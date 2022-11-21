China's COVID woes keep European stocks under pressure

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
*
Miners lead European losses
*
Defensive stocks remain supported
*
Virgin Money surges on results
Nov 21 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Monday,
with economically sensitive sectors like mining and industrials
leading the losses on worries about the impact of surging
COVID-19 cases in China.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.1% after the
index marked its fifth straight weekly gain on Friday.
Asian stocks closed sharply lower on Monday as investors
fretted about the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19
restrictions in China, with Beijing's most populous district
urging residents to stay at home as COVID-19 cases rose.
"The worsening situation is coming at a time of fears of flu
outbreaks, which is putting fresh pressure on commodity stocks,
with mining companies feeling more pain in trading today," said
Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst,
Hargreaves Lansdown.
Mining, travel & leisure, and industrial
goods and services fell between 0.5% and 1.1%, leading
losses among European sectors.
Defensive sectors such as healthcare and
utilities, which are typically preferred during times of
economic uncertainty, rose and helped limit broader market
losses.
The benchmark STOXX 600 has recovered nearly 13% since
hitting this year's trough in September on better-than-expected
earnings reports and hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
shift to smaller rate hikes.
While comments from European Central Bank officials were
mixed last week, ECB chief economist Philip Lane
told
Market News on Monday that the central bank will raise
rates again in December but the case for another 75 basis point
move has diminished.
"Although the pace and size of hikes are expected to
slow, the prospect that higher rates will linger for longer than
hoped is adding to recession worries," added Streeter.
Data
released
earlier showed German producer prices fell unexpectedly on
the month in October, primarily due to a dip in prices for
electricity and distributed natural gas.
Julius Baer edged higher 0.5% as the bank said it
was on track to reach its 2022 profitability targets despite
"challenging market" conditions taking a big bite out of its
assets under management.
HelloFresh rose 0.7% after Goldman Sachs started
coverage on the German meal-kit maker with "buy" rating, citing
proven profitability and cash generation potential.
In UK, Virgin Money surged 11.6% after the lender
reported a jump in full-year profit and investor payouts.
Vallourec tumbled 9.0% even as the French
steel pipemaker reported a 55% jump in quarterly core profit.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by
Uttaresh.V and Maju Samuel)