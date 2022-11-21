Virgin Money UK : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

Our Purpose guides the way we do business every day, from our Strategy, Values and Behaviours, to the products we offer, the experiences we create and the topics we care about.
These start and end with our customers. These are our Virgin Values:
Heartfelt service
Insatiable curiosity
Smart disruption
Red hot relevance
Straight up
Delightfully surprising
We care and want the
We search for the best ideas,
We shake up the
We lead the way today
We work together to make
We deliver experiences that
best for our customers
approaches and solutions
things that matter
and anticipate tomorrow
money simpler and easier
make people feel happier
Strategic report
Governance
Risk report
TCFD
Financial statements
Additional information
1
Contents
Strategic report
Who we are
2
Why Purpose is important to us
3
Purpose in action
4
Board Chair's introduction
5
Chief Executive Officer's
7
introduction
Business model
11
Operating environment
12
Strategic priorities
14
Environmental, social
26
and governance
Our TCFD summary
41
Non-financial reporting information
44
KPIs
45
Commercial review
46
Chief Financial Officer's review
50
How we manage risk
59
Governance
Board Chair's introduction
68
Our Board of Directors
74
Our Executive Leadership Team
79
Governance report
80
Stakeholder engagement
89
and Board decision making
(Section 172(1) statement)
Governance and Nomination
101
Committee report
Audit Committee report
106
Risk Committee report
113
Directors' remuneration report
120
Directors' report
153
Risk report
Introduction
160
Credit risk
165
Financial risk
199
Model risk
222
Regulatory and compliance risk
223
Conduct risk
224
Operational and resilience risk
224
Technology and cyber risk
226
Financial crime and fraud risk
227
Strategic and enterprise risk
228
People risk
229
Climate risk
230
TCFD
(Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures)
Introduction
232
Strategy
233
Governance
245
Risk Management
248
Metrics and targets
251
Financial statements
Independent auditor's report to the
265
members of Virgin Money UK PLC
Consolidated financial statements
273
Notes to the consolidated
278
financial statements
Company financial statements
321
Notes to the company
324
financial statements
Additional information
Principles for Responsible
332
Banking report
ESG index
340
Measuring the Group's performance
344
Underlying adjustments to the
353
statutory view of performance
Glossary
354
Abbreviations
358
Country by country reporting
360
Shareholder information
361
Basis of presentation
363
Forward-looking statements
363
Our ambition is to be the UK's best digital bank.
This report's format is optimised for on screen viewing.
2
Who we are
We are Virgin Money
We are the UK's 6th largest bank, with c.6.6m customers, an innovative digital platform and a national network
of stores, contact centres and relationship managers.
We are led by
... which informs our
... and our key
our Purpose ...
strategic ambition ...
strategic priorities
Making you
To be the
Delighted
Super
customers
straightforward
happier about
UK's best
and colleagues
efficiency
money
digital bank
Pioneering
Discipline and
growth
sustainability
To deliver improved performance and value for our stakeholders
See pp 3-4 for more on our Purpose
See pp 14-25 for more on our strategy
See pp 26-58 for more on our performance
Scale positions in key UK retail banking markets:
Mortgages
Personal
Business
Simplifying mortgages to
Helping our customers live and
Supporting business owners in realising
make homeowners' lives better
bank in a more rewarding way
their potential and achieving their dreams
c. £58bn
c. £6bn
c. £49bn
c. £8bn
c. £16bn
of lending
of lending
of deposits
of lending
of deposits
3
Why Purpose is important to us
Making you happier about money
Our Purpose articulates why Virgin Money exists, what problems we are here to solve, and who we want to be to each person we touch through the work we do.
Delivering on our Purpose and strategy
We think that the best way to deliver on our Purpose is our strategy to become
the UK's best digital bank. In order to deliver this we focus on four strategic priorities:
It shapes our strategy and the activity we undertake. Getting this right will inspire our colleagues, engage our customers and communities, steer decisions at moments of truth and mean it is fully embedded in our culture.
Making you happier about money was co-created by over 2,000 Virgin Money colleagues.
It is long term and enduring. It is not negotiable
we are on the journey to becoming a truly Purpose-led business.
Our Purpose establishes us as a bold, proactive, customer, colleague and community- focused business with a desire to help people feel better about their relationship with money.
Delighting customers by delivering outstanding experiences throughdigital-firstinteraction; supported by delighted colleagues working in a healthy, flexible,digitally-ledenvironment. See p.16 for more.
Pioneering growth. Our unique brand and straightforward, digitally-accessible products with market-defining loyalty rewards help attract and retain digitally-savvy target customers. See p.21 for more.
Super straightforward efficiency. Our bank leverages technology to drive efficiency and effectiveness, enabling us to invest back in our customers and deliver strong financial results. See p.23 for more.
Discipline and sustainability. Building and operating the Bank for the long term, creating positive outcomes for our customers and all our stakeholders on a consistent and sustainable basis. See p.25 for more.
Which will deliver for our stakeholders
Customers
Showing our customers that we care about them and their money as we enable them to manage their money brilliantly by providing data, insights as well as access to exciting and rewarding digital propositions.
Colleagues
Providing meaningful careers, development and an inclusive and ambitious culture, enabled by great digital tools and our flexible A Life More Virgin approach.
Investors
Society
Partners and suppliers
Delivering our strategy
Inclusive banking;
Creating shared value
to grow profitably and
contributing taxes and
with our strategic partners,
sustainably, drive efficiencies
enhancing UK banking
and supporting our suppliers
and improve our returns, as
competition, with a
with fair payment terms.
well as provide sustainable
progressive sustainability
distributions over time.
and ESG agenda.
Minimising our carbon
footprint and encouraging
sustainable choices.
Government and regulators Working with government and regulators to support their objectives for a stable,customer-focusedbanking system through good customer outcomes, delivering a sustainable business and staying safe and compliant.
Virgin Money Annual Report & Accounts 2022
