  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VORB   US92771A1016

VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.

(VORB)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-17 pm EDT
0.6451 USD   -9.14%
04:59pVirgin Orbit starts to plan for insolvency amid rescue talks-Sky News
RE
04:24pVirgin Orbit plans for insolvency amid rescue talks with investors- Sky News
RE
03/17Top Premarket Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Virgin Orbit starts to plan for insolvency amid rescue talks-Sky News

03/19/2023 | 04:59pm EDT
(Reuters) -Aircraft engineering company Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc has begun drawing up detailed contingency plans for its insolvency days after halting its operations and furloughing its workforce, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Richard Branson's Virgin Group is working with restructuring firms Alvarez & Marsal and Ducera about fallback plans if they cannot secure new funding, the report added.

Last week, Reuters reported that Virgin Orbit Chief Executive Dan Hart told staff in a meeting that the furlough was intended to buy the company time to finalize a new investment plan to help pull it out of its financial woes, while the duration of the furlough remained unclear.

Virgin Orbit did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -221 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,04x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 217 M 217 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 660
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 675%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dan Hart Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brita ORear Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Tony Gingiss Chief Operating Officer
Susan J. Helms Independent Director
George N. Mattson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGIN ORBIT HOLDINGS, INC.-65.13%217
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-5.12%139 614
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-4.24%118 573
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.70%67 480
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-12.08%59 822
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.22%37 089