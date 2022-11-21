Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Virgin Money UK PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC

(CYBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:39 2022-11-21 am EST
163.20 GBX   +12.09%
05:28aChina's COVID woes keep European stocks under pressure
RE
05:19aVirgin Money Uk : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
05:19aVirgin Money Uk : 2022 Pillar 3 Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: Virgin Money announces GBP50 million share buyback extension

11/21/2022 | 05:08am EST
(Alliance News) - Virgin Money UK PLC on Monday extended its share buyback programme to repurchase up to an additional GBP50 million.

The bank based in Newcastle, England said the buyback is an extension of the GBP75 million share buyback that was first announced in June and takes total buybacks in 2022 to GBP125 million.

in its financial 2023 results, Virgin Money also declared a 7.5 pence final dividend, within a 10 pence total annual payout. The company had reinstated its payout in financial 2022 with a 1p final dividend.

Pretax profit for the year that ended September 30 was up 43% year-on-year to GBP595 million from GBP417 million. The previous year had suffered from GBP76 million in "legacy conduct costs", versus just GBP8 million in the recent year. Financial 2022 also had lower restructuring costs.

Underlying pretax profit fell by 1.5% to GBP789 million from GBP801 million, as the year earlier was bolstered by a GBP131 million impairment release.

Underlying net interest income rose 13% to GBP1.59 billion from GBP1.41 billion, while net interest margin increased to 1.85% from 1.62% a year before. Virgin Money said it expects its financial 2023 net interest margin to be 1.85% to 1.90%.

Common equity tier 1 ratio was 15.0% on September 30, up from 14.9% a year before. Virgin Money expects its financial 2023 CET1 ratio to be above 14%.

Shares in Virgin Money were up 12% to 162.85 pence in London on Monday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 749 M 2 085 M 2 085 M
Net income 2022 393 M 468 M 468 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,50x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 2 033 M 2 424 M 2 424 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 613
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
Virgin Money UK PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 145,60 GBX
Average target price 214,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clifford James Abrahams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Fraser Ingram Group Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Cardwell Wade Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC-18.11%2 424
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.48%392 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.41%298 354
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 629
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.08%177 188
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.48%145 836