Virgin Money UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs

Virgin Money UK PLC

LEI: 213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

ISIN: GB00BD6GN030 13 July 2022

Virgin Money UK PLC (the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs

The Company announces that on 12 July 2022 it had purchased a total of (a) 359,300 of its ordinary shares of £0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, Chi-X Europe and/or BATS Europe through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited and

zero CHESS Depositary Interests (" CDIs "), each representing one ordinary share, on the Australian Securities Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited, in each case as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares (including the CDIs, once transmuted into ordinary shares) will be cancelled.

London Chi-X Europe BATS Australian Stock Europe Securities Exchange Exchange Number of ordinary 359,300 0 0 0 shares/CDIs purchased on 12 July 2022 Highest price paid (per £1.3420 n/a n/a n/a ordinary share/CDI) on 12 July 2022 Lowest price paid (per £1.2965 n/a n/a n/a ordinary share/CDI) on 12 July 2022 Volume weighted average £1.3173 n/a n/a n/a price paid (per ordinary share/CDI)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 30 June 2022 (the "Buyback"). The Buyback will be effected within the scope of the authority conferred on the Company at its February 2022 Annual General Meeting. The proposed Buyback start date was 30 June 2022 and the proposed Buyback end date is 17 December 2022.

The total number of ordinary shares and CDIs purchased up to and including the prior announcement was 2,923,142. As such, the Company has now bought back 3,282,442 ordinary shares and CDIs (in aggregate). In connection with the Buyback, the Company intends to repurchase up to £75 million of ordinary shares and CDIs (in aggregate).

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares and CDIs, the Company's total voting rights shall be 1,439,693,734.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Announcement authorised for release by Lorna McMillan, Group Company Secretary.

Virgin Money UK PLC is registered in England and Wales (company number: 09595911) and as a foreign company in Australia (ARBN 609 948 281) and has its registered office at Jubilee House, Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE3 4PL