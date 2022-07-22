Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Virgin Money UK PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC

(CYBG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
139.70 GBX   -0.82%
02:14aVIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/20VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/20Virgin Money UK, Beazley Raise British Workers' Salaries To Ease Cost Of Living
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virgin Money UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs

07/22/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Virgin Money UK PLC

LEI: 213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

ISIN: GB00BD6GN030 22 July 2022

Virgin Money UK PLC (the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs

The Company announces that on 21 July 2022 it had purchased a total of (a) 321,056 of its ordinary shares of £0.10 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, Chi-X Europe and/or BATS Europe through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited and

  1. zero CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs"), each representing one ordinary share, on the Australian Securities Exchange through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited, in each case as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares (including the CDIs, once transmuted into ordinary shares) will be cancelled.

London

Chi-X Europe

BATS

Australian

Stock

Europe

Securities

Exchange

Exchange

Number of ordinary

321,056

0

0

0

shares/CDIs purchased on

21 July 2022

Highest price paid (per

£1.4140

n/a

n/a

n/a

ordinary share/CDI) on 21

July 2022

Lowest price paid (per

£1.3665

n/a

n/a

n/a

ordinary share/CDI) on 21

July 2022

Volume weighted average

£1.3914

n/a

n/a

n/a

price paid (per ordinary

share/CDI)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 30 June 2022 (the "Buyback"). The Buyback will be effected within the scope of the authority conferred on the Company at its February 2022 Annual General Meeting. The proposed Buyback start date was 30 June 2022 and the proposed Buyback end date is 17 December 2022.

The total number of ordinary shares and CDIs purchased up to and including the prior announcement was 5,267,847. As such, the Company has now bought back 5,588,903 ordinary shares and CDIs (in aggregate). In connection with the Buyback, the Company intends to repurchase up to £75 million of ordinary shares and CDIs (in aggregate).

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares and CDIs, the Company's total voting rights shall be 1,437,387,273.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Announcement authorised for release by Lorna McMillan, Group Company Secretary.

Virgin Money UK PLC is registered in England and Wales (company number: 09595911) and as a foreign company in Australia (ARBN 609 948 281) and has its registered office at Jubilee House, Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE3 4PL

For further information, please contact:

only

Investors and Analysts

Richard Smith

+44 7483 399 303

Head of Investor Relations

richard.smith@virginmoneyukplc.com

Amil Nathwani

+44 7702 100 398

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

amil.nathwani@virginmoneyukplc.com

Martin Pollard

+44 7894 814 195

For personal use

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

martin.pollard@virginmoneyukplc.com

Company Secretary

Lorna McMillan

07834 585436

Group Company Secretary

lorna.mcmillan@virginmoneyukplc.com

Media Relations

Press Office

0800 066 5998

press.office@virginmoneyukplc.com

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

On XLON, CHIX or BATE:

only

Issuer name

Virgin Money UK PLC

LEI

213800ZK9VGCYYR6O495

ISIN

GB00BD6GN030

Intermediary Name

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Intermediary Code

SBILGB2L

Time zone

GMT+1

use

Currency

GBP

Trade Date

Trade Time

Currency

Volume

Price

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

21-Jul-2022

16:29:57

GBp

5

139.20

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7k2

21-Jul-2022

16:29:52

GBp

5

139.20

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7hA

21-Jul-2022

16:29:50

GBp

17

139.20

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7tq

personal

21-Jul-2022

16:29:50

GBp

4

139.20

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7qi

21-Jul-2022

16:23:25

GBp

21

139.00

XLON

x8K9P1Dz3sN

21-Jul-2022

16:29:49

GBp

5

139.20

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7sJ

21-Jul-2022

16:29:48

GBp

11

139.20

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7no

21-Jul-2022

16:29:46

GBp

4

139.20

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7o0

21-Jul-2022

16:29:46

GBp

23

139.20

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7o2

21-Jul-2022

16:29:46

GBp

478

139.20

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7oC

21-Jul-2022

16:29:46

GBp

13

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7oK

21-Jul-2022

16:29:18

GBp

180

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz7Ge

21-Jul-2022

16:28:15

GBp

68

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz4@c

21-Jul-2022

16:28:15

GBp

203

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz4@k

21-Jul-2022

16:28:15

GBp

277

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz4@a

21-Jul-2022

16:28:12

GBp

137

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz4uP

21-Jul-2022

16:28:06

GBp

71

139.10

XLON

x8K9P1Dz45q

21-Jul-2022

16:26:30

GBp

900

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz5uR

21-Jul-2022

16:26:30

GBp

10

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz5xl

21-Jul-2022

16:25:23

GBp

97

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz2Zd

21-Jul-2022

16:25:23

GBp

233

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz2Zf

21-Jul-2022

16:23:57

GBp

236

139.00

XLON

x8K9P1Dz2OI

21-Jul-2022

16:23:36

GBp

407

139.00

XLON

x8K9P1Dz3kL

For

21-Jul-2022

16:23:25

GBp

105

139.00

XLON

x8K9P1Dz3sR

21-Jul-2022

16:23:25

GBp

93

139.00

XLON

x8K9P1Dz3sT

21-Jul-2022

16:23:15

GBp

476

139.00

XLON

x8K9P1Dz3z9

21-Jul-2022

16:23:04

GBp

305

139.00

XLON

x8K9P1Dz3xi

21-Jul-2022

16:23:01

GBp

298

139.10

XLON

x8K9P1Dz347

21-Jul-2022

16:23:01

GBp

428

139.15

XLON

x8K9P1Dz34E

21-Jul-2022

16:21:30

GBp

290

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1Dz0g$

21-Jul-2022

16:21:18

GBp

679

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1Dz0o@

21-Jul-2022

16:21:18

GBp

18

139.20

XLON

x8K9P1Dz0op

21-Jul-2022

16:21:18

GBp

400

139.30

XLON

x8K9P1Dz0ow

21-Jul-2022

16:21:00

GBp

281

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1Dz09N

21-Jul-2022

16:20:49

GBp

257

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1Dz0T9

21-Jul-2022

16:20:45

GBp

598

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1Dz0OV

21-Jul-2022

16:19:54

GBp

473

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1Dz11J

21-Jul-2022

16:19:54

GBp

394

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1Dz11P

21-Jul-2022

16:19:54

GBp

517

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1Dz11U

21-Jul-2022

16:18:22

GBp

30

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1DzEND

21-Jul-2022

16:18:00

GBp

178

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1DzFWL

21-Jul-2022

16:18:00

GBp

459

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1DzFWN

only

21-Jul-2022

16:18:00

GBp

117

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1DzFWP

21-Jul-2022

16:18:00

GBp

85

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1DzFWR

21-Jul-2022

16:18:00

GBp

251

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1DzFWT

21-Jul-2022

16:17:15

GBp

327

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1DzF7l

21-Jul-2022

16:17:15

GBp

613

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1DzF7u

21-Jul-2022

16:15:48

GBp

405

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1DzC2u

21-Jul-2022

16:15:26

GBp

65

139.30

XLON

x8K9P1DzCVi

21-Jul-2022

16:15:26

GBp

512

139.30

XLON

x8K9P1DzCVk

21-Jul-2022

16:14:51

GBp

396

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1DzDsb

21-Jul-2022

16:14:27

GBp

397

139.30

XLON

x8K9P1DzD0u

use

21-Jul-2022

16:14:27

GBp

566

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1DzD0w

21-Jul-2022

16:13:32

GBp

576

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1DzAg3

21-Jul-2022

16:13:32

GBp

402

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1DzAgu

21-Jul-2022

16:13:18

GBp

17

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1DzAvo

21-Jul-2022

16:12:48

GBp

261

139.30

XLON

x8K9P1DzATh

21-Jul-2022

16:11:05

GBp

109

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1Dz8d0

21-Jul-2022

16:11:00

GBp

438

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1Dz8Yj

21-Jul-2022

16:11:00

GBp

187

139.25

XLON

x8K9P1Dz8YY

21-Jul-2022

16:10:53

GBp

561

139.30

XLON

x8K9P1Dz8hg

21-Jul-2022

16:10:41

GBp

327

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1Dz8p@

personal

21-Jul-2022

16:10:41

GBp

218

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1Dz8py

21-Jul-2022

16:02:59

GBp

530

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@rA1

21-Jul-2022

16:08:48

GBp

571

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1Dz9GE

21-Jul-2022

16:08:48

GBp

33

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1Dz9GG

21-Jul-2022

16:08:48

GBp

451

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1Dz9Jg

21-Jul-2022

16:08:02

GBp

709

139.55

XLON

x8K9P1D@smu

21-Jul-2022

16:08:02

GBp

464

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@snU

21-Jul-2022

16:06:04

GBp

466

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@tDP

21-Jul-2022

16:05:46

GBp

364

139.55

XLON

x8K9P1D@tGc

21-Jul-2022

16:05:46

GBp

358

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@tHM

21-Jul-2022

16:05:46

GBp

340

139.55

XLON

x8K9P1D@tJ4

21-Jul-2022

16:05:46

GBp

175

139.55

XLON

x8K9P1D@tJ6

21-Jul-2022

16:04:57

GBp

340

139.60

XLON

x8K9P1D@qz5

21-Jul-2022

16:04:42

GBp

268

139.65

XLON

x8K9P1D@q7w

21-Jul-2022

16:04:18

GBp

589

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@qGb

21-Jul-2022

16:04:18

GBp

522

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@qGx

21-Jul-2022

16:04:18

GBp

125

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@qGZ

21-Jul-2022

16:04:18

GBp

35

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@qH0

21-Jul-2022

16:04:18

GBp

118

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@qHn

21-Jul-2022

16:02:59

GBp

3

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@rA$

For

21-Jul-2022

16:02:59

GBp

599

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@rAu

21-Jul-2022

16:02:36

GBp

19

139.55

XLON

x8K9P1D@rP8

21-Jul-2022

16:02:36

GBp

450

139.55

XLON

x8K9P1D@rPA

21-Jul-2022

16:02:33

GBp

120

139.60

XLON

x8K9P1D@oba

21-Jul-2022

16:02:33

GBp

530

139.65

XLON

x8K9P1D@obp

21-Jul-2022

16:02:33

GBp

220

139.60

XLON

x8K9P1D@obY

21-Jul-2022

16:00:03

GBp

45

139.70

XLON

x8K9P1D@pO9

21-Jul-2022

16:00:03

GBp

544

139.75

XLON

x8K9P1D@pQi

21-Jul-2022

16:00:03

GBp

333

139.70

XLON

x8K9P1D@pUf

21-Jul-2022

15:58:47

GBp

321

139.90

XLON

x8K9P1D@nLS

21-Jul-2022

15:58:47

GBp

290

139.90

XLON

x8K9P1D@nLU

21-Jul-2022

15:58:46

GBp

516

140.05

XLON

x8K9P1D@nK1

21-Jul-2022

15:58:46

GBp

572

140.00

XLON

x8K9P1D@nKn

21-Jul-2022

15:58:45

GBp

400

140.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@nHj

21-Jul-2022

15:58:45

GBp

566

140.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@nHp

21-Jul-2022

15:58:45

GBp

336

140.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@nM@

21-Jul-2022

15:58:45

GBp

567

140.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@nM4

21-Jul-2022

15:58:45

GBp

557

140.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@nMR

21-Jul-2022

15:58:45

GBp

22

140.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@nN1

only

21-Jul-2022

15:58:45

GBp

369

140.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@nN3

21-Jul-2022

15:58:45

GBp

75

140.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@nNH

21-Jul-2022

15:58:45

GBp

202

140.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@nNJ

21-Jul-2022

15:58:45

GBp

172

140.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@nHh

21-Jul-2022

15:54:01

GBp

560

139.65

XLON

x8K9P1D@zum

21-Jul-2022

15:54:01

GBp

340

139.65

XLON

x8K9P1D@zux

21-Jul-2022

15:53:30

GBp

340

139.65

XLON

x8K9P1D@zTh

21-Jul-2022

15:53:30

GBp

340

139.65

XLON

x8K9P1D@zTN

21-Jul-2022

15:52:09

GBp

399

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@xdN

21-Jul-2022

15:50:13

GBp

300

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@u93

use

21-Jul-2022

15:50:13

GBp

444

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@u9t

21-Jul-2022

15:50:09

GBp

21

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@uB4

21-Jul-2022

15:50:08

GBp

16

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@uBA

21-Jul-2022

15:49:13

GBp

14

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@vqR

21-Jul-2022

15:49:13

GBp

35

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@vqT

21-Jul-2022

15:49:13

GBp

300

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@vtX

21-Jul-2022

15:49:08

GBp

128

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@voe

21-Jul-2022

15:49:08

GBp

300

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@vog

21-Jul-2022

15:48:59

GBp

548

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@vw8

21-Jul-2022

15:47:51

GBp

16

139.30

XLON

x8K9P1D@cdM

personal

21-Jul-2022

15:47:42

GBp

89

139.30

XLON

x8K9P1D@cjg

21-Jul-2022

15:40:28

GBp

43

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1D@ZXy

21-Jul-2022

15:47:42

GBp

400

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1D@cjp

21-Jul-2022

15:47:29

GBp

140

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1D@cnH

21-Jul-2022

15:47:29

GBp

298

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1D@cnJ

21-Jul-2022

15:46:05

GBp

300

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1D@dyq

21-Jul-2022

15:46:05

GBp

433

139.45

XLON

x8K9P1D@dys

21-Jul-2022

15:45:12

GBp

421

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@dQF

21-Jul-2022

15:44:24

GBp

472

139.55

XLON

x8K9P1D@a76

21-Jul-2022

15:44:24

GBp

239

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@a7r

21-Jul-2022

15:44:24

GBp

264

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@a7t

21-Jul-2022

15:44:24

GBp

1,258

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@a7w

21-Jul-2022

15:44:24

GBp

557

139.50

XLON

x8K9P1D@a7y

21-Jul-2022

15:41:28

GBp

347

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1D@Y@r

21-Jul-2022

15:40:54

GBp

24

139.30

XLON

x8K9P1D@YKa

21-Jul-2022

15:40:54

GBp

437

139.30

XLON

x8K9P1D@YKY

21-Jul-2022

15:40:34

GBp

122

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1D@YQ8

21-Jul-2022

15:40:34

GBp

400

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1D@YQA

21-Jul-2022

15:40:34

GBp

448

139.35

XLON

x8K9P1D@YQS

21-Jul-2022

15:40:28

GBp

297

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1D@ZXw

For

21-Jul-2022

15:40:27

GBp

340

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1D@ZX9

21-Jul-2022

15:40:27

GBp

473

139.40

XLON

x8K9P1D@ZXH

21-Jul-2022

15:38:54

GBp

435

139.05

XLON

x8K9P1D@WfG

21-Jul-2022

15:38:05

GBp

499

139.10

XLON

x8K9P1D@WFp

21-Jul-2022

15:36:46

GBp

6

138.95

XLON

x8K9P1D@XCH

21-Jul-2022

15:36:46

GBp

400

138.95

XLON

x8K9P1D@XCJ

21-Jul-2022

15:36:46

GBp

58

138.95

XLON

x8K9P1D@XCL

21-Jul-2022

15:36:34

GBp

340

139.00

XLON

x8K9P1D@XJA

21-Jul-2022

15:36:30

GBp

467

139.05

XLON

x8K9P1D@XS5

21-Jul-2022

15:35:24

GBp

453

139.00

XLON

x8K9P1D@kHm

21-Jul-2022

15:35:15

GBp

59

139.00

XLON

x8K9P1D@kVO

21-Jul-2022

15:35:15

GBp

487

139.05

XLON

x8K9P1D@kVQ

21-Jul-2022

15:34:54

GBp

1,072

138.95

XLON

x8K9P1D@lr1

21-Jul-2022

15:34:54

GBp

400

138.95

XLON

x8K9P1D@lr3

21-Jul-2022

15:34:54

GBp

412

138.95

XLON

x8K9P1D@lr5

21-Jul-2022

15:34:54

GBp

145

138.95

XLON

x8K9P1D@lra

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virgin Money UK plc published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 06:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
02:14aVIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/20VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/20Virgin Money UK, Beazley Raise British Workers' Salaries To Ease Cost Of Living
MT
07/18VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/15VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/13VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/11VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/11VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transactions in own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/08VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
07/06VIRGIN MONEY UK : Transaction in Own Shares and CDIs
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 745 M 2 087 M 2 087 M
Net income 2022 355 M 424 M 424 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,63x
Yield 2022 5,45%
Capitalization 2 009 M 2 402 M 2 402 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 613
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
Duration : Period :
Virgin Money UK PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 139,70 GBX
Average target price 233,86 GBX
Spread / Average Target 67,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Duffy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Clifford James Abrahams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Bennett Chairman
Fraser Ingram Group Chief Operating Officer
Paul Jonathan Coby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC-21.43%2 402
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.67%335 900
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.37%268 055
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%222 656
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%162 076
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.96%162 035