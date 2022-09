Spire Global Inc - Comfortable With Balance Sheet Position - Canaccord Genuity Conference

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spire Global Inc:

* SPIRE GLOBAL INC - COMFORTABLE WITH BALANCE SHEET POSITION, IN REALLY GOOD PLACE FROM A CASH STANDPOINT - CANACCORD GENUITY CONFERENCE

* SPIRE GLOBAL INC - ON A MACRO LEVEL, GEOPOLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IS DRIVING GROWTH IN SATELLITE INDUSTRY - CANACCORD GENUITY CONFERENCE

* SPIRE GLOBAL INC - DON'T SEE SLOWDOWN IN GOVERNMENT SPENDING IN DATA FROM SPACE COMPANIES - CANACCORD GENUITY CONFERENCE

* SPIRE GLOBAL INC - FEEL POSITIVE ABOUT SITUATION WITH LAUNCHING SATELLITES AS THERE'S SUCH A LARGE NUMBER OF COMPANIES ACROSS THE WORLD

* SPIRE GLOBAL INC - FEEL POSITIVE GIVEN INCREASED LAUNCH CADENCE FROM ONE PROVIDER AND INCREASING CADENCE FROM ROCKET LAB AND VIRGIN ORBIT

* SPIRE GLOBAL INC - WE HAVE SEEN AVERAGE ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE PER CUSTOMER INCREASE Further company coverage: