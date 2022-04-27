Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VORB   US92771A1016

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

(VORB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 09:00:00 pm BST
5.810 USD   -1.02%
04/21Virgin Orbit Announces Renaming of Its National Security Arm and Introduction of New Board Members
BU
04/21Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. Appoints Member to Its Board of Directors
CI
04/06Virgin Orbit to Work With Satellite Applications Catapult on Satellite Launch From UK
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virgin Orbit Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/27/2022 | 10:38pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) (“Virgin Orbit” or the “Company”), announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0792, international callers may use 1-201-689-8263, and request to join the Virgin Orbit earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://investors.virginorbit.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, and international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13729410. An archived replay of the call will be available on the investors portion of the Virgin Orbit website at https://investors.virginorbit.com/.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747- 400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. To learn more, visit virginorbit.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
04/21Virgin Orbit Announces Renaming of Its National Security Arm and Introduction of New Bo..
BU
04/21Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. Appoints Member to Its Board of Directors
CI
04/06Virgin Orbit to Work With Satellite Applications Catapult on Satellite Launch From UK
MT
04/06The Satellite Applications Catapult, Horizon Technologies, and Virgin Orbit Accelerate ..
BU
04/06The Satellite Applications Catapult, Horizon Technologies, and Virgin Orbit Accelerate ..
CI
03/31VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis Of Financial Conditio..
AQ
03/30VIRGIN ORBIT : 4Q2021 and FY2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
03/30Virgin Orbit Swings to Q4 Net Loss as Revenue Falls
MT
03/29VIRGIN ORBIT : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/29Earnings Flash (VORB) VIRGIN ORBIT Posts Q4 Revenue $155,000
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 71,5 M - 57,1 M
Net income 2022 -181 M - -144 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 966 M 1 966 M 1 570 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 27,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,87 $
Average target price 18,00 $
Spread / Average Target 207%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brita ORear Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Tony Gingiss Chief Operating Officer
Susan J. Helms Director
Evan M. Lovell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.-26.99%1 966
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION15.26%147 106
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION25.51%118 898
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.71%68 901
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION13.65%65 773
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.71%46 402