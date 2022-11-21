Advanced search
    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC

(CYBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:39 2022-11-21 am EST
163.20 GBX   +12.09%
Virgin Money UK : 2022 Pillar 3 Report

11/21/2022 | 05:19am EST
AnnualPillarReport3 Report& Accounts2022 2022

Introduction

Annexes

Appendices

1

Contents

1

Introduction

5

2

Annex I: Key metrics and overview of risk weighted exposure amounts

8

2.1

UK KM1 - Key metrics

8

2.2

UK KM2 - Key metrics template - MREL

10

2.3

IFRS 9/Article 468 - Impact of IFRS 9 transitional arrangements & temporary

11

treatment in accordance with CRR Article 468

2.4

UK OV1 - Overview of risk weighted exposure amounts

12

2.5

UK INS1 - Insurance participations and UK INS2 - Financial conglomerates

12

information on own funds and capital adequacy ratio

2.6

UK OVC - ICAAP information

12

3

Annex III: Risk management objectives and policies

13

3.1

UK OVA - Institution risk management approach

13

3.2

UK OVB - Disclosure on governance arrangements

20

4

Annex V: Scope of application

22

4.1

UK LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation

22

and mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories

4.2

UK LI2 - Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts

23

and carrying values in financial statements

4.3

UK LI3 - Outline the differences in the scope of consolidation by entity

23

4.4

UK LIA - Explanations of differences between accounting and regulatory

24

exposure amounts

4.5

UK LIB - Other qualitative information on the scope of application

24

4.6

UK PV1 - Prudent valuation adjustments (PVA)

24

5

Annex VII: Own funds

26

5.1

UK CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds

26

5.2

UK CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited

28

financial statements

5.3

UK CCA - Main features of regulatory own funds and eligible liabilities instruments

29

6

Annex IX: Countercyclical capital buffers

35

6.1

UK CCyB1 - Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the

35

calculation of the countercyclical buffer

6.2

UK CCyB2 - Amount of institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer

35

7

Annex XI: Leverage Ratio

36

7.1

UK LR1 - LRSum - Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage

36

ratio exposures

7.2

UK LR2 - LRCom - Leverage ratio common disclosure

36

7.3

UK LR3 - LRSpl - Split-up of on-balance sheet exposures

37

(excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)

7.4

UK LRA - Disclosure of LR qualitative information

37

8

Annex XIII: Liquidity requirements

38

8.1

UK LIQA - Liquidity risk management

38

8.2

UK LIQ1 - Quantitative information on LCR

40

8.3

UK LIQB - Qualitative information on LCR

41

8.4

UK LIQ2 - Net Stable Funding ratio

41

9

Annex XV: Credit risk quality

42

9.1

UK CRA - General qualitative information about credit risk

42

9.2

UK CRB - Additional disclosure related to the credit quality of assets

43

9.3

UK CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions

44

9.4

UK CR1-A - Maturity of exposures

46

9.5

UK CR2 - Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances

46

9.6

UK CR2a - Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances

46

and related net accumulated recoveries

9.7

UK CQ1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures

47

9.8

UK CQ2 - Quality of forbearance

48

9.9

UK CQ3 - Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures

48

by past due days

9.10

UK CQ4 - Quality of non-performing exposures by geography

49

9.11

UK CQ5 - Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations

49

by industry

9.12

UK CQ6 - Collateral valuation - loans & advances

49

9.13

UK CQ7 - Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes; and

49

UK CQ8 - Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes -

vintage breakdown

Virgin Money UK PLC Pillar 3 Disclosures 2022

Introduction

Annexes

Appendices

2

Contents

10

Annex XVII: Credit risk mitigation (CRM) techniques

50

10.1

UK CRC - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to CRM techniques

50

10.2

UK CR3 - Disclosure of the use of credit risk mitigation techniques

51

11

Annex XIX: Standardised approach

52

11.1

UK CRD - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to standardised model

52

11.2

UK CR4 - Standardised approach: Credit risk exposure and CRM effects

52

11.3

UK CR5 - Standardised approach

54

12

Annex XXI: IRB approach to credit risk

56

12.1

UK CRE - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to IRB approach

56

12.2

UK CR6 - IRB approach - Credit risk exposures by exposure class and PD range

62

12.2.1

Clydesdale Bank PLC Retail Mortgages - (AIRB) Retail Secured by Immovable

62

Property non-SME

12.2.2 Virgin Money Retail Mortgages - (AIRB) Retail Secured by Immovable Property

64

non-SME

12.2.3 Clydesdale Bank PLC Business Lending - (FIRB) Corporates: Business

66

12.2.4 Clydesdale Bank PLC Corporates: Other - (FIRB) Corporates: Other

68

12.3

UK CR6-A - Scope of the use of IRB and SA approaches

70

12.4

UK CR7 - IRB approach - effect on the RWEAs of credit derivative used

70

as CRM techniques

12.5

UK CR7-A - IRB approach: Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM

70

techniques - AIRB

12.6

UK CR7-A - IRB approach: Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM

71

techniques - FIRB

12.7

UK CR8 - RWEA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach

71

12.8

UK CR9 - A-IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (fixed PD scale)

72

- VM Mortgages

12.9

UK CR9 - A-IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (fixed PD scale)

73

- CB Mortgages

12.10 UK CR9 - F-IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (fixed PD scale)

74

- Corporates: Other

12.11 UK CR9 - F-IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (fixed PD scale)

75

- Corporates: SME

12.12

UK CR9.1 - IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (PD estimates

75

according to point (f) of Article 180(1) CRR)

13

Annex XXII: Specialised lending

76

13.1

UK CR10.2 - Specialised lending and equity exposures under the simple

76

risk weighted approach - Specialised lending: Income-producing real estate

and high volatility commercial real estate (Slotting approach)

13.2

UK CR10.1 - Specialised lending: Project finance (Slotting approach)

77

13.3

UK CR10.3 - Specialised lending: Object finance (Slotting approach)

77

13.4

UK CR10.4 - Specialised lending: Commodities finance (Slotting approach)

77

13.5

UK CR10.5 - Equity exposures under the simple risk-weighted approach

77

14

Annex XXV: Counterparty credit risk

78

14.1

UK CCRA - Qualitative disclosure related to CCR

78

14.2

UK CCR1 - Analysis of CCR exposure by approach

79

14.3

UK CCR2 - Transactions subject to own funds requirements for CVA risk

79

14.4

UK CCR3 - Standardised approach: CCR exposures by regulatory exposure class

80

and risk weights

14.5

UK CCR4 - IRB approach - CCR exposures by exposure class and PD scale

80

14.6

UK CCR5 - Composition of collateral for CCR

80

14.7

UK CCR6 - Credit derivatives exposures

80

14.8

UK CCR7 - RWEA flow of CCR exposures under the IMM

80

14.9

UK CCR8 - Exposures to CCPs

80

15

Annex XXVII: Securitisation positions

81

15.1

UK SECA - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to securitisation exposures

81

15.2

UK SEC1 - Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book

82

15.3

UK SEC2 - Securitisation exposures in the trading book

82

15.4

UK SEC3 - Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated

82

regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as originator or as sponsor

15.5

UK SEC4 - Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated

82

regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as investor

15.6

UK SEC5 - Exposures securitised by the institution - Exposures in default and

82

specific credit risk adjustments

Virgin Money UK PLC Pillar 3 Disclosures 2022

Introduction

Annexes

Appendices

3

16

Annex XXIX: Standardised approach and internal model for market risk

83

16.1

UK MRA - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to market risk

83

16.2

UK MR1 - Market risk under the standardised approach

84

16.3

UK MRB - Qualitative disclosure requirements for institutions using the internal

84

Market Risk Models

16.4

UK MR2-A - Market risk under the Internal Model Approach (IMA)

84

16.5

UK MR2-B - RWA flow statements of market risk exposure under the IMA

84

16.6

UK MR3 - IMA values for trading portfolios

84

16.7

UK MR4 - Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses

84

17

Annex XXXII: Operational risk

85

17.1

UK ORA - Qualitative information on operational risk

85

17.2

UK OR1 - Operational risk own funds requirements and risk-weighted

85

exposure amounts

18

Annex XXXIII: Remuneration policy

86

18.1

UK REMA - Remuneration policy

86

18.2

UK REM1 - Remuneration awarded for the financial year

92

18.3

UK REM2 - Special payments to staff whose professional activities have a material

93

impact on institutions' risk profile

18.4

UK REM3 - Deferred remuneration

94

18.5

UK REM4 - Remuneration of 1 million EUR or more per year

95

18.6

UK REM5 - Information on remuneration of staff whose professional activities

95

have a material impact on institutions' risk profile (identified staff)

19

Annex XXXV: Encumbered and unencumbered assets

96

19.1

UK AE1 - Encumbered and unencumbered assets

96

19.2

UK AE2 - Collateral received and own debt securities issued

96

19.3

UK AE3 - Sources of encumbrance

96

19.4

UK AE4 - Accompanying narrative information

97

20

Annex XXXVII: Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB)

99

20.1

UK IRRBBA - Risk management objectives and policies

99

20.2

UK IRRBB1 - Quantitative information on IRRBB

101

21

Appendix 1: Disclosures for CB Group Consolidated

102

21.1

Annex I: Key metrics and overview of risk weighted exposure amounts

102

21.1.1

UK OV1 - Overview of Risk weighted exposure amounts

102

21.1.2

UK KM1 - Key metrics

103

21.1.3

UK KM2 - Key metrics template - MREL

104

21.1.4

IFRS 9-FL - Comparison of own funds and capital and leverage ratios

105

21.2

Annex VII: Own funds

106

21.2.1

UK CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds

106

21.2.2 UK CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited

108

financial statements

21.2.3 UK CCA - Main features of regulatory own funds and eligible liabilities instruments

110

21.3

Annex XI: Leverage Ratio

115

21.3.1

UK LR1 - LRSum - Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage

115

ratio exposures

21.3.2 UK LR2 - LRCom - Leverage ratio common disclosure

116

21.3.3 UK LR3 - LRSpl - Split-up of on-balance sheet exposures

117

(excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)

22

Appendix 2: Glossary

118

23

Appendix 3: Abbreviations

121

Virgin Money UK PLC Pillar 3 Disclosures 2022

Introduction

Annexes

Appendices

4

Pillar 3 disclosures

Forward-looking statements

This report and any other written or oral material discussed or distributed in connection with the Pillar 3 disclosures (the "Information") has been produced to meet the regulatory requirements of Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiary undertakings (which comprise "the Group") and is for information only, and should not be regarded as an investment or research recommendation, or any form of investment or business advice. You should not place reliance on the Information when taking any business, legal or other types of decisions/actions.

The Information may include forward looking statements, which are based on assumptions, expectations, valuations, targets and estimates about future events. These can be identified by the use of words such as 'expects', 'aims', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'intends', 'prospects' 'outlooks', 'projects', 'forecasts', 'believes', 'potential', 'possible', and similar words or phrases. These forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Group and its securities, investments and the environment in which it operates, including, among other things, the development of its business and strategy, any acquisitions, combinations, disposals or other corporate activity undertaken by the Group, trends in its operating industry, changes to customer behaviours and covenant, macroeconomic and/or geopolitical factors, the repercussions of the outbreak of pandemics (including but not limited to the COVID-19 outbreak), changes to its board and/or employee composition, exposures to terrorist activity, IT system failures, cyber-crime, fraud and pension scheme liabilities, changes to law and/or the policies and practices of the Bank of England, the FCA and/or other regulatory and governmental bodies, inflation, deflation, interest rates, exchange rates, tax and national insurance rates, changes in the liquidity, capital, funding and/or asset position and/or credit ratings of the Group, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, the repercussions of the UK's exit from the EU (including any change to the UK's currency and the terms of any trade agreements (or lack thereof) between the UK and the EU), Eurozone instability, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, any referendum on Scottish independence, and any UK or global cost of living crisis or recession.

These forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and should be viewed as hypothetical. The events they refer to may not occur as expected and other events not taken into account may occur which could significantly affect the analysis of the statements. No member of the Group or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates (each a "VMUK Party") gives any representation, warranty or assurance that any such events, projections or estimates will occur or be realised, or that actual returns or other results will not be materially lower than those expected.

Whilst every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the Information, no VMUK Party takes any responsibility for the Information or to update or revise it. They will not be liable for any loss or damages incurred through the reliance on or use of it. The Information is subject to change. No representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, fullness, fairness, merchantability, accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the Information is given.

The Information does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. The distribution of the Information in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Recipients are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. No liability is accepted in relation to the distribution or possession of the Information in any jurisdiction.

Virgin Money UK PLC Pillar 3 Disclosures 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virgin Money UK plc published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 10:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
