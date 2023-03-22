Virgin Orbit near deal to raise $200 mln from Matthew Brown-term sheet

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard
Branson's cash-strapped Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc is
near a deal for a $200 million investment from Texas-based
venture capital investor Matthew Brown via a private share
placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
A successful deal would be a major boost of confidence in
the satellite launch company that saw its market capitalization
slump to a record low of $150 million on Tuesday from more than
$3 billion two years ago when it went public through a
blank-check deal.
Virgin Orbit has been grappling with dwindling cash and
mounting losses in recent quarters, as space startups struggle
with rocket launches in a highly competitive market.
Its rocket LauncherOne in January failed a mission to
deploy nine small satellites into lower Earth orbit due to an
anomaly during its flight through space.
Virgin Orbit, which received about $35 million of capital
injections from Branson's Virgin Investments in recent months,
said last week it was exploring strategic options and was in
talks for fresh funding after a cash crunch forced it to pause
operations and furlough nearly all its staff.
Virgin Orbit and Matthew Brown are aiming to close the deal
on Friday, according to the term sheet, which is not binding and
remains subject to final agreement.
Virgin Orbit was not immediately available to comment, while
Matthew Brown Companies did not respond immediately to a request
for comment.
Virgin Orbit's board agreed to move forward with the deal at
a meeting held on Tuesday, according to a person with direct
knowledge of the matter.
Under the deal, Matthew Brown will be entitled to convert
his $200 million investment in Virgin Orbit's preferred shares
into common shares at the volume weighted average price in the
30 days before the deal is signed.
The converted shares will possess the same voting rights as
the common stock. Virgin Investments is currently the largest
shareholder with a stake of nearly 75%.
The company booked a loss of nearly $44 million for the
third quarter and had cash reserves of about $71 million at the
time, a sharp drop from $122 million as of June-end. It has yet
to announce a date for its fourth-quarter results.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that Virgin Orbit plans to
recall a small team from the furlough on Thursday to work on
rocket upgrades.
(Reporting by Joey Roulette; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by
Jamie Freed)