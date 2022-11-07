Virgin Orbit : Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Virgin Orbit Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results





Business Highlights:





•July 1, 2022 delivered seven satellites for the Department of Defense Space Test Program (STP) - fourth consecutive successful launch

•Strong Q3 revenue - $30.9 million

•Signed multi-year launch contract with Spire Global

•Signed international spaceport agreements with Australia, Luxembourg, and South Korea

•LauncherOne system on-site at Spaceport Cornwall for upcoming UK launch

•$25 million investment from Virgin Investments, a part of the Virgin Group





LONG BEACH, Calif. - November 7, 2022 - Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) ("Virgin Orbit" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.





Virgin Orbit's Chief Executive Officer, Dan Hart, commented, "We have had a very productive quarter - reporting strong revenues as well as signing several key international partnerships and commercial deals. We continue to scale production in our Long Beach manufacturing facility as we prepare to meet higher launch rates.





Our recent "Straight Up" mission built on our track record of 100% mission success in our first eighteen months of operations, bringing our total to thirty-three satellites precisely delivered into their target orbits."





Mr. Hart continued, "Having deployed the LauncherOne system to Cornwall, we have demonstrated the mobility and flexibility of our launch platform. Our world class team continues to drive efficiency, and productivity gains while we scale the business."





Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:





•Revenue of $30.9 million, compared to $0.0 million in third quarter 2021.

•Net loss of $43.6 million, compared to a net loss of $38.6 million in third quarter 2021.

•Adjusted EBITDA of ($42.9 million), compared to ($32.8 million) in the same prior year period.

•Net cash used from operations of $45.7 million, compared to $34.5 million used in the same prior year period, as the Company continues to invest in the business.

•Capital expenditures of $6.9 million, compared to $5.0 million in the same prior year period.

•Free cash flow of ($52.5 million), compared to ($39.5 million) in the same prior year period.

•Cash and cash equivalents of $71.2 million as of September 30, 2022.

•Binding backlog agreements was approximately $143.1 million.





2023 Priorities:





•More than double 2022 launch rate

•Increase revenue per launch through our proven value proposition - offering premium mission unique solutions

•Continue to ramp, scale and drive production efficiency gains

•Expand backlog in launch, international spaceports, and key defense applications such as responsive launch, missile defense targets, and hypersonics













ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747- 400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer's needs.





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's expectations for certain operational and financial results for the year ending December 31, 2022, expectations as to the rate and timing and success of future launches, expectations as to the anticipated benefits of the Company's air launch capabilities, and anticipated growth. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the Company's ability to access adequate sources of capital and continue as a going concern; its ability to grow market share in the developing space economy; its ability to convert backlog and potential revenue into revenue; its expected timing for and success of future missions;market acceptance of its current and planned products and services and ability to achieve sufficient production volumes and anticipated mission timing, as well as the factors, risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022,accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.virginorbit.com. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Virgin Orbit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Virgin Orbit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.









Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except for per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 30,907 $ 2 $ 33,023 $ 7,230 Cost of revenue 40,396 8,697 61,264 25,370 Gross loss (9,489) (8,695) (28,241) (18,140) Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,745 27,163 91,016 67,126 Research and development expenses 10,263 9,035 30,201 38,482 Operating loss (50,497) (44,893) (149,458) (123,748) Other income, net: Change in fair value of equity investments (340) 4,852 (9,160) 4,852 Change in fair value of liability classified warrants 4,182 - 15,862 - Change in fair value of convertible note 3,153 - 3,153 - Interest expense, net (508) (6) (588) (19) Other income 367 1,457 690 3,352 Total other income, net: 6,854 6,303 9,957 8,185 Loss before income taxes (43,643) (38,590) (139,501) (115,563) Provision for income taxes - - 4 - Net loss (43,643) (38,590) (139,505) (115,563) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (31) (82) (120) (102) Total comprehensive loss $ (43,674) $ (38,672) $ (139,625) $ (115,665) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.13) $ (0.13) $ (0.42) $ (0.41) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 335,416,139 294,124,548 335,101,146 283,496,703









VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands, except per share data)

As of September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,194 $ 194,154 Restricted cash - 828 Accounts receivable, net 1,977 2,080 Inventory 69,229 33,927 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,708 7,789 Total current assets 155,108 238,778 Property, plant and equipment, net 69,840 61,425 Right-of-use assets 13,312 14,685 Investments 4,338 13,498 Other noncurrent assets 380 3,354 Total assets $ 242,978 $ 331,740 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 19,728 $ 10,334 Current portion of lease obligation 1,455 1,642 Current portion of provision for contract losses 8,054 - Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 25,094 23,832 Deferred revenue 17,927 12,150 Total current liabilities 72,258 47,958 Lease obligation, net of current portion 12,800 14,078 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 9,165 28,991 Convertible note 44,147 - Public and private placement warrant liabilities 4,326 20,188 Provision for contract losses, net of current portion and other long-term liabilities 10,795 7,555 Total liabilities 153,491 118,770 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 336,145,621 and 334,919,914 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 36 34 Additional paid-in capital 1,049,533 1,033,393 Accumulated deficit (959,959) (820,454) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (123) (3) Total stockholders' equity 89,487 212,970 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 242,978 $ 331,740





VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (139,505) $ (115,563) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 11,954 8,308 Depreciation and amortization 9,646 10,783 Inventory write-down 298 1,569 Gain on sale of fixed asset disposal (90) - Write-off of right-of-use assets 70 - Non-cash investment in Sky and Space - (1,706) Change in fair value of equity investments 9,160 (4,852) Change in fair value of liability classified warrants (15,862) - Change in fair value of convertible note (3,153) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 103 2,035 Inventory (24,305) (24,345) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,888) (5,267) Deferred transaction costs - (230) Other noncurrent assets 2,977 78 Due to related party, net (74) (83) Accounts payable 9,391 5,127 Other long-term liabilities (966) (727) Accrued liabilities 1,335 1,608 Deferred revenue (14,049) 11,681 Other, net (33) (110) Net cash used in operating activities (157,991) (111,694) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (17,115) (16,791) Purchase of investment in Arqit - (5,000) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 90 - Net cash used in investing activities (17,025) (21,791) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of finance lease obligations (227) (187) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,455 1,733 Advances to stock option holders - 18 Parent Company contributions - 137,141 Proceeds from convertible note 50,000 - Net cash provided by financing activities 51,228 138,705 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (123,788) 5,220 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 194,982 26,786 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 71,194 $ 32,006 Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,194 $ 31,178 Restricted cash - 828 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 71,194 $ 32,006









Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results





This press release references Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and certain other items the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating performance. The Company defines free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.





The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational-decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow or any other non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.





A reconciliation of the Company's free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting

and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.





Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Net Loss $ (43,643) $ (38,590) $ (139,505) $ (115,563) Stock-based compensation $ 5,508 $ 5,560 11,954 8,308 Depreciation and amortization 3,079 3,547 9,646 10,783 Inventory write-down (1,283) 1,569 298 1,569 Write-off of ROU assets

- - 70 - Gain on sale of fixed asset disposal (90) - (90) - Non-cash investment in Sky and Space - - - (1,706) Change in fair value of equity investments 340 (4,852) 9,160 (4,852) Change in fair value of liability classified warrants (4,182) - (15,862) - Change in fair value of convertible note (3,153) - (3,153) - Interest expense, net 508 6 588 19 Provision for income taxes - - 4 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (42,916) $ (32,760) $ (126,890) $ (101,442)













Free Cash Flow Reconciliation





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In thousands) Net cash used in operating activities $ (45,676) $ (34,451) $ (157,991) $ (111,694) Capital expenditures (6,858) (5,042) (17,115) (16,791) Free cash flow $ (52,534) $ (39,493) $ (175,106) $ (128,485)



