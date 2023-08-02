Today at 02:27 am

(Reuters) - British challenger bank Virgin Money UK on Wednesday maintained its full-year outlook and reported stable net interest margins in the third quarter despite pressure from its mortgages business.

The London-listed lender also announced its plans to buyback shares worth 175 million pounds ($159.58 million) in fiscal year 2023 and more in 2024.

($1 = 0.7833 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)