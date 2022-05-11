Virgin Orbit Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q1 Business Highlights:

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) (“Virgin Orbit” or the “Company”), the responsive space flight and services company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Virgin Orbit’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Hart, commented, “We had a strong start to the year, beginning with our third consecutive successful launch. As we ramp production and launch rate, our team is laser focused on flawless execution of our next mission for the DoD, followed by the first ever orbital launch from the UK.”

Mr. Hart continued, “With the escalating geopolitical environment, our ability to launch from airports around the world has attracted growing interest. The differentiated capabilities of our system to launch from anywhere, at any time, to any orbit, can uniquely serve the national security community and our allies. We believe Virgin Orbit is well positioned for future growth as the space economy continues to rapidly develop.”

Recent Business Highlights:

Announced our next launch, serving the U.S. Space Force Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP) and the Department of Defense (DoD) Space Test Program (STP)

Signed binding launch contract with IQPS in May 2022 for launch of synthetic aperture radar

Secured two additional 747 aircraft

Renamed and rebranded national security arm to Virgin Orbit National Systems

Craig R. Cooning (Major General USAF Ret.), former president of Boeing’s Space and Network Systems business and Kimberly A. Crider (Major General USSF Ret.), former U.S. Space Force acting Chief Technology and Innovation Officer joined Virgin Orbit National Systems’ board of directors

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $2.1 million, compared to $5.5 million in first quarter 2021, driven by launches contracted during early development phase with introductory pricing

Net loss of $62.6 million, compared to a net loss of $32.3 million in first quarter 2021, as a result of the expected revenue recognition of contract losses given our initial low-rate production phase as well as higher SG&A associated with becoming a public company

Adjusted EBITDA of $(49.6) million, compared to $(29.0) million in the same prior year period

Net cash used from operations of $61.6 million, compared to $39.5 million in the same prior year period, as the Company continues to invest in the business

Capital expenditures of $5.0 million, compared to $5.2 million in the same prior year period

Free cash flow of $(66.6) million, compared to $(44.7) million in the same prior year period

Cash and cash equivalents of $127.4 million

As of March 31, 2022, total non-binding and binding backlog was $575.6 million* of which $156.9 million was binding

*Backlog as of March 31, 2022 included $22 million for a non-binding memorandum of understanding that was terminated after March 31, 2022, and will not be included in such amounts after such termination.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,111 $ 5,535 Cost of revenue 17,441 2,381 Gross (loss) profit (15,330 ) 3,154 Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,426 19,483 Research and development expenses 10,803 17,831 Operating loss (58,559 ) (34,160 ) Other (expense) income : Change in fair value of equity investments (4,185 ) — Change in fair value of liability classified warrants — — Interest expense, net (28 ) (7 ) Other income 202 1,842 Total other (expense) income, net: (4,011 ) 1,835 Loss before income taxes (62,570 ) (32,325 ) Provision for income taxes — — Net loss (62,570 ) (32,325 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (61 ) (33 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (62,631 ) $ (32,358 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 334,919,905 275,958,168

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except per share data) As of March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,440 $ 194,154 Restricted cash 828 828 Accounts receivable, net 3,500 2,080 Inventory 44,728 33,927 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,792 7,789 Total current assets 187,288 238,778 Property, plant and equipment, net 63,503 61,425 Right-of-use assets 14,379 14,685 Investments 9,313 13,498 Other noncurrent assets 1,423 3,354 Total assets $ 275,906 $ 331,740 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,010 $ 10,334 Current portion of lease obligation 1,663 1,642 Current portion of provision for contract losses 4,750 — Accrued liabilities 22,490 23,832 Deferred revenue 19,123 12,150 Total current liabilities 56,036 47,958 Lease obligation, net of current portion 13,757 14,078 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 23,303 28,991 Public and private placement warrant liabilities 20,188 20,188 Provision for contract losses, net of current portion and other long-term liabilities 8,469 7,555 Total liabilities 121,753 118,770 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 334,919,914 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 1,037,207 1,033,393 Accumulated deficit (883,024 ) (820,454 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64 ) (3 ) Total stockholders’ equity 154,153 212,970 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 275,906 $ 331,740

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (62,570 ) $ (32,325 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,348 3,629 Stock-based compensation 3,814 1,421 Inventory write-down 1,581 — Non-cash investment in Sky and Space — (1,706 ) Change in fair value of equity investments 4,185 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,420 ) 352 Inventory (6,717 ) (8,495 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,004 ) (1,227 ) Deferred transaction costs — (10 ) Other noncurrent assets 1,913 88 Accounts payable (2,327 ) 1,424 Other long-term liabilities (339 ) (210 ) Accrued liabilities (1,317 ) (2,378 ) Deferred revenue 1,285 (9 ) Other, net (59 ) (21 ) Net cash used in operating activities (61,627 ) (39,467 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (4,996 ) (5,188 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,996 ) (5,188 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of finance lease obligations (91 ) (61 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options — 21 Advances to stock option holders — 18 Parent Company contributions — 46,141 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (91 ) 46,119 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (66,714 ) 1,464 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 194,982 26,786 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 128,268 $ 28,250 Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,440 $ 27,234 Restricted cash 828 1,016 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 128,268 $ 28,250 Supplemental disclosures Schedule for non-cash investing activities and financing activities Unpaid property, plant and equipment received $ 86 $ 26

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow or any other non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Net Loss $ (62,570 ) $ (32,325 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,348 3,629 Stock-based compensation 3,814 1,421 Inventory write-down 1,581 — Non-cash investment in Sky and Space — (1,706 ) Change in fair value of equity investments 4,185 — Interest expense, net 28 7 Adjusted EBITDA $ (49,614 ) $ (28,974 )

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) Net cash used in operating activities $ (61,627 ) $ (39,467 ) Capital expenditures (4,996 ) (5,188 ) Free cash flow $ (66,623 ) $ (44,655 )

