayment of debt of $0.7 million. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements We did not have during the periods presented, and we do not currently have, any off-balance sheet financing arrangements or any relationships with unconsolidated entities or financial partnerships, including entities sometimes referred to as structured finance or special purpose entities, that were established for the purpose of facilitating off-balance sheet arrangements or other contractually narrow or limited purposes. Critical Accounting Estimates Our discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations are based upon our financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with GAAP. The preparation of our financial statements and related disclosures requires us to make estimates, assumptions and judgments that can have a significant impact on the amounts reported in those financial statements and accompanying notes. We believe that the estimates, assumptions and judgments involved in the accounting policies described below have the greatest potential impact on our financial statements and, therefore, we consider these to be our critical accounting policies. Accordingly, we evaluate our estimates and assumptions on an ongoing basis. Our actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions and conditions. Our significant accounting policies are described in Note 2 to our audited financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2020 and 2021 included in the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022. Inventories Inventory is recorded at the lower of weighted average cost and net realizable value. The cost of inventory consists of merchandise costs and in-bound freight, net of any vendor allowances. Inventory valuation requires us to make judgments, based on currently available information, about the likely method of disposition, such as through sales to individual customers or liquidations, and expected recoverable values of each disposition category. We record inventory reserves based on the excess of the carrying value or average cost over the amount we expect to realize from the ultimate sale of the inventory. Convertible Preferred Stock Warrant Liability We classify warrants to purchase shares of our convertible preferred stock that are contingently redeemable as liabilities. Such warrants are measured and recognized at fair value and are subject to remeasurement at each balance sheet date. As of March 31, 2022, the fair value of the convertible preferred stock warrant liability is measured using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model. Inputs to that model include the warrants' expected remaining term, the risk-free interest rate, expected volatility based on representative peer companies, and the estimated fair value of the underlying securities. Generally, increases and decreases in the fair value of the underlying securities and the expected term would result in directionally similar impacts to the fair value measurement. At the end of each reporting period, we recognize changes in fair value within other expense (income), net in our statements of operations. We will continue to adjust the convertible preferred stock warrant liability for changes in the fair value until the earlier of the exercise or expiration of the warrants or in the event that all of the Company's preferred stock are converted into common stock, at which time all such warrants will be converted into warrants to purchase shares of common stock and the liability will be reclassified to additional paid-in capital. Stock-Based Compensation We recognize the cost of share-based awards granted to employees and non-employees based on the estimated grant-date fair value of the awards. For stock option awards with service only vesting conditions, we recognize expense on a straight-line basis over the requisite service period, which is generally the vesting period of the award. We estimate the grant-date fair value of the stock option awards with service only vesting conditions using the Black-Scholes option-pricing model. The Black-Scholes option-pricing model utilizes inputs and assumptions which involve inherent uncertainties and generally require significant judgment. As a result, if factors or expected outcomes change and significantly different assumptions or estimates are used, our stock-based compensation could be materially different. Significant inputs and assumptions include: Fair value of Common Stock - As our common stock is not currently publicly traded, the fair value of our underlying common stock was determined by our board of directors based upon a number of objective and subjective factors, as described in the section titled "-Common Stock Valuation" below. Expected Term - Our expected term represents the period that our stock-based awards are expected to be outstanding and is determined using the simplified method (based on the mid-point between the vesting date and the end of the contractual term). Expected Volatility - Because we are privately held and there is no active trading market for our common stock, the expected volatility was estimated based on the average volatility for publicly traded companies that we consider to be comparable, over a period equal to the expected term of the stock option grants. Risk-Free Interest Rate - The risk-free interest rate is based on the U.S. Treasury zero coupon issues in effect at the time of grant for periods corresponding with the expected term of option. Expected Dividend - We have never paid dividends on our common stock and has no plans to pay dividends on our common stock. Therefore, we used an expected dividend yield of zero. For restricted stock unit (" RSU ") awards with performance vesting conditions, we evaluate the probability of achieving the performance vesting condition at each reporting date. We begin to recognize expense for RSUs with performance vesting conditions using an accelerated attribution method when it is deemed probable that the performance condition will be met. The fair value of RSU awards is determined using the price of our common stock on the grant date, as determined by our board of directors. For awards with both market and service vesting conditions, we recognize expense over the derived service period using an accelerated attribution method. The fair value of stock option awards with both market and performance conditions is estimated using multifactor Monte Carlo simulations. The Monte Carlo simulation model incorporates the probability of satisfying a market condition and utilizes inputs and assumptions which involve inherent uncertainties and generally require significant judgment, including our stock price, contractual terms, maturity and risk-free interest rates, as well as volatility. Common Stock Valuation Given the absence of a public market of our common stock, and in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Valuation of Privately-Held-Company Equity Securities Issued as Compensation, our board of directors exercises significant judgment and considers numerous factors to determine the best estimate of fair value of our common stock, including the following: • independent third-party valuations of our common stock; • the rights, preferences and privileges of our redeemable convertible preferred stock relative to our common stock; • our operating results, financial position and capital resources; • our stage of development and current business conditions and projections, including the introduction of new products; • the lack of marketability of our common stock; • the hiring of key personnel and the experience of our management; • the likelihood of achieving a liquidity event, such as an initial public offering or a sale of our company given the prevailing market conditions; • and the nature and history of our business; • industry trends and competitive environment; • trends in consumer spending, including consumer confidence; and • the overall economic, regulatory and capital market conditions. For common stock valuations performed prior to March 31, 2022, we performed valuations of our common stock that took into account the factors described above. We primarily used a combination of the market and income approach to determine the equity value of our business. The income approach estimates equity value based on the expectation of future cash flows that a company will generate. These future cash flows, and an assumed terminal value, are discounted to their present values using a discount rate based on a weighted-average cost of capital that reflects the risks inherent in the cash flows. The market approach estimates equity value based on a comparison of the subject company to comparable public companies in a similar line of business. From the comparable companies, a representative market value multiple is determined and then applied to the subject company's financial forecasts to estimate the value of the subject company. The resulting common stock value is then discounted by a non-marketability factor. Public company trading revenue multiple comparisons provide a quantitative analysis that our board of directors' reviews in addition to the qualitative factors described above in order to determine the fair value of our common stock. Application of these approaches involves the use of estimates, judgment, and assumptions that are highly complex and subjective, such as those regarding our expected future revenue, expenses, and future cash flows, discount rates, market multiples, the selection of comparable companies and the probability of possible future events. Changes in any or all of these estimates and assumptions or the relationships between those assumptions impact our valuations as of each valuation date and may have a material impact on the valuation of our common stock. For the common stock valuation performed as of March 31, 2022, we used the Backstop Subscription Agreement as an initial indication of value of our common stock, as this was an arms-length length transaction with a sophisticated investor. Our common share value was modified and iterated so that the aggregate value of each component of the transactions contemplated by the Backstop Subscription Agreement summed to the total consideration paid by the investor. When determining the value of each component, we assumed maximum redemptions of common stock prior to the Mergers, based on redemption rates of companies that have recently become a public company through a SPAC transaction (i.e. Inspirato Incorporated and Sonder Holdings Inc.). We also assumed 100% probability that the Mergers would occur because, in connection with the execution with the Backstop Subscription Agreement, we waived the condition to the consummation of the Mergers requiring that the the aggregate cash proceeds from VGAC II's trust account, together with the proceeds from the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 8,707,500 shares of New Grove Class A Common Stock at a price of $10.00 from certain investors, equal no less than $175,000,000 (after deducting any amounts paid to VGAC II shareholders that exercise their redemption rights in connection with the Business Combination). For valuations after the completion of this offering, our board of directors will determine the fair value of each share of underlying common stock based on the closing price of our common stock as reported on the date of grant. Future expense amounts for any particular period could be affected by changes in our assumptions or market conditions. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk We are exposed to market risks in the ordinary course of our business. Market risk represents the risk of loss that may impact our financial position due to adverse changes in financial market prices and rates. Our market risk exposure is primarily the result of fluctuations in interest rates. Interest Rate Risk We had cash and cash equivalents of $74.4 million as of March 31, 2022, which consisted of bank accounts and money market funds. Interest-earning instruments carry a degree of interest rate risk. We do not enter into investments for trading or speculative purposes and have not used any derivative financial instruments to manage our interest rate risk exposure. Due to the short-term nature of our investments, we have not been exposed to, nor do we anticipate being exposed to, material risks due to changes in interest rates. Interest rates under our Loan Revolver with Silicon Valley Bank and our loan facilities with Silicon Valley Bank and Hercules are tied to the prime rate with a floor of 3.25% and 8.75%, respectively and therefore carry interest rate risk. As of March 31, 2022, we have $5.9 million principal outstanding under the Loan Revolver with Silicon Valley Bank, at an interest rate of 3.25%, and an aggregate of $60.0 million principal outstanding under our loan facilities with Silicon Valley Bank and Hercules, at an interest rate of 8.75%. Fluctuations in interest rates have not been significant to date. A hypothetical 10% change in interest rates would not result in a material impact on our financial statements. Inflation Risk We do not believe that inflation has had a material effect on our business, results of operations, or financial condition. If our costs were to become subject to significant inflationary pressures, we may not be able to fully offset such higher costs through price increases, product innovation, and sales velocity. Our inability or failure to do so could harm our business, results of operations and financial condition. Emerging Growth Company Status Each of VGAC II and Grove is an "emerging growth company," as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, or the JOBS Act. The JOBS Act permits companies with emerging growth company status to take advantage of an extended transition period to comply with new or revised accounting standards, delaying the adoption of these accounting standards until they would apply to private companies. 