  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Virgin Money UK PLC
  News
  7. Summary
    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC

(CYBG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:39 2022-11-21 am EST
163.20 GBX   +12.09%
Virgin Money UK : 2022 Annual Report and Accounts

11/21/2022
Annual Report & Accounts 2022

Our Purpose

Making you happier about money

Our Purpose guides the way we do business every day, from our Strategy, Values and Behaviours, to the products we offer, the experiences we create and the topics we care about.

These start and end with our customers. These are our Virgin Values:

Heartfelt service

Insatiable curiosity

Smart disruption

Red hot relevance

Straight up

Delightfully surprising

We care and want the

We search for the best ideas,

We shake up the

We lead the way today

We work together to make

We deliver experiences that

best for our customers

approaches and solutions

things that matter

and anticipate tomorrow

money simpler and easier

make people feel happier

Strategic report

Governance

Risk report

TCFD

Financial statements

Additional information

1

Contents

Strategic report

Who we are

2

Why Purpose is important to us

3

Purpose in action

4

Board Chair's introduction

5

Chief Executive Officer's

7

introduction

Business model

11

Operating environment

12

Strategic priorities

14

Environmental, social

26

and governance

Our TCFD summary

41

Non-financial reporting information

44

KPIs

45

Commercial review

46

Chief Financial Officer's review

50

How we manage risk

59

Governance

Board Chair's introduction

68

Our Board of Directors

74

Our Executive Leadership Team

79

Governance report

80

Stakeholder engagement

89

and Board decision making

(Section 172(1) statement)

Governance and Nomination

101

Committee report

Audit Committee report

106

Risk Committee report

113

Directors' remuneration report

120

Directors' report

153

Risk report

Introduction

160

Credit risk

165

Financial risk

199

Model risk

222

Regulatory and compliance risk

223

Conduct risk

224

Operational and resilience risk

224

Technology and cyber risk

226

Financial crime and fraud risk

227

Strategic and enterprise risk

228

People risk

229

Climate risk

230

TCFD

(Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures)

Introduction

232

Strategy

233

Governance

245

Risk Management

248

Metrics and targets

251

Financial statements

Independent auditor's report to the

265

members of Virgin Money UK PLC

Consolidated financial statements

273

Notes to the consolidated

278

financial statements

Company financial statements

321

Notes to the company

324

financial statements

Additional information

Principles for Responsible

332

Banking report

ESG index

340

Measuring the Group's performance

344

Underlying adjustments to the

353

statutory view of performance

Glossary

354

Abbreviations

358

Country by country reporting

360

Shareholder information

361

Basis of presentation

363

Forward-looking statements

363

Our ambition is to be the UK's best digital bank.

This report's format is optimised for on screen viewing.

Virgin Money Annual Report & Accounts 2022

Strategic report

Governance

Risk report

TCFD

Financial statements

Additional information

2

Who we are

We are Virgin Money

We are the UK's 6th largest bank, with c.6.6m customers, an innovative digital platform and a national network

of stores, contact centres and relationship managers.

We are led by

... which informs our

... and our key

our Purpose ...

strategic ambition ...

strategic priorities

Making you

To be the

Delighted

Super

customers

straightforward

happier about

UK's best

and colleagues

efficiency

money

digital bank

Pioneering

Discipline and

growth

sustainability

To deliver improved performance and value for our stakeholders

See pp 3-4 for more on our Purpose

See pp 14-25 for more on our strategy

See pp 26-58 for more on our performance

Scale positions in key UK retail banking markets:

Mortgages

Personal

Business

Simplifying mortgages to

Helping our customers live and

Supporting business owners in realising

make homeowners' lives better

bank in a more rewarding way

their potential and achieving their dreams

c. £58bn

c. £6bn

c. £49bn

c. £8bn

c. £16bn

of lending

of lending

of deposits

of lending

of deposits

Virgin Money Annual Report & Accounts 2022

Strategic report

Governance

Risk report

TCFD

Financial statements

Additional information

3

Why Purpose is important to us

Making you happier about money

Our Purpose articulates why Virgin Money exists, what problems we are here to solve, and who we want to be to each person we touch through the work we do.

Delivering on our Purpose and strategy

We think that the best way to deliver on our Purpose is our strategy to become

the UK's best digital bank. In order to deliver this we focus on four strategic priorities:

It shapes our strategy and the activity we undertake. Getting this right will inspire our colleagues, engage our customers and communities, steer decisions at moments of truth and mean it is fully embedded in our culture.

Making you happier about money was co-created by over 2,000 Virgin Money colleagues.

It is long term and enduring. It is not negotiable

  • we are on the journey to becoming a truly Purpose-led business.

Our Purpose establishes us as a bold, proactive, customer, colleague and community- focused business with a desire to help people feel better about their relationship with money.

Delighting customers by delivering outstanding experiences through digital-firstinteraction; supported by delighted colleagues working in a healthy, flexible, digitally-ledenvironment. See p.16 for more.

Pioneering growth. Our unique brand and straightforward, digitally-accessible products with market-defining loyalty rewards help attract and retain digitally-savvy target customers. See p.21 for more.

Super straightforward efficiency. Our bank leverages technology to drive efficiency and effectiveness, enabling us to invest back in our customers and deliver strong financial results. See p.23 for more.

Discipline and sustainability. Building and operating the Bank for the long term, creating positive outcomes for our customers and all our stakeholders on a consistent and sustainable basis. See p.25 for more.

Which will deliver for our stakeholders

Customers

Showing our customers that we care about them and their money as we enable them to manage their money brilliantly by providing data, insights as well as access to exciting and rewarding digital propositions.

Colleagues

Providing meaningful careers, development and an inclusive and ambitious culture, enabled by great digital tools and our flexible A Life More Virgin approach.

Investors

Society

Partners and suppliers

Delivering our strategy

Inclusive banking;

Creating shared value

to grow profitably and

contributing taxes and

with our strategic partners,

sustainably, drive efficiencies

enhancing UK banking

and supporting our suppliers

and improve our returns, as

competition, with a

with fair payment terms.

well as provide sustainable

progressive sustainability

distributions over time.

and ESG agenda.

Minimising our carbon

footprint and encouraging

sustainable choices.

Government and regulators Working with government and regulators to support their objectives for a stable, customer-focusedbanking system through good customer outcomes, delivering a sustainable business and staying safe and compliant.

Virgin Money Annual Report & Accounts 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virgin Money UK plc published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 10:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 749 M 2 085 M 2 085 M
Net income 2022 393 M 468 M 468 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,50x
Yield 2022 5,27%
Capitalization 2 033 M 2 424 M 2 424 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 613
Free-Float 78,9%
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 145,60 GBX
Average target price 214,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clifford James Abrahams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Fraser Ingram Group Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Cardwell Wade Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC-18.11%2 424
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.48%392 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.41%298 354
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 629
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.08%177 188
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.48%145 836