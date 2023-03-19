Virgin Orbit starts to plan for insolvency amid rescue talks-Sky News

Richard Branson's Virgin Group is working with restructuring firms Alvarez & Marsal and Ducera about fallback plans if they cannot secure new funding, the report added.

Last week, Reuters reported that Virgin Orbit Chief Executive Dan Hart told staff in a meeting that the furlough was intended to buy the company time to finalize a new investment plan to help pull it out of its financial woes, while the duration of the furlough remained unclear.

Virgin Orbit did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Hugh Lawson)