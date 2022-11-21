Virgin Money UK : 2022 Pillar 3 Report

12.2.3 Clydesdale Bank PLC Business Lending - (FIRB) Corporates: Business
66
12.2.4 Clydesdale Bank PLC Corporates: Other - (FIRB) Corporates: Other
68
12.3
UK CR6-A - Scope of the use of IRB and SA approaches
70
12.4
UK CR7 - IRB approach - effect on the RWEAs of credit derivative used
70
as CRM techniques
12.5
UK CR7-A - IRB approach: Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM
70
techniques - AIRB
12.6
UK CR7-A - IRB approach: Disclosure of the extent of the use of CRM
71
techniques - FIRB
12.7
UK CR8 - RWEA flow statements of credit risk exposures under the IRB approach
71
12.8
UK CR9 - A-IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (fixed PD scale)
72
- VM Mortgages
12.9
UK CR9 - A-IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (fixed PD scale)
73
- CB Mortgages
12.10 UK CR9 - F-IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (fixed PD scale)
74
- Corporates: Other
12.11 UK CR9 - F-IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (fixed PD scale)
75
- Corporates: SME
12.12
UK CR9.1 - IRB approach - Back-testing of PD per exposure class (PD estimates
75
according to point (f) of Article 180(1) CRR)
13
Annex XXII: Specialised lending
76
13.1
UK CR10.2 - Specialised lending and equity exposures under the simple
76
risk weighted approach - Specialised lending: Income-producing real estate
and high volatility commercial real estate (Slotting approach)
13.2
UK CR10.1 - Specialised lending: Project finance (Slotting approach)
77
13.3
UK CR10.3 - Specialised lending: Object finance (Slotting approach)
77
13.4
UK CR10.4 - Specialised lending: Commodities finance (Slotting approach)
77
13.5
UK CR10.5 - Equity exposures under the simple risk-weighted approach
77
14
Annex XXV: Counterparty credit risk
78
14.1
UK CCRA - Qualitative disclosure related to CCR
78
14.2
UK CCR1 - Analysis of CCR exposure by approach
79
14.3
UK CCR2 - Transactions subject to own funds requirements for CVA risk
79
14.4
UK CCR3 - Standardised approach: CCR exposures by regulatory exposure class
80
and risk weights
14.5
UK CCR4 - IRB approach - CCR exposures by exposure class and PD scale
80
14.6
UK CCR5 - Composition of collateral for CCR
80
14.7
UK CCR6 - Credit derivatives exposures
80
14.8
UK CCR7 - RWEA flow of CCR exposures under the IMM
80
14.9
UK CCR8 - Exposures to CCPs
80
15
Annex XXVII: Securitisation positions
81
15.1
UK SECA - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to securitisation exposures
81
15.2
UK SEC1 - Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book
82
15.3
UK SEC2 - Securitisation exposures in the trading book
82
15.4
UK SEC3 - Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated
82
regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as originator or as sponsor
15.5
UK SEC4 - Securitisation exposures in the non-trading book and associated
82
regulatory capital requirements - institution acting as investor
15.6
UK SEC5 - Exposures securitised by the institution - Exposures in default and
82
specific credit risk adjustments
Virgin Money UK PLC Pillar 3 Disclosures 2022
Introduction
Annexes
Appendices
3
16
Annex XXIX: Standardised approach and internal model for market risk
83
16.1
UK MRA - Qualitative disclosure requirements related to market risk
83
16.2
UK MR1 - Market risk under the standardised approach
84
16.3
UK MRB - Qualitative disclosure requirements for institutions using the internal
84
Market Risk Models
16.4
UK MR2-A - Market risk under the Internal Model Approach (IMA)
84
16.5
UK MR2-B - RWA flow statements of market risk exposure under the IMA
84
16.6
UK MR3 - IMA values for trading portfolios
84
16.7
UK MR4 - Comparison of VaR estimates with gains/losses
84
17
Annex XXXII: Operational risk
85
17.1
UK ORA - Qualitative information on operational risk
85
17.2
UK OR1 - Operational risk own funds requirements and risk-weighted
85
exposure amounts
18
Annex XXXIII: Remuneration policy
86
18.1
UK REMA - Remuneration policy
86
18.2
UK REM1 - Remuneration awarded for the financial year
92
18.3
UK REM2 - Special payments to staff whose professional activities have a material
93
impact on institutions' risk profile
18.4
UK REM3 - Deferred remuneration
94
18.5
UK REM4 - Remuneration of 1 million EUR or more per year
95
18.6
UK REM5 - Information on remuneration of staff whose professional activities
95
have a material impact on institutions' risk profile (identified staff)
19
Annex XXXV: Encumbered and unencumbered assets
96
19.1
UK AE1 - Encumbered and unencumbered assets
96
19.2
UK AE2 - Collateral received and own debt securities issued
96
19.3
UK AE3 - Sources of encumbrance
96
19.4
UK AE4 - Accompanying narrative information
97
20
Annex XXXVII: Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB)
99
20.1
UK IRRBBA - Risk management objectives and policies
99
20.2
UK IRRBB1 - Quantitative information on IRRBB
101
21
Appendix 1: Disclosures for CB Group Consolidated
102
21.1
Annex I: Key metrics and overview of risk weighted exposure amounts
102
21.1.1
UK OV1 - Overview of Risk weighted exposure amounts
102
21.1.2
UK KM1 - Key metrics
103
21.1.3
UK KM2 - Key metrics template - MREL
104
21.1.4
IFRS 9-FL - Comparison of own funds and capital and leverage ratios
105
21.2
Annex VII: Own funds
106
21.2.1
UK CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds
106
21.2.2 UK CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited
108
financial statements
21.2.3 UK CCA - Main features of regulatory own funds and eligible liabilities instruments
110
21.3
Annex XI: Leverage Ratio
115
21.3.1
UK LR1 - LRSum - Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage
115
ratio exposures
21.3.2 UK LR2 - LRCom - Leverage ratio common disclosure
116
21.3.3 UK LR3 - LRSpl - Split-up of on-balance sheet exposures
117
(excluding derivatives, SFTs and exempted exposures)
22
Appendix 2: Glossary
118
23
Appendix 3: Abbreviations
121
Virgin Money UK PLC Pillar 3 Disclosures 2022
Introduction
Annexes
Appendices
4
Pillar 3 disclosures
Forward-looking statements
This report and any other written or oral material discussed or distributed in connection with the Pillar 3 disclosures (the "Information") has been produced to meet the regulatory requirements of Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiary undertakings (which comprise "the Group") and is for information only, and should not be regarded as an investment or research recommendation, or any form of investment or business advice. You should not place reliance on the Information when taking any business, legal or other types of decisions/actions.
The Information may include forward looking statements, which are based on assumptions, expectations, valuations, targets and estimates about future events. These can be identified by the use of words such as 'expects', 'aims', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'intends', 'prospects' 'outlooks', 'projects', 'forecasts', 'believes', 'potential', 'possible', and similar words or phrases. These forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Group and its securities, investments and the environment in which it operates, including, among other things, the development of its business and strategy, any acquisitions, combinations, disposals or other corporate activity undertaken by the Group, trends in its operating industry, changes to customer behaviours and covenant, macroeconomic and/or geopolitical factors, the repercussions of the outbreak of pandemics (including but not limited to the COVID-19 outbreak), changes to its board and/or employee composition, exposures to terrorist activity, IT system failures, cyber-crime, fraud and pension scheme liabilities, changes to law and/or the policies and practices of the Bank of England, the FCA and/or other regulatory and governmental bodies, inflation, deflation, interest rates, exchange rates, tax and national insurance rates, changes in the liquidity, capital, funding and/or asset position and/or credit ratings of the Group, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, the repercussions of the UK's exit from the EU (including any change to the UK's currency and the terms of any trade agreements (or lack thereof) between the UK and the EU), Eurozone instability, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, any referendum on Scottish independence, and any UK or global cost of living crisis or recession.
These forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and should be viewed as hypothetical. The events they refer to may not occur as expected and other events not taken into account may occur which could significantly affect the analysis of the statements. No member of the Group or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates (each a "VMUK Party") gives any representation, warranty or assurance that any such events, projections or estimates will occur or be realised, or that actual returns or other results will not be materially lower than those expected.
Whilst every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the Information, no VMUK Party takes any responsibility for the Information or to update or revise it. They will not be liable for any loss or damages incurred through the reliance on or use of it. The Information is subject to change. No representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, fullness, fairness, merchantability, accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the Information is given.
The Information does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. The distribution of the Information in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Recipients are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. No liability is accepted in relation to the distribution or possession of the Information in any jurisdiction.
Virgin Money UK PLC Pillar 3 Disclosures 2022
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Virgin Money UK plc published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 10:18:03 UTC.