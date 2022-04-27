Virgin Orbit Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) (“Virgin Orbit” or the “Company”), announced today that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0792, international callers may use 1-201-689-8263, and request to join the Virgin Orbit earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://investors.virginorbit.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, and international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13729410. An archived replay of the call will be available on the investors portion of the Virgin Orbit website at https://investors.virginorbit.com/.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747- 400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. To learn more, visit virginorbit.com

