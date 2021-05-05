Virgin Money UK : 2021 Interim Financial Report

BASIS OF PRESENTATION
Virgin Money UK PLC ('Virgin Money', 'VMUK' or 'the Company'), together with its subsidiary undertakings (which together comprise the 'Group'), operate under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B and Virgin Money brands. This release covers the results of the Group for the six months ended 31 March
2021.
Statutory basis: Statutory information is set out on page 19 and within the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
Underlying basis: The results are adjusted to remove certain items that do not promote an understanding of historical or future trends of earnings or cash
flows, which enables a more meaningful comparison of the Group's underlying performance. A reconciliation from the underlying results to the statutory
basis is shown on page 20 and rationale for the adjustments is shown on page 100.
Alternative performance measures: the financial key performance indicators (KPIs) used in monitoring the Group's performance and reflected throughout
this report are determined on a combination of bases (including statutory, regulatory and alternative performance measures), as detailed at 'Measuring financial performance - glossary' on pages 257 to 258 of the Group Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2020. APMs are closely
scrutinised to ensure that they provide genuine insights into the Group's progress; however, statutory measures are the key determinant of dividend paying
capability.
Certain figures contained in this document, including financial information, may have been subject to rounding adjustments and foreign exchange conversions. Accordingly, in certain instances, the sum or percentage change of the numbers contained in this document may no t conform exactly to the total figure given.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The information in this document may include forward -looking statements, which are based on assumptions, expectations, valuations, targets, estimates,
forecasts and projections about future events. These can be identified by the use of words such as 'expects', 'aims', 'targets', 'seeks', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'intends', 'prospects', 'outlooks', 'projects', 'forecasts', 'believes', 'estimates', 'potential', 'possible', and similar wo rds or phrases. These forward-looking
statements, as well as those included in any other material discussed at any presentation, are subject to risks, uncertaintie s and assumptions about the Group and its securities, investments and the environment in which it operates, including, amo ng other things, the development of its business and strategy, any acquisitions, combinations, disposals or other corporate activity undertaken by the Group (including but not limited to the integration of the business of Virgin Money Holdings (UK) PLC and its subsidiaries into the Group), trends in its operating industry, changes to customer behaviours and covenant, macroeconomic and/or geopolitical factors, the repercussions of the outbreak of coronaviruses (including but not limited to the COVID-19 outbreak), changes to its Board and/or employee composition, exposures to terrorist activity, IT system failures, cybercrime, fraud and pension scheme liabilities, changes to law and/or the policies and practices of the Bank of England (BoE), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and/or other regulatory and governmental bodies, inflation, deflation, interest rates, exchange rates, changes in the liquidity, capital, funding and/or asset position and/or credit ratings of the Group, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, the repercussions of the UK's exit from the European Union (EU) (including any change to the UK's currency and the terms of any trade agreements (or lack thereof) between the UK and the EU), Eurozone instability, and any referendum on Scottish independence.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward -looking statements may not occur. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Other events not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the analysis of the forwa rd-looking statements. No member of the Group or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates gives any assurance that any such projections or estimates will be realised or that actual returns or other results will not be materially lower than those set out in this document and/or discussed at any presentation. All forward- looking statements should be viewed as hypothetical. No representation or warranty is made that any forward-looking statement will come to pass. No member of the Group or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, advisers or affiliates undertakes any obligation to update or revise any such forward- looking statement following the publication of this document nor accepts any responsibility, liability or duty of care whatsoever for (whether in contract, tort or otherwise) or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, fullness, fairness, merchantability, accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of, the information in this document.
The information, statements and opinions contained in this document do not constitute or form part of, a nd should not be construed as, any public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of any offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect
to such securities or other financial instruments.
Virgin Money UK PLC Interim Results 2021
David Duffy, Chief Executive Officer:
"Virgin Money had a strong first half. We doubled underlying profit compared to last year and return ed to statutory profit. The quality of our loan book remained resilient in the period, and we've continued to support customers and look after our colleagues and communities, while safeguarding the bank. We've made significant strategic progress to transform Virgin Money into a leading digital bank and our rebranding is largely complete. We've launched a range of innovative and compelling Virgin Money personal and business products as well as differentiated loyalty offers, which are showing early signs of success. Our ESG strategy continues to gain momentum across the business including developing sustainability-linked business loans and a green mortgage product as we look to further embed sustainability across everything we do. This lays the foundation for efficient, sustainable growth of deep, long -lasting customer relationships.
We are cautiously optimistic about the improving outlook as the impact of the vaccination programme in the UK delivers positive revisions to economic expectations. We're continuing to manage through what is still an uncertain economic backdrop, but the bank is well placed, with a strong balance sheet, and through ongoing strategic delivery we have a clear path to long -term, improved sustain able returns."
Significantly stronger financial performance in H1
-
Returned to statutory profit, with underlying profit more than doubling YoY to £245m (H1 2020: £120m) given significantly lower
impairment charge; underlying RoTE improved to 10.1% (H1 2020: 4.6%)
-
Income 9% lower YoY saw pre-provision operating profit decline to £283m, although this recovered by 4% compared to H2 2020: o H1 NIM declined 6bps YoY to 1.56% but with improved momentum as Q2 increased to 1.60%; continued deposit repricing
and mix benefit, and stronger mortgage spread s more than offset lower hedge income and higher liquidity o Deposit costs now 61bps (FY20: 90bps) underpinning overall cost of funds reduction compared to FY20
o Subdued non-interest income of £66m primarily reflects low activity; expected to improve with the easing of lockdown and as broader economic activity rebounds
-
Operating costs of £460m reduced 1% YoY but remained stable in the half as cost savings were offset by one-off costs and the impact of higher investment; expect stronger H2 reduction given benefit of transformation savings and lower investment
-
Low impairment charge of £38m (11bps cost of risk) given continuing support reducing the impact on customers; updated macroeconomics and limited specific provisions or changes in portfolio asset quality metrics in the period
-
Statutory profit before tax of £72m after deducting £173m of exceptional items: £49m of integration & transformation costs, £47m of acquisition accounting unwind, £71m of conduct charges (£59m related to PPI, including charge taken in Q1); working towards closing down PPI programme
-
Prudent volume management saw a stable loan book at £72.2bn:
-
Stable mortgages balances at £58.3bn with volumes carefully managed through an uncertain backdrop, prioritising margin over volume
-
-
Business lending declined 0.6% to £8.9bn which includes £1.4bn of government-guaranteed lending o Personal lending declined 3.2% to £5.1bn due to subdued customer demand across the market
-
Deposits grew 1.5% to £68.5bn; strong relationship deposits growth of 12% to £28.7bn across both consumers and businesses
-
Restarted structural hedging programme: c.£25.9bn of eligible liabilities now >95% re-invested since March; avg. yield c.0.3%; No impact on unwound hedge NII profile
Prudent balance sheet well positioned for an uncertain outlook
-
Maintained considerable credit provisions of £721m (FY20: £735m); total coverage ratio of 1.00% (FY20: 1.02%)
-
Fully updated economic scenarios: remain cautiously positioned despite greater optimism in recent economic data
-
Arrears across most portfolios increased from subdued FY20 levels but remain at low levels
-
Low remaining payment holidays representing <1% of balances across mortgages & personal; vast majority returned to payments
-
Robust capital base: transitional CET1 ratio strengthened to 14.4% or 13.9% excluding software intangible benefit:
-
Improved 99bps in the half driven by stronger profitability and limited RWA inflation to date
-
Significant c.£1.3bn management buffer above regulatory minimum of 9.2%; CET1 ratio 13.2% on fully loaded basis
Good progress on strategic execution
-
Innovative propositions launched: Brighter Money bundles campaign drove >90% increase in monthly PCA sales vs H2 20; c80k total sales in H1; 100k credit card cashback signups; re-launched BCA with Working Capital Health solutions to launch in H2
-
Laying the foundations for future growth: rebranding substantially complete; expanded digital distribution capability with c.90% of Personal sales now digital; Mortgage APIs now integrated across c.6k brokers
-
Building long-term customer loyalty: Virgin Red programme pilot launched - ability to earn and spend Virgin Points, significant customer opportunity; Virgin Money Rewards positively received, reflected in strong customer advocacy
-
Momentum on ESG agenda: Improved Board -level gender diversity; leading edge initiatives on the Poverty Premium; reducing operating emissions; progressing climate scenario analysis and TCFD disclosure; sustainable product development underway
Outlook and guidance
-
Net interest margin expected to be around 160bps for FY21
-
Structural hedge programme restarted: Expected benefit to NII of c.£25m in FY21; c.£60m of benefit in FY22
-
Underlying operating expenses expected to be <£890m in FY21 reflecting the impact of COVID restrictions and updated phasing; committed to long -term cost reduction and will provide a further update on incremental cost opportunities from digital transformation alongside FY21 results
-
Cost of risk expected to be subdued in the near term through FY21
-
CET1 ratio expected to continue to exceed 13% (excluding software intangible benefit) at FY21
-
SST outcome in December and impairment outlook will be key inputs into our approach to considering dividends; expect a further update on our capital framework post-SST
-
Clear path to delivering double digit statutory returns on tangible equity in the medium term
1
