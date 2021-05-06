Virgin Money UK : 2021 Interim Financial Results Fixed Income Presentation

Interim FinancialResults2021 FixedIncome Presentation
3 Financial Results
-
Capital, Funding & Liquidity
-
Q&A
Financial Results
RICHARD SMITH
Head of Investor Relations
Strong financial performance…
|
Balance
|
• NIM of 1.56% for H1 (1.60% for Q2), improved guidance for FY21
|
|
sheet
|
• Relationship deposits +12% HoH; cost of deposits down 20 bps
|
mix
|
• Stable lending balances reflecting careful management through Covid-19
|
|
|
• H1 21 costs of £460m; expect further progress in H2
|
Efficiency
|
• Underlying cost:income ratio of 62%
|
|
• Expect FY21 costs of <£890m; phasing impacted by ongoing restrictions
|
|
• Asset quality remains resilient
|
Asset
|
• H1 21 impairment provision charge of £38m; 11bps cost of risk
|
quality
|
|
• Maintaining strong provision coverage; total credit provisions of £721m
|
Balance
|
• Capital remains robust: CET1 ratio improved to 14.4%(1)
|
sheet
|
• Significant CET1 management buffer of c.£1.3bn above regulatory minimum
|
strength
|
|
(1) IFRS 9 transitional basis; 13.9% CET1 ratio excluding the benefit from the change in treatment of software intangible assets in the period
Underlying
ROTE
10.1%
Underlying profit
before tax
£245m
Statutory profit
before tax
£72m
Robust CET1
Ratio(1)
14.4%
4
…supported by an improving backdrop
GDP: stronger than anticipated rebound
GDP: indexed to Q4 19
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gathering
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pace of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
recovery
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
22
Unemployment: lower than initially feared
ILO unemployment rate
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continued
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
government
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
support
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
19
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
22
|
Source: Oxford Economics Base Case, March 2021(1)
|
Source: Oxford Economics Base Case, March 2021(1)
Card activity: improving consumer spending
|
|
60%
|
VMUK customers card spend:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40%
|
monthly, % change vs. same month a year earlier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debit card spend
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Credit card spend
|
Lockdown
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
easing
|
(20)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(40)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(60)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 20
|
Mar 20
|
May 20
|
Jul 20
|
Sep 20
|
Nov 20
|
Jan 21
|
Mar 21
(1) Note: IFRS9 MES are based on January Oxford Economics scenarios
Rates: significant yield curve steepening since December
|
0.8%
|
GBP SONIA swap curve; March vs December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Improving
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UK rate
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
environment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
O/N
|
1Y
|
2Y
|
3Y
|
4Y
|
5Y
|
6Y
|
7Y
|
8Y
|
9Y
|
10Y
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 21
|
|
|
Q2 21
|
Source: Bloomberg
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Virgin Money plc published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 16:35:04 UTC.