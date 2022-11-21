FTSE 100 slips as China COVID surge knocks energy, mining stocks

*
FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%
*
Oil, mining stocks lead losses on FTSE 100
*
Virgin Money surges on FY profit jump
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 slipped on Monday, hit
by weakness in commodity-linked stocks, as COVID-19 curbs in top
metals consumer China and a stronger dollar weighed on the
global mood.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.2% after hitting
its strongest close in over two months on Friday.
UK's energy sector fell 1.1% as oil prices
dropped, while industrial metal miners
shed 1.3% on worries about slowing demand from
the world's second largest economy.
China is fighting numerous COVID-19 flare ups, from
Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Chongqing in the
southwest.
"Markets are really moving into safe havens because of China
COVID curbs. You're seeing healthcare and utilities being up
while the most Chinese sensitive stocks are selling off the
most", said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at
Plurimi Wealth.
Meanwhile, Wall Street indexes looked set for opening losses
as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials quashed hopes
of smaller interest rate hikes following soft inflation data in
October.
Investors were also assessing UK Finance Minister Jeremy
Hunt's budget speech last week when he unveiled higher taxes and
spending curbs in an effort to reassure markets that the
government was serious about fighting inflation.
The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index reversed
earlier losses and was up 0.4%.
Among individual stocks, Virgin Money gained 11.4%,
topping the midcaps, after the lender reported a 43% increase in
full-year profit as Bank of England rate hikes lifted its
finances ahead of a likely prolonged economic downturn.
The world's largest contract caterer Compass Group
slipped 2.7% after its underlying operating margin expectations
for full-year 2023 fell short of market expectations.
(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya
Ann Thoppil)