(Reuters) - British challenger bank Virgin Money UK on Wednesday maintained its full-year outlook and reported stable net interest margins in the third quarter despite pressure from its mortgages business.
The London-listed lender also announced its plans to buyback shares worth 175 million pounds ($159.58 million) in fiscal year 2023 and more in 2024.
($1 = 0.7833 pounds)
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
