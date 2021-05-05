Log in
    CYBG   GB00BD6GN030

VIRGIN MONEY UK PLC

(CYBG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/04 11:35:06 am
200.7 GBX   +0.30%
VIRGIN MONEY UK  : 2021 Interim Financial Report
PU
VIRGIN MONEY UK  : 2021 Interim Financial Results Presentation
PU
Virgin Money to Offer Sustainability-linked Loans for UK Companies
MT
Virgin Money UK : 2021 Interim Financial Results Presentation

05/05/2021 | 02:11am EDT
  1. Accelerating Digital
  1. Financial Results
  1. Conclusion Q&A

Accelerating Digital

DAVID DUFFY

Chief Executive Officer

Strong financial performance…

Balance

• NIM of 1.56% for H1 (1.60% for Q2), improved guidance for FY21

sheet

• Relationship deposits +12% HoH; cost of deposits down 20 bps

mix

• Stable lending balances reflecting careful management through Covid-19

• H1 21 costs of £460m; expect further progress in H2

Efficiency

• Underlying cost:income ratio of 62%

• Expect FY21 costs of <£890m; phasing impacted by ongoing restrictions

• Asset quality remains resilient

Asset

• H1 21 impairment provision charge of £38m; 11bps cost of risk

quality

• Maintaining strong provision coverage; total credit provisions of £721m

Balance

• Capital remains robust: CET1 ratio improved to 14.4%1

sheet

• Significant CET1 management buffer of c.£1.3bn above regulatory minimum

strength

1 IFRS 9 transitional basis; 13.9% CET1 ratio excluding the benefit from the change in treatment of software intangible assets in the period

Underlying

ROTE

10.1%

Underlying profit

before tax

£245m

Statutory profit

before tax

£72m

Robust CET1

ratio1

14.4%

4

…supported by an improving backdrop

GDP: stronger than anticipated rebound

GDP: indexed to Q4 19

110

100

Gathering

90

pace of

recovery

80

70

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

19

20

20

20

20

21

21

21

21

22

22

22

22

Unemployment: lower than initially feared

ILO unemployment rate

7%

6%

Continued

5%

government

4%

support

3%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

19

20

20

20

20

21

21

21

21

22

22

22

22

Source: Oxford Economics Base Case, March 20211

Source: Oxford Economics Base Case, March 20211

Card activity: improving consumer spending

60%

VMUK customers card spend:

40%

monthly, % change vs. same month a year earlier

Debit card spend

20%

Credit card spend

Lockdown

0%

easing

(20)%

(40)%

(60)%

Jan 20

Mar 20

May 20

Jul 20

Sep 20

Nov 20

Jan 21

Mar 21

1 Note: IFRS9 MES are based on January Oxford Economics scenarios

Rates: significant yield curve steepening since December

0.8%

GBP SONIA swap curve; March vs December

0.6%

0.4%

Improving

UK rate

0.2%

environment

0.0%

O/N

1Y

2Y

3Y

4Y

5Y

6Y

7Y

8Y

9Y

10Y

Q1 21

Q2 21

Source: Bloomberg

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virgin Money plc published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
