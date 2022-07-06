Log in
    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC

(CYBG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-05 am EDT
131.60 GBX   -4.12%
02:24aVIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/04VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/01VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
Virgin Money UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs

07/06/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Virgin Money UK PLC

LEI: 213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

ISIN: GB00BD6GN030 6 July 2022

Virgin Money UK PLC (the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs

The Company announces that on 5 July 2022 it had purchased a total of (a) 370,000 of its ordinary shares of £0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, Chi-X Europe and/or BATS Europe through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited and (b) zero CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs"), each representing one ordinary share, on the Australian Securities Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited, in each case as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares (including the CDIs, once transmuted into ordinary shares) will be cancelled.

London

Chi-X Europe

BATS

Australian

Stock

Europe

Securities

Exchange

Exchange

Number of ordinary

370,000

0

0

0

shares/CDIs purchased on

5 July 2022

Highest price paid (per

£1.3725

n/a

n/a

n/a

ordinary share/CDI) on 5

July 2022

Lowest price paid (per

£1.3125

n/a

n/a

n/a

ordinary share/CDI) on 5

July 2022

Volume weighted average

£1.3294

n/a

n/a

n/a

price paid (per ordinary

share/CDI)

The Company advises that the dates in the first column of the above table in the announcement dated 5 July 2022 incorrectly read "1 July 2022" and should have read "4 July 2022".

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 30 June 2022 (the "Buyback"). The Buyback will be effected within the scope of the authority conferred on the Company at its February 2022 Annual General Meeting. The proposed Buyback start date was 30 June 2022 and the proposed Buyback end date is 17 December 2022.

The total number of ordinary shares and CDIs purchased up to and including the prior announcement was 1,087,279. As such, the Company has now bought back 1,457,279 ordinary shares and CDIs (in aggregate). In connection with the Buyback, the Company intends to repurchase up to £75 million of ordinary shares and CDIs (in aggregate).

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares and CDIs, the Company's total voting rights shall be 1,441,518,897.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Virgin Money UK PLC is registered in England and Wales (company number: 09595911) and as a foreign company in Australia (ARBN 609 948 281) and has its registered office at Jubilee House, Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE3 4PL

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Announcement authorised for release by Lorna McMillan, Group Company Secretary.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and Analysts

Richard Smith

+44 7483 399 303

Head of Investor Relations

richard.smith@virginmoneyukplc.com

Amil Nathwani

+44 7702 100 398

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

amil.nathwani@virginmoneyukplc.com

Martin Pollard

+44 7894 814 195

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

martin.pollard@virginmoneyukplc.com

Company Secretary

Lorna McMillan

07834 585436

Group Company Secretary

lorna.mcmillan@virginmoneyukplc.com

Media Relations

Press Office

0800 066 5998

press.office@virginmoneyukplc.com

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

On XLON, CHIX or BATE:

Issuer name

Virgin Money UK PLC

LEI

213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

ISIN

GB00BD6GN030

Intermediary Name

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Intermediary Code

SBILGB2L

Time zone

GMT+1

use

Currency

GBP

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

05-Jul-2022

16:28:57

GBp

61

132.35

XLON

x8KAdi3v0Fp

05-Jul-2022

16:28:57

GBp

235

132.35

XLON

x8KAdi3v0Fr

05-Jul-2022

16:28:41

GBp

958

132.40

XLON

x8KAdi3v09b

05-Jul-2022

16:28:24

GBp

278

132.40

XLON

x8KAdi3v0AR

05-Jul-2022

16:28:10

GBp

356

132.35

XLON

x8KAdi3v0LC

05-Jul-2022

16:27:47

GBp

316

132.35

XLON

x8KAdi3v0IZ

05-Jul-2022

16:27:46

GBp

379

132.35

XLON

x8KAdi3v0Is

05-Jul-2022

16:27:46

GBp

227

132.35

XLON

x8KAdi3v0Iu

05-Jul-2022

16:27:17

GBp

2,138

132.40

XLON

x8KAdi3v0Po

05-Jul-2022

16:27:17

GBp

305

132.40

XLON

x8KAdi3v0Pv

05-Jul-2022

16:25:46

GBp

831

132.35

XLON

x8KAdi3v1vb

05-Jul-2022

16:25:16

GBp

403

132.40

XLON

x8KAdi3v10K

05-Jul-2022

16:25:08

GBp

890

132.40

XLON

x8KAdi3v1D@

05-Jul-2022

16:25:01

GBp

82

132.45

XLON

x8KAdi3v1C$

05-Jul-2022

16:25:01

GBp

133

132.45

XLON

x8KAdi3v1C1

05-Jul-2022

16:25:01

GBp

91

132.45

XLON

x8KAdi3v1C3

05-Jul-2022

16:24:18

GBp

451

132.40

XLON

x8KAdi3v1Te

05-Jul-2022

16:23:59

GBp

461

132.45

XLON

x8KAdi3vEbV

05-Jul-2022

16:23:54

GBp

500

132.45

XLON

x8KAdi3vEd3

05-Jul-2022

16:23:36

GBp

466

132.45

XLON

x8KAdi3vEig

05-Jul-2022

16:23:05

GBp

517

132.50

XLON

x8KAdi3vEsf

05-Jul-2022

16:22:54

GBp

305

132.50

XLON

x8KAdi3vEp6

05-Jul-2022

16:22:49

GBp

280

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3vEze

05-Jul-2022

16:22:16

GBp

363

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3vEwt

05-Jul-2022

16:22:05

GBp

215

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3vE4n

05-Jul-2022

16:22:04

GBp

701

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3vE4P

05-Jul-2022

16:22:04

GBp

331

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3vE4J

05-Jul-2022

16:21:55

GBp

132

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vE2e

05-Jul-2022

16:21:55

GBp

296

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vE2g

05-Jul-2022

16:21:55

GBp

900

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vE2i

05-Jul-2022

16:21:43

GBp

505

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vEFQ

05-Jul-2022

16:20:20

GBp

426

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3vFZ0

05-Jul-2022

16:20:02

GBp

724

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3vFfa

05-Jul-2022

16:19:54

GBp

362

132.50

XLON

x8KAdi3vFhB

05-Jul-2022

16:19:06

GBp

511

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3vF@m

05-Jul-2022

16:19:06

GBp

226

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3vF@o

05-Jul-2022

16:18:56

GBp

10

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vF4H

05-Jul-2022

16:18:56

GBp

386

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3vF4P

05-Jul-2022

16:18:56

GBp

289

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3vF4R

05-Jul-2022

16:18:56

GBp

350

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vF4y

05-Jul-2022

16:18:04

GBp

388

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vFBE

05-Jul-2022

16:18:04

GBp

472

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vFBL

05-Jul-2022

16:17:13

GBp

377

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3vFOi

05-Jul-2022

16:16:28

GBp

540

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3vCfI

05-Jul-2022

16:16:11

GBp

480

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3vCru

05-Jul-2022

16:16:00

GBp

491

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vCnJ

05-Jul-2022

16:16:00

GBp

900

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vCnL

05-Jul-2022

16:14:03

GBp

333

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3vDdd

05-Jul-2022

16:14:03

GBp

467

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3vDdg

05-Jul-2022

16:14:00

GBp

219

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3vDcg

05-Jul-2022

16:14:00

GBp

674

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3vDci

05-Jul-2022

16:14:00

GBp

354

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3vDck

05-Jul-2022

16:12:04

GBp

354

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3vD61

05-Jul-2022

16:12:04

GBp

553

132.75

XLON

x8KAdi3vD63

05-Jul-2022

16:12:02

GBp

611

132.80

XLON

x8KAdi3vD1G

05-Jul-2022

16:11:01

GBp

637

132.80

XLON

x8KAdi3vDG4

05-Jul-2022

16:10:12

GBp

1,591

132.75

XLON

x8KAdi3vAkT

05-Jul-2022

16:10:12

GBp

210

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3vAkV

05-Jul-2022

16:10:12

GBp

133

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3vAfb

05-Jul-2022

16:10:12

GBp

405

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3vAfk

05-Jul-2022

16:10:12

GBp

900

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3vAfm

05-Jul-2022

16:10:12

GBp

376

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3vAfX

05-Jul-2022

16:10:12

GBp

133

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3vAfZ

05-Jul-2022

16:07:57

GBp

1,416

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3vAHx

05-Jul-2022

16:06:05

GBp

185

132.40

XLON

x8KAdi3vBBL

05-Jul-2022

16:04:52

GBp

100

132.50

XLON

x8KAdi3v8ua

05-Jul-2022

16:04:52

GBp

500

132.50

XLON

x8KAdi3v8uY

05-Jul-2022

16:04:52

GBp

556

132.50

XLON

x8KAdi3v8vO

05-Jul-2022

16:04:44

GBp

216

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3v85h

05-Jul-2022

16:04:44

GBp

140

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3v85j

05-Jul-2022

16:04:44

GBp

300

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3v85r

05-Jul-2022

16:04:44

GBp

117

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3v85t

05-Jul-2022

16:04:44

GBp

1,012

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3v85v

05-Jul-2022

16:04:08

GBp

290

132.50

XLON

x8KAdi3v8KV

05-Jul-2022

16:04:06

GBp

15

132.50

XLON

x8KAdi3v8M0

05-Jul-2022

16:02:57

GBp

181

132.35

XLON

x8KAdi3v92@

05-Jul-2022

16:02:57

GBp

352

132.35

XLON

x8KAdi3v92w

05-Jul-2022

16:02:22

GBp

684

132.35

XLON

x8KAdi3wsjS

05-Jul-2022

16:01:06

GBp

260

132.45

XLON

x8KAdi3wsV1

05-Jul-2022

16:00:50

GBp

410

132.50

XLON

x8KAdi3wtde

05-Jul-2022

16:00:50

GBp

311

132.50

XLON

x8KAdi3wtdr

05-Jul-2022

16:00:25

GBp

474

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3wtpp

05-Jul-2022

16:00:24

GBp

473

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3wtpS

05-Jul-2022

16:00:00

GBp

400

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3wt0N

05-Jul-2022

16:00:00

GBp

301

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3wt0P

05-Jul-2022

15:59:39

GBp

302

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3wtK9

05-Jul-2022

15:59:39

GBp

430

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3wtKB

05-Jul-2022

15:57:49

GBp

26

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3wq5P

05-Jul-2022

15:57:45

GBp

364

132.55

XLON

x8KAdi3wq7Y

05-Jul-2022

15:57:44

GBp

572

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3wq7g

05-Jul-2022

15:57:44

GBp

334

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3wq7m

05-Jul-2022

15:56:39

GBp

427

132.60

XLON

x8KAdi3wqSf

05-Jul-2022

15:56:39

GBp

75

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3wqSh

05-Jul-2022

15:56:39

GBp

535

132.65

XLON

x8KAdi3wqSj

05-Jul-2022

15:56:25

GBp

725

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wqPt

05-Jul-2022

15:56:25

GBp

182

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wqPv

05-Jul-2022

15:56:25

GBp

10

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wqPx

05-Jul-2022

15:56:24

GBp

38

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wqP2

05-Jul-2022

15:56:24

GBp

403

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wqP4

05-Jul-2022

15:54:04

GBp

360

132.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wrRV

05-Jul-2022

15:53:40

GBp

369

132.80

XLON

x8KAdi3woY@

05-Jul-2022

15:53:40

GBp

257

132.75

XLON

x8KAdi3woYy

05-Jul-2022

15:53:38

GBp

248

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3wojs

05-Jul-2022

15:53:38

GBp

378

132.90

XLON

x8KAdi3woju

05-Jul-2022

15:53:00

GBp

583

132.95

XLON

x8KAdi3woxG

05-Jul-2022

15:53:00

GBp

532

132.95

XLON

x8KAdi3woxI

05-Jul-2022

15:52:03

GBp

567

132.95

XLON

x8KAdi3woNx

05-Jul-2022

15:51:04

GBp

24

132.90

XLON

x8KAdi3wpiX

05-Jul-2022

15:51:04

GBp

29

132.90

XLON

x8KAdi3wpjV

05-Jul-2022

15:50:40

GBp

362

132.95

XLON

x8KAdi3wptI

05-Jul-2022

15:50:40

GBp

339

133.00

XLON

x8KAdi3wptU

05-Jul-2022

15:50:32

GBp

486

133.05

XLON

x8KAdi3wpmG

05-Jul-2022

15:50:04

GBp

28

133.00

XLON

x8KAdi3wp0w

05-Jul-2022

15:50:03

GBp

336

133.10

XLON

x8KAdi3wp3e

05-Jul-2022

15:50:03

GBp

484

133.15

XLON

x8KAdi3wp3v

05-Jul-2022

15:49:02

GBp

583

133.10

XLON

x8KAdi3wmii

05-Jul-2022

15:48:35

GBp

374

133.10

XLON

x8KAdi3wmO4

05-Jul-2022

15:48:04

GBp

187

133.15

XLON

x8KAdi3wnZW

05-Jul-2022

15:48:04

GBp

168

133.15

XLON

x8KAdi3wnZY

05-Jul-2022

15:47:05

GBp

175

133.30

XLON

x8KAdi3wn4f

05-Jul-2022

15:47:05

GBp

129

133.30

XLON

x8KAdi3wn4h

05-Jul-2022

15:47:04

GBp

440

133.35

XLON

x8KAdi3wn4m

05-Jul-2022

15:46:14

GBp

490

133.40

XLON

x8KAdi3wnUc

05-Jul-2022

15:46:11

GBp

461

133.45

XLON

x8KAdi3wnOq

05-Jul-2022

15:45:56

GBp

456

133.35

XLON

x8KAdi3w@jl

05-Jul-2022

15:45:29

GBp

628

133.40

XLON

x8KAdi3w@pt

05-Jul-2022

15:44:09

GBp

248

133.70

XLON

x8KAdi3w$ZF

05-Jul-2022

15:44:08

GBp

289

133.75

XLON

x8KAdi3w$Ys

05-Jul-2022

15:44:08

GBp

97

133.80

XLON

x8KAdi3w$Yz

05-Jul-2022

15:44:07

GBp

466

133.80

XLON

x8KAdi3w$Y9

05-Jul-2022

15:43:04

GBp

236

133.85

XLON

x8KAdi3w$Fj

05-Jul-2022

15:42:56

GBp

305

133.85

XLON

x8KAdi3w$BU

05-Jul-2022

15:42:55

GBp

218

133.80

XLON

x8KAdi3w$LX

05-Jul-2022

15:42:55

GBp

342

133.85

XLON

x8KAdi3w$LY

05-Jul-2022

15:42:29

GBp

450

133.85

XLON

x8KAdi3w$QX

05-Jul-2022

15:42:13

GBp

665

133.95

XLON

x8KAdi3wyYo

05-Jul-2022

15:42:13

GBp

241

133.90

XLON

x8KAdi3wyYv

05-Jul-2022

15:42:13

GBp

328

133.95

XLON

x8KAdi3wyYx

05-Jul-2022

15:42:10

GBp

18

133.95

XLON

x8KAdi3wyim

05-Jul-2022

15:40:37

GBp

305

133.65

XLON

x8KAdi3wy8H

05-Jul-2022

15:40:36

GBp

296

133.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wyBp

05-Jul-2022

15:39:55

GBp

206

133.65

XLON

x8KAdi3wyRe

05-Jul-2022

15:39:52

GBp

321

133.65

XLON

x8KAdi3wyQM

05-Jul-2022

15:39:32

GBp

148

133.60

XLON

x8KAdi3wzWE

05-Jul-2022

15:39:32

GBp

250

133.60

XLON

x8KAdi3wzWJ

05-Jul-2022

15:39:22

GBp

570

133.75

XLON

x8KAdi3wziZ

05-Jul-2022

15:39:22

GBp

398

133.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wzjT

05-Jul-2022

15:38:35

GBp

125

133.75

XLON

x8KAdi3wzyA

05-Jul-2022

15:38:35

GBp

777

133.75

XLON

x8KAdi3wzyC

05-Jul-2022

15:38:35

GBp

338

133.75

XLON

x8KAdi3wzyK

05-Jul-2022

15:38:35

GBp

626

133.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wzyM

05-Jul-2022

15:38:35

GBp

900

133.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wzyO

05-Jul-2022

15:38:35

GBp

602

133.70

XLON

x8KAdi3wz$Z

05-Jul-2022

15:38:21

GBp

355

133.65

XLON

x8KAdi3wzuV

05-Jul-2022

15:36:09

GBp

184

133.40

XLON

x8KAdi3ww@P

05-Jul-2022

15:35:16

GBp

94

133.30

XLON

x8KAdi3wwK0

05-Jul-2022

15:35:16

GBp

629

133.25

XLON

x8KAdi3wwK2

05-Jul-2022

15:35:16

GBp

1,794

133.25

XLON

x8KAdi3wwK4

05-Jul-2022

15:35:16

GBp

900

133.25

XLON

x8KAdi3wwK6

05-Jul-2022

15:35:16

GBp

245

133.25

XLON

x8KAdi3wwKG

05-Jul-2022

15:35:16

GBp

351

133.30

XLON

x8KAdi3wwKI

05-Jul-2022

15:34:00

GBp

11

133.10

XLON

x8KAdi3wxhX

05-Jul-2022

15:34:00

GBp

336

133.10

XLON

x8KAdi3wxhZ

05-Jul-2022

15:32:26

GBp

578

132.95

XLON

x8KAdi3wxKo

05-Jul-2022

15:31:20

GBp

124

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3wuf2

05-Jul-2022

15:31:20

GBp

118

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3wuf7

05-Jul-2022

15:31:20

GBp

207

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3wuf9

05-Jul-2022

15:31:14

GBp

222

132.85

XLON

x8KAdi3wurs

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virgin Money UK plc published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 06:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
