Virgin Money UK PLC is a United Kingdom-based full-service digital bank, offering products and services to meet the full range of customers, retail and business banking needs. The Company operates under four commercial lines, such as Mortgages, Unsecured, Business, and Deposits. It operates under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank and Virgin Money brands. Its products include current accounts, savings, loans, investments, insurance, cards, mortgages, pensions, private banking, and business accounts, among others. It provides car loans, home improvement loans, and debt consolidation loans. Its insurance products include life insurance, travel insurance, home insurance, and business insurance. It offers investments in unit trusts and stocks and shares ISAs. The Company has a range of options available to support customers, including support through the United Kingdom government's Bounce Back Loan Scheme (BBLS) and the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).

Sector Banks