Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Virgin Money UK PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC

(CYBG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-07-12 am EDT
134.15 GBX   +0.11%
02:14aVIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/11VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/11VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transactions in own Shares and CDIs
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virgin Money UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Virgin Money UK PLC

LEI: 213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

ISIN: GB00BD6GN030 13 July 2022

Virgin Money UK PLC (the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs

The Company announces that on 12 July 2022 it had purchased a total of (a) 359,300 of its ordinary shares of £0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, Chi-X Europe and/or BATS Europe through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited and

  1. zero CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs"), each representing one ordinary share, on the Australian Securities Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited, in each case as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares (including the CDIs, once transmuted into ordinary shares) will be cancelled.

London

Chi-X Europe

BATS

Australian

Stock

Europe

Securities

Exchange

Exchange

Number of ordinary

359,300

0

0

0

shares/CDIs purchased on

12 July 2022

Highest price paid (per

£1.3420

n/a

n/a

n/a

ordinary share/CDI) on 12

July 2022

Lowest price paid (per

£1.2965

n/a

n/a

n/a

ordinary share/CDI) on 12

July 2022

Volume weighted average

£1.3173

n/a

n/a

n/a

price paid (per ordinary

share/CDI)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 30 June 2022 (the "Buyback"). The Buyback will be effected within the scope of the authority conferred on the Company at its February 2022 Annual General Meeting. The proposed Buyback start date was 30 June 2022 and the proposed Buyback end date is 17 December 2022.

The total number of ordinary shares and CDIs purchased up to and including the prior announcement was 2,923,142. As such, the Company has now bought back 3,282,442 ordinary shares and CDIs (in aggregate). In connection with the Buyback, the Company intends to repurchase up to £75 million of ordinary shares and CDIs (in aggregate).

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares and CDIs, the Company's total voting rights shall be 1,439,693,734.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Announcement authorised for release by Lorna McMillan, Group Company Secretary.

Virgin Money UK PLC is registered in England and Wales (company number: 09595911) and as a foreign company in Australia (ARBN 609 948 281) and has its registered office at Jubilee House, Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE3 4PL

Classification: Private

For further information, please contact:

only

Investors and Analysts

Richard Smith

+44 7483 399 303

Head of Investor Relations

richard.smith@virginmoneyukplc.com

Amil Nathwani

+44 7702 100 398

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

amil.nathwani@virginmoneyukplc.com

Martin Pollard

+44 7894 814 195

For personal use

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

martin.pollard@virginmoneyukplc.com

Company Secretary

Lorna McMillan

07834 585436

Group Company Secretary

lorna.mcmillan@virginmoneyukplc.com

Media Relations

Press Office

0800 066 5998

press.office@virginmoneyukplc.com

Classification: Private

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

On XLON, CHIX or BATE:

only

Issuer name

Virgin Money UK PLC

LEI

213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

ISIN

GB00BD6GN030

Intermediary Name

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Intermediary Code

SBILGB2L

Time zone

GMT+1

use

Currency

GBP

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

12-Jul-2022

16:25:46

GBp

188

134.15

XLON

x8K9OfJFuLl

12-Jul-2022

16:25:46

GBp

772

134.15

XLON

x8K9OfJFuLn

12-Jul-2022

16:25:15

GBp

419

134.20

XLON

x8K9OfJFve7

personal

12-Jul-2022

16:25:15

GBp

1,102

134.20

XLON

x8K9OfJFveC

12-Jul-2022

16:25:15

GBp

499

134.20

XLON

x8K9OfJFveM

12-Jul-2022

16:25:15

GBp

92

134.20

XLON

x8K9OfJFveu

12-Jul-2022

16:25:15

GBp

221

134.20

XLON

x8K9OfJFvew

12-Jul-2022

16:25:15

GBp

244

134.20

XLON

x8K9OfJFvha

12-Jul-2022

16:25:15

GBp

339

134.20

XLON

x8K9OfJFvhc

12-Jul-2022

16:25:15

GBp

730

134.20

XLON

x8K9OfJFvhY

12-Jul-2022

16:24:37

GBp

914

134.15

XLON

x8K9OfJFvB2

12-Jul-2022

16:18:05

GBp

1,507

133.95

XLON

x8K9OfJFWgj

12-Jul-2022

16:16:10

GBp

540

133.95

XLON

x8K9OfJFXTf

12-Jul-2022

16:16:05

GBp

532

133.95

XLON

x8K9OfJFkbj

12-Jul-2022

16:15:34

GBp

51

133.95

XLON

x8K9OfJFkop

12-Jul-2022

16:15:32

GBp

428

134.00

XLON

x8K9OfJFkyY

12-Jul-2022

16:15:23

GBp

133

134.10

XLON

x8K9OfJFk0$

12-Jul-2022

16:15:23

GBp

472

134.10

XLON

x8K9OfJFk01

12-Jul-2022

16:15:23

GBp

321

134.05

XLON

x8K9OfJFk04

12-Jul-2022

16:15:23

GBp

428

134.10

XLON

x8K9OfJFk0B

12-Jul-2022

16:15:23

GBp

124

134.10

XLON

x8K9OfJFk1H

12-Jul-2022

16:15:23

GBp

900

134.10

XLON

x8K9OfJFk1J

12-Jul-2022

16:15:23

GBp

428

134.10

XLON

x8K9OfJFk3c

12-Jul-2022

16:15:23

GBp

299

134.05

XLON

x8K9OfJFk3Y

For

12-Jul-2022

16:13:50

GBp

102

134.10

XLON

x8K9OfJFlT2

12-Jul-2022

16:12:04

GBp

100

134.00

XLON

x8K9OfJFjk4

12-Jul-2022

16:12:04

GBp

487

134.00

XLON

x8K9OfJFjlA

12-Jul-2022

16:12:04

GBp

11

134.00

XLON

x8K9OfJFjld

12-Jul-2022

16:12:00

GBp

407

134.00

XLON

x8K9OfJFjos

12-Jul-2022

16:11:28

GBp

610

134.00

XLON

x8K9OfJFjAg

12-Jul-2022

16:11:28

GBp

369

134.00

XLON

x8K9OfJFjAp

12-Jul-2022

16:10:47

GBp

236

134.00

XLON

x8K9OfJFglb

12-Jul-2022

16:10:47

GBp

615

133.90

XLON

x8K9OfJFgle

12-Jul-2022

16:10:47

GBp

151

134.00

XLON

x8K9OfJFglZ

12-Jul-2022

16:08:39

GBp

124

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFh8j

12-Jul-2022

16:08:39

GBp

25

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFh8n

12-Jul-2022

16:08:39

GBp

339

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFh8q

12-Jul-2022

16:08:38

GBp

2,459

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJFh8B

12-Jul-2022

16:08:38

GBp

289

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJFh8E

12-Jul-2022

16:08:37

GBp

332

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJFhAe

12-Jul-2022

16:08:37

GBp

390

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJFhAq

12-Jul-2022

16:05:36

GBp

496

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJFMYK

Classification: Private

12-Jul-2022

16:05:11

GBp

195

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJFMu4

12-Jul-2022

16:05:11

GBp

1,052

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJFMu6

12-Jul-2022

16:05:11

GBp

606

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFMuD

only

12-Jul-2022

16:05:11

GBp

500

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFMuh

12-Jul-2022

16:05:11

GBp

2,000

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFMuj

12-Jul-2022

16:05:11

GBp

311

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFMul

12-Jul-2022

16:05:11

GBp

294

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFMun

12-Jul-2022

16:05:10

GBp

424

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJFMxb

12-Jul-2022

16:04:40

GBp

618

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFMJo

12-Jul-2022

16:03:40

GBp

590

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFN67

12-Jul-2022

16:02:03

GBp

603

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFK8q

12-Jul-2022

16:02:03

GBp

406

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFK8w

12-Jul-2022

16:00:36

GBp

291

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJFLB7

12-Jul-2022

15:59:40

GBp

146

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJFIuB

use

12-Jul-2022

15:59:12

GBp

174

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFIHX

12-Jul-2022

15:59:09

GBp

103

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFITP

12-Jul-2022

15:59:09

GBp

350

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFITR

12-Jul-2022

15:59:08

GBp

388

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFIVr

12-Jul-2022

15:59:08

GBp

689

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFISI

12-Jul-2022

15:59:08

GBp

1,000

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFISC

12-Jul-2022

15:58:52

GBp

381

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFJXI

12-Jul-2022

15:57:23

GBp

379

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJFJQf

12-Jul-2022

15:54:07

GBp

1,608

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFUeU

12-Jul-2022

15:54:07

GBp

719

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFUho

personal

12-Jul-2022

15:52:30

GBp

224

133.25

XLON

x8K9OfJFVsB

12-Jul-2022

15:51:12

GBp

222

133.30

XLON

x8K9OfJFSa2

12-Jul-2022

15:51:12

GBp

340

133.30

XLON

x8K9OfJFSa4

12-Jul-2022

15:50:41

GBp

585

133.30

XLON

x8K9OfJFSs6

12-Jul-2022

15:50:41

GBp

610

133.35

XLON

x8K9OfJFSsw

12-Jul-2022

15:50:41

GBp

972

133.35

XLON

x8K9OfJFStF

12-Jul-2022

15:50:41

GBp

290

133.35

XLON

x8K9OfJFStH

12-Jul-2022

15:49:05

GBp

583

133.40

XLON

x8K9OfJFT9Q

12-Jul-2022

15:49:05

GBp

592

133.35

XLON

x8K9OfJFTEU

12-Jul-2022

15:47:58

GBp

591

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFQPT

12-Jul-2022

15:47:58

GBp

591

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFQUN

12-Jul-2022

15:47:28

GBp

597

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJFRzm

12-Jul-2022

15:47:24

GBp

36

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFRwA

12-Jul-2022

15:47:20

GBp

51

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFR3I

12-Jul-2022

15:47:18

GBp

50

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFRDc

12-Jul-2022

15:47:18

GBp

26

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFRDW

12-Jul-2022

15:47:18

GBp

150

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFR2O

12-Jul-2022

15:47:18

GBp

41

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFR2Q

12-Jul-2022

15:47:18

GBp

83

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFR2S

12-Jul-2022

15:47:18

GBp

100

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFR2U

12-Jul-2022

15:43:38

GBp

325

133.35

XLON

x8K9OfJF6IQ

For

12-Jul-2022

15:43:38

GBp

48

133.35

XLON

x8K9OfJF6IS

12-Jul-2022

15:43:38

GBp

533

133.40

XLON

x8K9OfJF6Tr

12-Jul-2022

15:42:06

GBp

474

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJF4Yk

12-Jul-2022

15:42:06

GBp

33

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJF4Ym

12-Jul-2022

15:42:05

GBp

535

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJF4jm

12-Jul-2022

15:41:03

GBp

152

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJF5ha

12-Jul-2022

15:41:03

GBp

333

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJF5hc

12-Jul-2022

15:41:03

GBp

428

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJF5ll

12-Jul-2022

15:40:58

GBp

473

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJF5pX

12-Jul-2022

15:40:28

GBp

583

133.80

XLON

x8K9OfJF5NN

12-Jul-2022

15:40:04

GBp

118

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJF268

12-Jul-2022

15:40:04

GBp

900

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJF26I

12-Jul-2022

15:40:04

GBp

139

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJF27O

12-Jul-2022

15:40:04

GBp

83

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJF27Q

12-Jul-2022

15:40:04

GBp

24

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJF27y

12-Jul-2022

15:38:40

GBp

327

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJF0kE

12-Jul-2022

15:38:40

GBp

57

133.80

XLON

x8K9OfJF0kL

12-Jul-2022

15:38:40

GBp

156

133.80

XLON

x8K9OfJF0kN

Classification: Private

12-Jul-2022

15:38:38

GBp

125

133.80

XLON

x8K9OfJF0g$

12-Jul-2022

15:38:38

GBp

49

133.80

XLON

x8K9OfJF0gK

12-Jul-2022

15:38:38

GBp

54

133.80

XLON

x8K9OfJF0gM

only

12-Jul-2022

15:38:38

GBp

29

133.80

XLON

x8K9OfJF0gR

12-Jul-2022

15:38:37

GBp

48

133.80

XLON

x8K9OfJF0rd

12-Jul-2022

15:38:37

GBp

515

133.80

XLON

x8K9OfJF0rf

12-Jul-2022

15:38:37

GBp

562

133.85

XLON

x8K9OfJF0rL

12-Jul-2022

15:37:22

GBp

102

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJF1ps

12-Jul-2022

15:37:22

GBp

530

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJF1pz

12-Jul-2022

15:35:46

GBp

277

133.40

XLON

x8K9OfJFEV$

12-Jul-2022

15:35:46

GBp

284

133.40

XLON

x8K9OfJFEV1

12-Jul-2022

15:35:46

GBp

521

133.40

XLON

x8K9OfJFEVm

12-Jul-2022

15:35:46

GBp

403

133.35

XLON

x8K9OfJFEVx

12-Jul-2022

15:35:23

GBp

724

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFFhR

use

12-Jul-2022

15:35:22

GBp

565

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFFgN

12-Jul-2022

15:35:16

GBp

348

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFFpM

12-Jul-2022

15:34:56

GBp

101

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFFMT

12-Jul-2022

15:34:10

GBp

485

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFC$g

12-Jul-2022

15:34:10

GBp

563

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFCyD

12-Jul-2022

15:33:10

GBp

242

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFDDH

12-Jul-2022

15:33:10

GBp

90

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJFDDJ

12-Jul-2022

15:33:04

GBp

564

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJFDAq

12-Jul-2022

15:33:02

GBp

332

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFDKR

12-Jul-2022

15:33:01

GBp

89

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFDNQ

personal

12-Jul-2022

15:33:01

GBp

217

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFDHi

12-Jul-2022

15:33:01

GBp

52

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFDHK

12-Jul-2022

15:33:01

GBp

41

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFDHP

12-Jul-2022

15:33:01

GBp

41

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJFDHp

12-Jul-2022

15:33:00

GBp

575

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJFDJ2

12-Jul-2022

15:30:57

GBp

98

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJFBQH

12-Jul-2022

15:30:57

GBp

379

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJFBQJ

12-Jul-2022

15:30:57

GBp

535

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJFBQV

12-Jul-2022

15:30:52

GBp

437

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJF8cc

12-Jul-2022

15:30:52

GBp

900

133.75

XLON

x8K9OfJF8ce

12-Jul-2022

15:30:52

GBp

572

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJF8cn

12-Jul-2022

15:30:06

GBp

2

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJF8IK

12-Jul-2022

15:30:06

GBp

196

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJF8IM

12-Jul-2022

15:28:16

GBp

472

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJ8sJY

12-Jul-2022

15:28:15

GBp

471

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJ8sIu

12-Jul-2022

15:28:07

GBp

585

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJ8tXn

12-Jul-2022

15:27:24

GBp

362

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJ8tLk

12-Jul-2022

15:27:24

GBp

609

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJ8tA3

12-Jul-2022

15:27:24

GBp

360

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJ8tAA

12-Jul-2022

15:26:42

GBp

49

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJ8qy2

12-Jul-2022

15:26:41

GBp

68

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJ8qyA

For

12-Jul-2022

15:26:41

GBp

101

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJ8qyC

12-Jul-2022

15:26:41

GBp

22

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJ8qyG

12-Jul-2022

15:26:41

GBp

256

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJ8q$i

12-Jul-2022

15:26:41

GBp

303

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJ8q$k

12-Jul-2022

15:25:29

GBp

448

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJ8r$r

12-Jul-2022

15:24:30

GBp

387

133.45

XLON

x8K9OfJ8okE

12-Jul-2022

15:24:29

GBp

615

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJ8of1

12-Jul-2022

15:24:29

GBp

566

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJ8of4

12-Jul-2022

15:24:29

GBp

355

133.50

XLON

x8K9OfJ8ofo

12-Jul-2022

15:23:09

GBp

425

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJ8pq8

12-Jul-2022

15:23:09

GBp

1,000

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJ8pqA

12-Jul-2022

15:23:09

GBp

793

133.70

XLON

x8K9OfJ8pqO

12-Jul-2022

15:22:12

GBp

20

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJ8maf

12-Jul-2022

15:22:12

GBp

26

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJ8man

12-Jul-2022

15:22:11

GBp

106

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJ8maz

12-Jul-2022

15:22:11

GBp

567

133.65

XLON

x8K9OfJ8mde

12-Jul-2022

15:22:11

GBp

70

133.55

XLON

x8K9OfJ8ma$

12-Jul-2022

15:22:11

GBp

573

133.60

XLON

x8K9OfJ8maF

Classification: Private

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virgin Money UK plc published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
02:14aVIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/11VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/11VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transactions in own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/08VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/06VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/04VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/01VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
06/30Barclays Upgrades Virgin Money UK To Overweight from Equalweight, Cuts PT
MT
06/30British bank Virgin Money to buy back shares
RE
06/30Virgin Money UK PLC announces an Equity Buyback for 144,151,422 shares, representing 10..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 747 M 2 081 M 2 081 M
Net income 2022 356 M 424 M 424 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,38x
Yield 2022 5,72%
Capitalization 1 929 M 2 297 M 2 297 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 8 613
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
Duration : Period :
Virgin Money UK PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 133,90 GBX
Average target price 233,62 GBX
Spread / Average Target 74,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clifford James Abrahams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Fraser Ingram Group Chief Operating Officer
Timothy Cardwell Wade Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC-24.55%2 297
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.73%331 476
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.29%253 469
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-3.41%239 202
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.26%166 583
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-17.07%150 818