Virginia Energy Resources : Announces Completion of Non-brokered CAD $1.3 million Private Placement

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSX.V: VUI) ('Virginia Energy' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that pursuant to its news release dated August 26, 2021, the Company has completed the non-brokered private placement by issuing a total of 6.5 million common shares of the Company at a price of CAD $0.20 per common share for gross proceeds of CAD $1.3 million ('Offering'). The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Virginia Energy

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. is a uranium development and exploration company. The Company holds a 100% controlling interest in the advanced stage Coles Hill uranium project located in south central Virginia, USA.

