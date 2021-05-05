Virgin Money UK : 2021 Interim Financial Results Presentation

Accelerating Digital
DAVID DUFFY
Chief Executive Officer
Strong financial performance…
Balance
• NIM of 1.56% for H1 (1.60% for Q2), improved guidance for FY21
sheet
• Relationship deposits +12% HoH; cost of deposits down 20 bps
mix
• Stable lending balances reflecting careful management through Covid-19
• H1 21 costs of £460m; expect further progress in H2
Efficiency
• Underlying cost:income ratio of 62%
• Expect FY21 costs of <£890m; phasing impacted by ongoing restrictions
• Asset quality remains resilient
Asset
• H1 21 impairment provision charge of £38m; 11bps cost of risk
quality
• Maintaining strong provision coverage; total credit provisions of £721m
• Capital remains robust: CET1 ratio improved to 14.4%1
• Significant CET1 management buffer of c.£1.3bn above regulatory minimum
strength
1 IFRS 9 transitional basis; 13.9% CET1 ratio excluding the benefit from the change in treatment of software intangible assets in the period
Underlying
ROTE
10.1%
Underlying profit
before tax
£245m
Statutory profit
£72m
Robust CET1
ratio1
14.4%
4
…supported by an improving backdrop
GDP: stronger than anticipated rebound
GDP: indexed to Q4 19
110
100
Gathering
90
pace of
recovery
80
70
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
19
20
21
22
Unemployment: lower than initially feared
ILO unemployment rate
7%
6%
Continued
5%
government
4%
support
3%
Source: Oxford Economics Base Case, March 20211
Card activity: improving consumer spending
60%
VMUK customers card spend:
40%
monthly, % change vs. same month a year earlier
Debit card spend
20%
Credit card spend
Lockdown
0%
easing
(20)%
(40)%
(60)%
Jan 20
Mar 20
May 20
Jul 20
Sep 20
Nov 20
Jan 21
Mar 21
1 Note: IFRS9 MES are based on January Oxford Economics scenarios
Rates: significant yield curve steepening since December
0.8%
GBP SONIA swap curve; March vs December
0.6%
0.4%
Improving
UK rate
0.2%
environment
0.0%
O/N
1Y
2Y
3Y
4Y
5Y
6Y
7Y
8Y
9Y
10Y
Q1 21
Q2 21
Source: Bloomberg
5
