Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VORBQ   US92771A1016

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

(VORBQ)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:56:54 2023-05-12 pm EDT
0.0855 USD   -3.93%
12:38pVirgin Orbit plans to move back deadline for bidders - source
RE
05/09Virgin orbit receives more than 30 indications of interest under court approved bid procedures
AQ
05/09After a break of nearly two years, Virgin Galactic will return to space at the end of May
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Virgin Orbit plans to move back deadline for bidders - source

05/12/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Virgin Orbit facility is seen, in Long Beach

(Reuters) - Satellite launch company Virgin Orbit is planning to move back the deadline for prospective bidders to buy its assets by a handful of days, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The development was first reported by Sky News.

Virgin Orbit, founded by billionaire Richard Branson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April after the company struggled to secure long-term funding following a failed satellite launch in January.

The source said the delayed process was "about ironing out some details and giving more time to get deals done".

Virgin Orbit went public two years ago at a valuation of roughly $3 billion, but the January mishap left the company scrambling for new funding and forced it to halt operations.

U.S. rocket startups have faced a tight funding environment, exacerbated by the Virgin Orbit bankruptcy. Venture investment in space startups has dropped 50% year-over-year in 2022, according to VC firm Space Capital.

Virgin Orbit, which was spun off from space tourism firm Virgin Galactic in 2017, sends satellites into orbit using rockets launched from a modified Boeing 747 plane.

The Long Beach, California-based company laid off roughly 85% of its 750 employees. Virgin Orbit listed assets of about $243 million and total debt at $153.5 million as of Sept. 30.

(Reporting By Joey Roulette; Editing by David Gaffen and Shounak Dasgupta)

By Joey Roulette


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING -1.20% 199.55 Delayed Quote.5.43%
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. -1.11% 4.02 Delayed Quote.16.67%
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC. -3.93% 0.0855 Delayed Quote.-95.19%
All news about VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
12:38pVirgin Orbit plans to move back deadline for bidders - source
RE
05/09Virgin orbit receives more than 30 indications of interest under court approved bid pro..
AQ
05/09After a break of nearly two years, Virgin Galactic will return to space at the end of M..
AQ
05/01Bidding Procedure Approved for Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.
CI
05/01Final DIP Financing Approved for Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.
CI
04/24Despite bankruptcy, Virgin Orbit wants to operate flights to space this year
AQ
04/21VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued List..
AQ
04/20Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits ..
AQ
04/20US space industry funding drops 53% in Q1, hitting 8-year low - report
RE
04/19Branson's Virgin Orbit files its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 180 M - -
Net income 2023 -195 M - -
Net cash 2023 85,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,17x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 34,9 M 34,9 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 17,2%
Chart VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,09 $
Average target price 9,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10 012%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brita ORear Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Evan M. Lovell Chairman
Susan J. Helms Independent Director
George N. Mattson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.-95.19%35
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.58%139 308
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.85%114 138
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.80%66 188
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-14.74%56 974
BAE SYSTEMS PLC14.72%37 371
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer