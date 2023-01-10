Advanced search
    VORB   US92771A1016

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

(VORB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-09 pm EST
1.930 USD   -8.53%
Britain's satellite hopes undimmed by mission failure

01/10/2023 | 03:13am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's hopes of becoming a leading destination for the launch of small satellites remain intact despite the failure of the first mission, the country's business minister Grant Shapps said on Tuesday.

Hours after the plan to launch nine satellites ended when Virgin Orbit's rocket suffered an anomaly which prevented it from reaching orbit, Shapps said another attempt would follow.

"Space is difficult," he told Sky News. "The great thing about this technology is that no one was harmed, the pilots came back in the aircraft. It didn't work. No doubt they'll pick themselves up, dust themselves off and they'll go again."

Virgin Orbit's chief executive Dan Hart said in a statement the group would take corrective actions and hoped to return to orbit as soon as a full investigation had been completed.

The rocket was successfully released over the Atlantic from a Boeing 747 that took off from Newquay airport in western England. The rocket reached 11,000 miles per hour before its system failed.

It is the latest in a series of setbacks for European-based space missions.

An Italian-built Vega-C rocket mission failed after lift-off from French Guiana in late December and the rockets have since been grounded, while the European Space Agency's Ariane 6 launcher for big satellites has been delayed.

The latest mission had been heralded as a historic first for Britain and Europe as it would have been the first time satellites had been sent into orbit from western Europe.

Shapps said he remained hopeful for the Newquay site as well as other potential spaceports in Britain.

"There's another six locations in the UK, including a couple in Scotland, in Wales, so there's a big chunk of money and export and jobs to be had from international space," he said.

For Virgin Orbit, part-owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, it is the second failure since its first launch in 2020. The company has had four successful missions but all from its base in the United States.

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING -2.08% 208.57 Delayed Quote.11.82%
THE DUST S.A. 1.47% 13.85 End-of-day quote.13.99%
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC. -8.53% 1.93 Delayed Quote.4.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -221 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 650 M 650 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,9x
EV / Sales 2023 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,93 $
Average target price 7,33 $
Spread / Average Target 280%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brita ORear Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Tony Gingiss Chief Operating Officer
Susan J. Helms Independent Director
George N. Mattson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.4.32%650
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION1.53%146 587
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.65%120 289
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-4.43%76 250
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION0.06%67 192
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.98%38 284