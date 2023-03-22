Wall St ends sharply lower as Powell warns inflation fight continues

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
*
Treasury Secretary Yellen rules out 'blanket' deposit
insurance
*
First Republic shares extend losses after Yellen testimony
*
GameStop surges after posting surprise profit
*
Virgin Orbit soars as it resumes operations
*
Indexes down: Dow 1.63%; S&P 500 1.65%; Nasdaq 1.60%
*
NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) -
Wall Street gyrated to end sharply lower on Wednesday after
the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis
point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of
pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the
financial sector.
The three major U.S. stock indexes, which were mostly
directionless prior to the
Fed announcement
, jumped higher then deflated as investors digested the
accompanying statement and Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent Q&A
session.
"The market was encouraged when it heard that the Fed had
considered pausing completely and then it was disappointed when
Powell clarified that their hands weren’t tied and that they can
keep raising rates if they need to," said Chris Zaccarelli,
chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in
Charlotte, North Carolina.
In the Fed's statement, the members of the Federal Open
Markets Committee (FOMC) said some additional tightening might
be possible, but suggested it was on the verge of pausing future
hikes in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector.
Gains pared during Powell's remarks and Q&A session in which
he vowed to use all available tools to keep the banking system
sound, but reiterated the central bank's commitment to reining
in inflation.
"The indexes whipsaw because there’s so much at stake, being
the first to evaluate the impact of the statement and the
subsequent press conference," said Sam Stovall, chief investment
strategist of CFRA Research in New York. "Maybe investors were
expecting the Fed to stop with this hike, expressing their
displeasure that rate hikes might continue for one or two more
meetings."
Worries persist that the Fed's aggressive battle against
inflation could tip the economy into recession, and recent
turmoil in the banking sector, sparked by failures of SVB
Financial Group and Signature Bank, have
exacerbated those fears.
The sell-off was exacerbated by Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen's remarks before lawmakers that the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was not considering "blanket
insurance" for deposits arising from recent strife in the
sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 530.49 points,
or 1.63%, to 32,030.11, the S&P 500 lost 65.9 points, or
1.65%, to 3,936.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
190.15 points, or 1.6%, to 11,669.96.
All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 ended the session
deep in negative territory, with real estate suffering
the steepest percentage drop, its largest one-day plunge since
Sept. 13.
The banking sector reversed course after a two-session
rebound, with the S&P Banks index and the KBW Regional
Bank index off 3.7% and 5.3%, respectively.
Shares of First Republic slipped
15.5
% in volatile trade amid
worries
that it may need to downsize or seek government support.
Pacific Western Bank
announced
it had raised $1.4 billion from investment firm Atlas SP
Partners. Its shares dropped
17.1
%.
Western Alliance Bancorp fell
5.0
%.
Retail darling GameStop Corp surged 35.2% after
posting a surprise fourth quarter profit.
Used car e-commerce platform Carvana Co jumped
6.3
% following its
announcement
that it expects a smaller current quarter loss as a result
of cost-cutting measures.
Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc soared
33.1
% following the satellite launch firm's announcement it is
resuming operations.
Nike Inc dropped
4.9
% after the sports apparel maker raised its full-year
revenue outlook on Tuesday but
warned
of margin pressures.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE
by a 2.25-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.57-to-1 ratio favored
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted six new 52-week highs and 13 new
lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 44 new highs and 179 new
lows.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.84 billion shares,
compared with the 12.70 billion average over the last 20 trading
days.
(Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York; Additional reporting by
Sinead Carew in New York, Amruta Khandekar and Shubham Batra in
Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)