    VORB   US92771A1016

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

(VORB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.010 USD   -1.47%
04:14pVirgin Orbit Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
04:14pEarnings Flash (VORB) VIRGIN ORBIT Posts Q1 Revenue $2.1M
MT
05/10Virgin Orbit Signs Deal With L3Harris Technologies to Acquire Two Boeing Airframes
MT
Virgin Orbit Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

05/11/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Q1 Business Highlights:

  • Completed third consecutive successful launch on January 13, 2022; delivered satellites for the DoD, NASA, and a commercial customer
  • Selected by NASA to provide launch services for the VADR missions
  • Added Poland and Oman to list of potential Spaceports
  • Announced payloads for first launch from UK

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) (“Virgin Orbit” or the “Company”), the responsive space flight and services company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Virgin Orbit’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Hart, commented, “We had a strong start to the year, beginning with our third consecutive successful launch. As we ramp production and launch rate, our team is laser focused on flawless execution of our next mission for the DoD, followed by the first ever orbital launch from the UK.”

Mr. Hart continued, “With the escalating geopolitical environment, our ability to launch from airports around the world has attracted growing interest. The differentiated capabilities of our system to launch from anywhere, at any time, to any orbit, can uniquely serve the national security community and our allies. We believe Virgin Orbit is well positioned for future growth as the space economy continues to rapidly develop.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Announced our next launch, serving the U.S. Space Force Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP) and the Department of Defense (DoD) Space Test Program (STP)
  • Signed binding launch contract with IQPS in May 2022 for launch of synthetic aperture radar
  • Secured two additional 747 aircraft
  • Renamed and rebranded national security arm to Virgin Orbit National Systems
  • Craig R. Cooning (Major General USAF Ret.), former president of Boeing’s Space and Network Systems business and Kimberly A. Crider (Major General USSF Ret.), former U.S. Space Force acting Chief Technology and Innovation Officer joined Virgin Orbit National Systems’ board of directors

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue of $2.1 million, compared to $5.5 million in first quarter 2021, driven by launches contracted during early development phase with introductory pricing
  • Net loss of $62.6 million, compared to a net loss of $32.3 million in first quarter 2021, as a result of the expected revenue recognition of contract losses given our initial low-rate production phase as well as higher SG&A associated with becoming a public company
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $(49.6) million, compared to $(29.0) million in the same prior year period
  • Net cash used from operations of $61.6 million, compared to $39.5 million in the same prior year period, as the Company continues to invest in the business
  • Capital expenditures of $5.0 million, compared to $5.2 million in the same prior year period
  • Free cash flow of $(66.6) million, compared to $(44.7) million in the same prior year period
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $127.4 million
  • As of March 31, 2022, total non-binding and binding backlog was $575.6 million* of which $156.9 million was binding

*Backlog as of March 31, 2022 included $22 million for a non-binding memorandum of understanding that was terminated after March 31, 2022, and will not be included in such amounts after such termination.

Conference Call Information:

The Company will conduct a conference call starting at 4:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 to review the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provide a business update.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0792, international callers may use 1-201-689-8263, and request to join the Virgin Orbit earnings call. A live webcast along with supplemental information will also be available at https://investors.virginorbit.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, and international callers may use 1-412-317-6671 and enter access code 13729410. An archived replay of the call will be available on the investors portion of the Virgin Orbit website at https://investors.virginorbit.com/.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built, capable of launching at any time, from any place, and to any orbit. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747- 400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations as to the rate and timing of future launches and anticipated growth. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the Company’s ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth; its ability to grow market share in the developing space economy; its ability to convert backlog and potential revenue into revenue; its expected timing for future missions; market acceptance of its current and planned products and services and ability to achieve sufficient production volumes and anticipated mission timing, as well as the factors, risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2022, accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.virginorbit.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Virgin Orbit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Virgin Orbit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

 

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

2,111

 

 

$

5,535

 

Cost of revenue

 

17,441

 

 

 

2,381

 

Gross (loss) profit

 

(15,330

)

 

 

3,154

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

32,426

 

 

 

19,483

 

Research and development expenses

 

10,803

 

 

 

17,831

 

Operating loss

 

(58,559

)

 

 

(34,160

)

Other (expense) income :

 

 

 

Change in fair value of equity investments

 

(4,185

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of liability classified warrants

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(28

)

 

 

(7

)

Other income

 

202

 

 

 

1,842

 

Total other (expense) income, net:

 

(4,011

)

 

 

1,835

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(62,570

)

 

 

(32,325

)

Provision for income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(62,570

)

 

 

(32,325

)

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive loss

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

(61

)

 

 

(33

)

Total comprehensive loss

$

(62,631

)

 

$

(32,358

)

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.19

)

 

$

(0.12

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

334,919,905

 

 

 

275,958,168

 

 

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

As of

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

127,440

 

 

$

194,154

 

Restricted cash

 

828

 

 

 

828

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

3,500

 

 

 

2,080

 

Inventory

 

44,728

 

 

 

33,927

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,792

 

 

 

7,789

 

Total current assets

 

187,288

 

 

 

238,778

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

63,503

 

 

 

61,425

 

Right-of-use assets

 

14,379

 

 

 

14,685

 

Investments

 

9,313

 

 

 

13,498

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

1,423

 

 

 

3,354

 

Total assets

$

275,906

 

 

$

331,740

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

8,010

 

 

$

10,334

 

Current portion of lease obligation

 

1,663

 

 

 

1,642

 

Current portion of provision for contract losses

 

4,750

 

 

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

22,490

 

 

 

23,832

 

Deferred revenue

 

19,123

 

 

 

12,150

 

Total current liabilities

 

56,036

 

 

 

47,958

 

Lease obligation, net of current portion

 

13,757

 

 

 

14,078

 

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

23,303

 

 

 

28,991

 

Public and private placement warrant liabilities

 

20,188

 

 

 

20,188

 

Provision for contract losses, net of current portion and other long-term liabilities

 

8,469

 

 

 

7,555

 

Total liabilities

 

121,753

 

 

 

118,770

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 334,919,914 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

 

34

 

 

 

34

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,037,207

 

 

 

1,033,393

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(883,024

)

 

 

(820,454

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(64

)

 

 

(3

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

154,153

 

 

 

212,970

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

275,906

 

 

$

331,740

 

 

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(62,570

)

 

$

(32,325

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,348

 

 

 

3,629

 

Stock-based compensation

 

3,814

 

 

 

1,421

 

Inventory write-down

 

1,581

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investment in Sky and Space

 

 

 

 

(1,706

)

Change in fair value of equity investments

 

4,185

 

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(1,420

)

 

 

352

 

Inventory

 

(6,717

)

 

 

(8,495

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(3,004

)

 

 

(1,227

)

Deferred transaction costs

 

 

 

 

(10

)

Other noncurrent assets

 

1,913

 

 

 

88

 

Accounts payable

 

(2,327

)

 

 

1,424

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

(339

)

 

 

(210

)

Accrued liabilities

 

(1,317

)

 

 

(2,378

)

Deferred revenue

 

1,285

 

 

 

(9

)

Other, net

 

(59

)

 

 

(21

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(61,627

)

 

 

(39,467

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(4,996

)

 

 

(5,188

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(4,996

)

 

 

(5,188

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Payments of finance lease obligations

 

(91

)

 

 

(61

)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

 

 

 

21

 

Advances to stock option holders

 

 

 

 

18

 

Parent Company contributions

 

 

 

 

46,141

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(91

)

 

 

46,119

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(66,714

)

 

 

1,464

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

 

194,982

 

 

 

26,786

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$

128,268

 

 

$

28,250

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

127,440

 

 

$

27,234

 

Restricted cash

 

828

 

 

 

1,016

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

128,268

 

 

$

28,250

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures

 

 

 

Schedule for non-cash investing activities and financing activities

 

 

 

Unpaid property, plant and equipment received

$

86

 

 

$

26

 

 

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow or any other non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

(In thousands)

Net Loss

$

(62,570

)

 

$

(32,325

)

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,348

 

 

 

3,629

 

Stock-based compensation

 

3,814

 

 

 

1,421

 

Inventory write-down

 

1,581

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investment in Sky and Space

 

 

 

 

(1,706

)

Change in fair value of equity investments

 

4,185

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

28

 

 

 

7

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(49,614

)

 

$

(28,974

)

 

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

 

 

Three Months Ended March 31,

 

2022

 

2021

 

(In thousands)

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(61,627

)

 

$

(39,467

)

Capital expenditures

 

(4,996

)

 

 

(5,188

)

Free cash flow

$

(66,623

)

 

$

(44,655

)

 


© Business Wire 2022
