Virgin Money UK : 2021 Interim Financial Report

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Virgin Money UK PLC ('Virgin Money', 'VMUK' or 'the Company'), together with its subsidiary undertakings (which together comprise the 'Group'), operate under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B and Virgin Money brands. This release covers the results of the Group for the six months ended 31 March

2021.

Statutory basis: Statutory information is set out on page 19 and within the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Underlying basis: The results are adjusted to remove certain items that do not promote an understanding of historical or future trends of earnings or cash

flows, which enables a more meaningful comparison of the Group's underlying performance. A reconciliation from the underlying results to the statutory

basis is shown on page 20 and rationale for the adjustments is shown on page 100.

Alternative performance measures: the financial key performance indicators (KPIs) used in monitoring the Group's performance and reflected throughout

this report are determined on a combination of bases (including statutory, regulatory and alternative performance measures), as detailed at 'Measuring financial performance - glossary' on pages 257 to 258 of the Group Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2020. APMs are closely

scrutinised to ensure that they provide genuine insights into the Group's progress; however, statutory measures are the key determinant of dividend paying

capability.

Certain figures contained in this document, including financial information, may have been subject to rounding adjustments and foreign exchange conversions. Accordingly, in certain instances, the sum or percentage change of the numbers contained in this document may no t conform exactly to the total figure given.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may include forward -looking statements, which are based on assumptions, expectations, valuations, targets, estimates,

forecasts and projections about future events. These can be identified by the use of words such as 'expects', 'aims', 'targets', 'seeks', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'intends', 'prospects', 'outlooks', 'projects', 'forecasts', 'believes', 'estimates', 'potential', 'possible', and similar wo rds or phrases. These forward-looking

statements, as well as those included in any other material discussed at any presentation, are subject to risks, uncertaintie s and assumptions about the Group and its securities, investments and the environment in which it operates, including, amo ng other things, the development of its business and strategy, any acquisitions, combinations, disposals or other corporate activity undertaken by the Group (including but not limited to the integration of the business of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC and its subsidiaries into the Group), trends in its operating industry, changes to customer behaviours and covenant, macroeconomic and/or geopolitical factors, the repercussions of the outbreak of coronaviruses (including but not limited to the COVID-19 outbreak), changes to its Board and/or employee composition, exposures to terrorist activity, IT system failures, cybercrime, fraud and pension scheme liabilities, changes to law and/or the policies and practices of the Bank of England (BoE), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and/or other regulatory and governmental bodies, inflation, deflation, interest rates, exchange rates, changes in the liquidity, capital, funding and/or asset position and/or credit ratings of the Group, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, the repercussions of the UK's exit from the European Union (EU) (including any change to the UK's currency and the terms of any trade agreements (or lack thereof) between the UK and the EU), Eurozone instability, and any referendum on Scottish independence.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward -looking statements may not occur. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Other events not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the analysis of the forwa rd-looking statements. No member of the Group or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates gives any assurance that any such projections or estimates will be realised or that actual returns or other results will not be materially lower than those set out in this document and/or discussed at any presentation. All forward- looking statements should be viewed as hypothetical. No representation or warranty is made that any forward-looking statement will come to pass. No member of the Group or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates undertakes any obligation to update or revise any such forward- looking statement following the publication of this document nor accepts any responsibility, liability or duty of care whatsoever for (whether in contract, tort or otherwise) or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, fullness, fairness, merchantability, accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of, the information in this document.

The information, statements and opinions contained in this document do not constitute or form part of, a nd should not be construed as, any public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect

to such securities or other financial instruments.