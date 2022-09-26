Market chaos forces UK lenders to pull mortgage products

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Turmoil in British financial
markets forced mortgage lenders to temporarily withdraw and
reprice products for new customers on Monday, a real-world
consequence of the market volatility thrown up by finance
minister Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget last week.
Brokers said the moves were likely just the start of a big
shift in Britain's mortgage market.
The country's largest mortgage lender Halifax said it was
withdrawing its fee-paying mortgage products - where borrowers
could pay an arrangement fee in exchange for a lower interest
rate - and moving to a full fee-free range.
Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society temporarily
withdrew their entire ranges, with the former aiming for a
relaunch later in the week, according to emails sent to brokers
seen by Reuters.
Kwarteng sent sterling and government bonds into freefall on
Friday with a so-called mini-budget that was designed to grow
the economy by funding tax cuts with huge increases in
government borrowing.
"As a result of significant changes in the cost of funding,
we're making some changes to our product range," a Halifax
spokesperson said.
The five-year British government bond yield - a
crucial benchmark for lenders' mortgage funding - soared by 96
basis points on Monday and Friday combined, the biggest such
increase in borrowing costs since records from Refinitiv began
in 1987.
"Following last week's (Bank of England) meeting and the
government's subsequent mini-budget we continue to see the
market response unfold," Skipton Building Society said in an
email to brokers.
"In response, we will be temporarily withdrawing our New
Business Product Range with immediate effect."
Virgin Money said its withdrawal of mortgage products for
new customers would take place at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT).
"We continue to monitor the situation closely and currently
plan to relaunch products for new customers towards the end of
the week," Virgin Money said.
Halifax, part of Lloyds Banking Group, said there
was no change to its product rates and it continued to offer
fee-free options at all product terms and loan-to-value levels.
Brokers said other lenders were certain to make big changes
to their mortgage offerings.
"The uncertainty around the risk of an emergency rate rise
is likely to see other lenders withdrawing products or
increasing rates dramatically until they know the extent of how
this all pans out," said Jamie Lennox, director a Dimora
Mortgages, a broker.
Others said mortgage borrowing rates were likely to soar,
with the Bank of England on Thursday saying it would not
hesitate to change interest rates "as much as needed" to return
inflation to target.
"That will feed into higher mortgage rates and, as always,
it'll be the taxpayer left carrying the can," said Lewis Shaw,
founder of broker Shaw Financial Services.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce
Editing by William James and Mark Potter)