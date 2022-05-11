Virgin Orbit Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
05/11/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
Q1 Business Highlights:
Completed third consecutive successful launch on January 13, 2022; delivered satellites for the DoD, NASA, and a commercial customer
Selected by NASA to provide launch services for the VADR missions
Added Poland and Oman to list of potential Spaceports
Announced payloads for first launch from UK
Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) (“Virgin Orbit” or the “Company”), the responsive space flight and services company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
Virgin Orbit’s Chief Executive Officer, Dan Hart, commented, “We had a strong start to the year, beginning with our third consecutive successful launch. As we ramp production and launch rate, our team is laser focused on flawless execution of our next mission for the DoD, followed by the first ever orbital launch from the UK.”
Mr. Hart continued, “With the escalating geopolitical environment, our ability to launch from airports around the world has attracted growing interest. The differentiated capabilities of our system to launch from anywhere, at any time, to any orbit, can uniquely serve the national security community and our allies. We believe Virgin Orbit is well positioned for future growth as the space economy continues to rapidly develop.”
Recent Business Highlights:
Announced our next launch, serving the U.S. Space Force Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP) and the Department of Defense (DoD) Space Test Program (STP)
Signed binding launch contract with IQPS in May 2022 for launch of synthetic aperture radar
Secured two additional 747 aircraft
Renamed and rebranded national security arm to Virgin Orbit National Systems
Craig R. Cooning (Major General USAF Ret.), former president of Boeing’s Space and Network Systems business and Kimberly A. Crider (Major General USSF Ret.), former U.S. Space Force acting Chief Technology and Innovation Officer joined Virgin Orbit National Systems’ board of directors
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
Revenue of $2.1 million, compared to $5.5 million in first quarter 2021, driven by launches contracted during early development phase with introductory pricing
Net loss of $62.6 million, compared to a net loss of $32.3 million in first quarter 2021, as a result of the expected revenue recognition of contract losses given our initial low-rate production phase as well as higher SG&A associated with becoming a public company
Adjusted EBITDA of $(49.6) million, compared to $(29.0) million in the same prior year period
Net cash used from operations of $61.6 million, compared to $39.5 million in the same prior year period, as the Company continues to invest in the business
Capital expenditures of $5.0 million, compared to $5.2 million in the same prior year period
Free cash flow of $(66.6) million, compared to $(44.7) million in the same prior year period
Cash and cash equivalents of $127.4 million
As of March 31, 2022, total non-binding and binding backlog was $575.6 million* of which $156.9 million was binding
*Backlog as of March 31, 2022 included $22 million for a non-binding memorandum of understanding that was terminated after March 31, 2022, and will not be included in such amounts after such termination.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
$
2,111
$
5,535
Cost of revenue
17,441
2,381
Gross (loss) profit
(15,330
)
3,154
Selling, general and administrative expenses
32,426
19,483
Research and development expenses
10,803
17,831
Operating loss
(58,559
)
(34,160
)
Other (expense) income :
Change in fair value of equity investments
(4,185
)
—
Change in fair value of liability classified warrants
—
—
Interest expense, net
(28
)
(7
)
Other income
202
1,842
Total other (expense) income, net:
(4,011
)
1,835
Loss before income taxes
(62,570
)
(32,325
)
Provision for income taxes
—
—
Net loss
(62,570
)
(32,325
)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(61
)
(33
)
Total comprehensive loss
$
(62,631
)
$
(32,358
)
Net loss per share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.12
)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
334,919,905
275,958,168
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(In thousands, except per share data)
As of
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
127,440
$
194,154
Restricted cash
828
828
Accounts receivable, net
3,500
2,080
Inventory
44,728
33,927
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,792
7,789
Total current assets
187,288
238,778
Property, plant and equipment, net
63,503
61,425
Right-of-use assets
14,379
14,685
Investments
9,313
13,498
Other noncurrent assets
1,423
3,354
Total assets
$
275,906
$
331,740
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
8,010
$
10,334
Current portion of lease obligation
1,663
1,642
Current portion of provision for contract losses
4,750
—
Accrued liabilities
22,490
23,832
Deferred revenue
19,123
12,150
Total current liabilities
56,036
47,958
Lease obligation, net of current portion
13,757
14,078
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
23,303
28,991
Public and private placement warrant liabilities
20,188
20,188
Provision for contract losses, net of current portion and other long-term liabilities
8,469
7,555
Total liabilities
121,753
118,770
Commitments and contingencies (Note 17)
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 334,919,914 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
34
34
Additional paid-in capital
1,037,207
1,033,393
Accumulated deficit
(883,024
)
(820,454
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(64
)
(3
)
Total stockholders’ equity
154,153
212,970
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
275,906
$
331,740
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 and 2021
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(62,570
)
$
(32,325
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,348
3,629
Stock-based compensation
3,814
1,421
Inventory write-down
1,581
—
Non-cash investment in Sky and Space
—
(1,706
)
Change in fair value of equity investments
4,185
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,420
)
352
Inventory
(6,717
)
(8,495
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,004
)
(1,227
)
Deferred transaction costs
—
(10
)
Other noncurrent assets
1,913
88
Accounts payable
(2,327
)
1,424
Other long-term liabilities
(339
)
(210
)
Accrued liabilities
(1,317
)
(2,378
)
Deferred revenue
1,285
(9
)
Other, net
(59
)
(21
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(61,627
)
(39,467
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,996
)
(5,188
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(4,996
)
(5,188
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payments of finance lease obligations
(91
)
(61
)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
—
21
Advances to stock option holders
—
18
Parent Company contributions
—
46,141
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(91
)
46,119
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(66,714
)
1,464
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
194,982
26,786
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$
128,268
$
28,250
Cash and cash equivalents
$
127,440
$
27,234
Restricted cash
828
1,016
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
128,268
$
28,250
Supplemental disclosures
Schedule for non-cash investing activities and financing activities
Unpaid property, plant and equipment received
$
86
$
26
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results
This press release references Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow or any other non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.