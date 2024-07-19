CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized net income of $7.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $11.4 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The declines in 2024 net income compared to 2023 for the quarterly and year-to-date periods are the result of 1) increased cost of funds and 2) the accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans when satisfied by the borrower, which was significantly larger in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the same period of 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "Loan balances continued to increase during the second quarter of this year, with organic growth and continued purchases of the government-guaranteed portions of USDA and SBA loans," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We increased our loan balances 6% during the first half of the year, 19% year-over-year and our credit quality metrics remain solid. Our capital and liquidity positions continue to be strong and stable. We are also pleased to report that Virginia National Bankshares Corporation has been included again in the Russell 2000, which reconstituted at the end of the second quarter. Inclusion will likely enhance stock liquidity through trading by index funds and benchmarked investment strategies."

Key Performance Indicators

Second quarter 2024 compared to fourth quarter 2023

Return on average assets increased to 1.05% from 0.79% Return on average equity increased to 11.07% from 9.03% Net interest margin (FTE) 1 improved to 3.04% from 2.89% Loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 84.3% from 77.5% Efficiency ratio (FTE) 1 improved to 62.7% from 64.0%



June 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company continued to experience loan growth in the second quarter of 2024. Gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2024 totaled $1.2 billion , an increase of $65.5 million , or 6.0%, compared to December 31, 2023 and an increase of $184.9 million , or 19.0%, compared to June 30, 2023 .

totaled , an increase of , or 6.0%, compared to and an increase of , or 19.0%, compared to . Outstanding borrowings declined $36.5 million , or 54.9%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 and declined $29.7 million , or 49.7% year-over year, as management made a concerted effort to stabilize overall cost of funds.

, or 54.9%, from to and declined , or 49.7% year-over year, as management made a concerted effort to stabilize overall cost of funds. As of June 30, 2024 , the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $196.7 million .

, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately . The Company holds no brokered deposits.

The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep ® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $144.8 million as of June 30, 2024 , $151.5 million as of December 31, 2023 and $132.8 million as of June 30, 2023 .

(ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to as of , as of and as of . Total deposits decreased $35.3 million , or 2.5% from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 and increased $25.8 million , or 1.9% year-over-year.

, or 2.5% from to and increased , or 1.9% year-over-year. Securities balances declined $137.6 million from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 ; funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans and to reduce the level of outstanding borrowings.

Loans and Asset Quality

Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.25% as of June 30, 2024 , 0.17% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.08% as of June 30, 2023 .

, 0.17% as of and 0.08% as of . Nonperforming assets amounted to $4.0 million as of June 30, 2024 , compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.3 million as of June 30, 2023 ; Ten loans to nine borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.4 million , as of June 30, 2024 , compared to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.2 million as of June 30, 2023 . Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $1.6 million as of June 30, 2024 , compared to $880 thousand as of December 31, 2023 and $107 thousand as of June 30, 2023 . The past due balance as of June 30, 2024 is comprised of four loans totaling $1.5 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, and seven student loans totaling $63 thousand . The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.

as of , compared to as of and as of ; The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.69% as of June 30, 2024 , 0.77% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.81% as of June 30, 2023 . The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased $42.4 million during the second quarter of 2024 and have increased $130.2 million since June 30, 2023 . Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.

, 0.77% as of and 0.81% as of . The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased during the second quarter of 2024 and have increased since . Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 , with a remaining balance of $8.2 million as of June 30, 2024 .

as of , with a remaining balance of as of . For the three months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company recorded a net recovery of provision for credit losses of $338 thousand , primarily due to the recovery of a previously charged-off loan; this balance is net of a $180 thousand provision for unfunded commitments.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $11.2 million decreased $2.5 million , or 18.4%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 , as the increase in interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings outweighed the increase in interest income earned on assets.

of decreased , or 18.4%, compared to the three months ended , as the increase in interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings outweighed the increase in interest income earned on assets. Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure) 2 , for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 3.04%, compared to 2.89% and 3.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and the three months ended June 30, 2023 , respectively. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in yield on loans, increasing from 5.47% to 5.71% for the periods noted, while the decline when compared to the prior year second quarter was due to increased cost of funds.

, for the three months ended was 3.04%, compared to 2.89% and 3.83% for the three months ended and the three months ended , respectively. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in yield on loans, increasing from 5.47% to 5.71% for the periods noted, while the decline when compared to the prior year second quarter was due to increased cost of funds. Yield on loans was 5.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to 6.35% for the prior year same period, and was 5.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 , compared to 5.96% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 31 bps in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 88 bps in the second quarter of 2023, fluctuating primarily due to the treatment of the credit mark under CECL 2 . When a purchased loan, which was identified as purchased credit-deteriorated as of the date of the acquisition, is satisfied by the borrower, the remaining mark is recognized as interest income in accordance with CECL.

, compared to 6.35% for the prior year same period, and was 5.67% for the six months ended , compared to 5.96% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 31 bps in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 88 bps in the second quarter of 2023, fluctuating primarily due to the treatment of the credit mark under CECL . When a purchased loan, which was identified as purchased credit-deteriorated as of the date of the acquisition, is satisfied by the borrower, the remaining mark is recognized as interest income in accordance with CECL. The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 210 bps incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased 77 bps from 133 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 174 bps to 274 bps. Management believes that the Bank's cost of funds has stabilized during the first half of 2024, as the cost of funds and cost of interest bearing deposits is relatively unchanged from the three months ended March 31, 2024 .

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $354 thousand, or 17.3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to lower wealth management, deposit account, debit card, credit card and ATM fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $442 thousand, or 5.2%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023. This decrease is primarily the result of lower compensation, occupancy and data processing costs, as a result of right-sizing the branch network from the merger, and reduced marketing, advertising and promotion expense.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $28.70 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $26.54 as of June 30, 2023, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $26.43 as of June 30, 2024 compared to $24.01 as of June 30, 2023. These values increased as net retained income increased and unrealized losses in the investment portfolio remained relatively constant period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 18.3% and 18.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the second quarter of 2024.

Share Repurchase Plan

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company continued its share repurchase plan, repurchasing 19,476 shares at an average price of $27.32 per share. Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 20,350 shares at an average price of $27.42 per share.

_____________________________________________________________________

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

2 For more information regarding the adoption of FASB's Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") effective January 1, 2023, refer to the Company's first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)







June 30, 2024



December 31, 2023*



June 30, 2023



(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

ASSETS















Cash and due from banks $ 8,785



$ 18,074



$ 9,714

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

8,515





10,316





20,225

Securities:















Available for sale (AFS), at fair value

284,698





420,595





473,868

Restricted securities, at cost

6,667





8,385





7,438

Total securities

291,365





428,980





481,306

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,158,214





1,092,665





973,348

Allowance for credit losses

(8,028)





(8,395)





(7,863)

Loans, net

1,150,186





1,084,270





965,485

Premises and equipment, net

15,818





16,195





17,564

Bank owned life insurance

39,468





38,904





39,065

Goodwill

7,768





7,768





7,768

Core deposit intangible, net

4,418





5,093





5,815

Right of use asset, net

6,287





6,748





6,634

Deferred tax asset, net

15,860





15,382





16,961

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

25,350





14,287





13,551

Total assets $ 1,573,820



$ 1,646,017



$ 1,584,088

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities:















Demand deposits:















Noninterest-bearing $ 357,931



$ 372,857



$ 412,273

Interest-bearing

257,365





305,541





312,773

Money market and savings deposit accounts

423,055





412,119





398,074

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

335,490





318,581





224,956

Total deposits

1,373,841





1,409,098





1,348,076

Federal funds purchased

2,438





3,462





20,503

Borrowings

30,000





66,500





59,666

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,483





3,459





3,436

Lease liability

6,102





6,504





6,301

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,792





3,954





3,667

Total liabilities

1,419,656





1,492,977





1,441,649

Commitments and contingent liabilities















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-





-





-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,256





13,258





13,250

Capital surplus

105,935





106,045





105,667

Retained earnings

77,961





73,781





69,502

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(42,988)





(40,044)





(45,980)

Total shareholders' equity

154,164





153,040





142,439

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,573,820



$ 1,646,017



$ 1,584,088

Common shares outstanding

5,370,912





5,365,982





5,365,982

Common shares authorized

10,000,000





10,000,000





10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-





-





-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000





2,000,000





2,000,000





* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share and share data) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended



For the six months ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023

Interest and dividend income:























Loans, including fees

$ 16,242



$ 14,894



$ 31,903



$ 27,661

Federal funds sold



160





10





399





10

Other interest-bearing deposits



58





119





115





378

Investment securities:























Taxable



1,776





2,876





3,935





5,826

Tax exempt



327





329





653





656

Dividends



100





104





218





171

Total interest and dividend income



18,663





18,332





37,223





34,702



























Interest expense:























Demand deposits



68





106





139





195

Money market and savings deposits



2,952





2,197





5,874





3,970

Certificates and other time deposits



3,982





1,776





8,032





2,424

Borrowings



388





439





874





766

Federal funds purchased



9





32





16





91

Junior subordinated debt



83





79





171





140

Total interest expense



7,482





4,629





15,106





7,586

Net interest income



11,181





13,703





22,117





27,116

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(338)





261





(360)





13

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



11,519





13,442





22,477





27,103



























Noninterest income:























Wealth management fees



240





397





666





801

Deposit account fees



338





399





725





800

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



523





636





1,011





1,207

Bank owned life insurance income



289





261





564





513

Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net



(3)





-





36





-

Gain on early redemption of debt



-





-





379





-

Gain on termination of interest rate swap



-





-





-





460

Losses on sales of AFS, net



-





-





(4)





(206)

Other



304





352





492





746

Total noninterest income



1,691





2,045





3,869





4,321



























Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



3,850





4,062





8,002





8,113

Net occupancy



865





929





1,837





2,108

Equipment



167





176





338





394

Bank franchise tax



345





313





685





637

Computer software



276





203





484





405

Data processing



579





806





1,318





1,548

FDIC deposit insurance assessment



180





220





375





320

Marketing, advertising and promotion



157





275





405





650

Professional fees



190





198





442





390

Core deposit intangible amortization



332





379





675





770

Other



1,181





1,003





2,380





2,090

Total noninterest expense



8,122





8,564





16,941





17,425

Income before income taxes



5,088





6,923





9,405





13,999

Provision for income taxes



929





1,272





1,600





2,557

Net income

$ 4,159



$ 5,651



$ 7,805



$ 11,442

Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.77



$ 1.05



$ 1.45



$ 2.14

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.77



$ 1.05



$ 1.45



$ 2.13

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,377,055





5,357,873





5,371,972





5,348,040

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,385,770





5,375,073





5,382,980





5,375,545



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









At or For the Three Months Ended





June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



December 31,

2023



September 30,

2023



June 30,

2023

Common Share Data:





























Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 0.77



$ 0.68



$ 0.59



$ 0.87



$ 1.05

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 0.77



$ 0.68



$ 0.59



$ 0.86



$ 1.05

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,377,055





5,366,890





5,365,982





5,365,982





5,357,873

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,385,770





5,380,081





5,394,713





5,395,483





5,375,073

Actual shares outstanding



5,370,912





5,390,388





5,365,982





5,365,982





5,365,982

Tangible book value per share at period end (non-GAAP) 5

$ 26.43



$ 25.99



$ 26.12



$ 22.83



$ 24.01

































Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.05 %



0.91 %



0.79 %



1.18 %



1.46 % Return on average equity 1



11.07 %



9.57 %



9.03 %



12.91 %



15.98 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.04 %



2.93 %



2.89 %



3.04 %



3.83 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



62.7 %



66.8 %



64.0 %



60.3 %



54.1 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



84.3 %



78.8 %



77.5 %



74.5 %



72.2 %































Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 11,181



$ 10,936



$ 10,753



$ 11,100



$ 13,703

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 11,268



$ 11,023



$ 10,839



$ 11,187



$ 13,789

































Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.47 %



11.24 %



11.13 %



11.26 %



11.20 % Total risk-based capital ratio



18.64 %



18.39 %



18.24 %



18.76 %



18.80 %































Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,491,821



$ 1,513,924



$ 1,487,910



$ 1,460,555



$ 1,443,048

Average gross loans

$ 1,144,350



$ 1,117,570



$ 1,061,297



$ 986,480



$ 940,264

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 8,237



$ 8,811



$ 9,399



$ 9,965



$ 10,957

































Allowance for credit losses on loans:





























Beginning of period

$ 8,289



$ 8,395



$ 7,799



$ 7,863



$ 7,772

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(518)





11





713





2





216

Charge-offs



(208)





(184)





(207)





(199)





(180)

Recoveries



465





67





90





133





55

Net recoveries (charge-offs)



257





(117)





(117)





(66)





(125)

End of period

$ 8,028



$ 8,289



$ 8,395



$ 7,799



$ 7,863

































Non-accrual loans

$ 2,365



$ 2,178



$ 1,852



$ 1,143



$ 1,185

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



1,596





876





880





854





107

Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4

$ 3,961



$ 3,054



$ 2,732



$ 1,997



$ 1,292

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.25 %



0.19 %



0.17 %



0.13 %



0.08 % NPA as a % of gross loans



0.34 %



0.27 %



0.25 %



0.20 %



0.13 % ACL to gross loans



0.69 %



0.73 %



0.77 %



0.76 %



0.81 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.20 %



0.19 %



0.17 %



0.11 %



0.12 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



-0.09 %



0.04 %



0.04 %



0.03 %



0.05 %





1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented. 5 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 261,250



$ 1,876





2.87 %

$ 421,156



$ 2,980





2.83 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,463





414





2.49 %



66,956





415





2.48 % Total Securities 1



327,713





2,290





2.80 %



488,112





3,395





2.78 % Loans:



































Real Estate



900,581





12,483





5.57 %



823,289





13,167





6.41 % Commercial



206,125





3,080





6.01 %



74,665





969





5.21 % Consumer



37,644





679





7.25 %



42,310





758





7.19 % Total Loans



1,144,350





16,242





5.71 %



940,264





14,894





6.35 % Fed Funds Sold



11,840





160





5.44 %



895





10





4.48 % Other interest-bearing deposits



7,918





58





2.95 %



13,777





119





3.46 % Total Earning Assets



1,491,821





18,750





5.06 %



1,443,048





18,418





5.12 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,299)

















(7,805)













Total Non-Earning Assets



112,246

















113,883













Total Assets

$ 1,595,768















$ 1,549,126



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 268,621



$ 68





0.10 %

$ 331,523



$ 106





0.13 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



421,700





2,952





2.82 %



415,015





2,197





2.12 % Time Deposits



338,648





3,982





4.73 %



194,736





1,776





3.66 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,028,969





7,002





2.74 %



941,274





4,079





1.74 % Borrowings



30,407





388





5.13 %



34,265





439





5.14 % Federal funds purchased



561





9





6.45 %



2,392





32





5.37 % Junior subordinated debt



3,476





83





9.60 %



3,430





79





9.24 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,063,413





7,482





2.83 %



981,361





4,629





1.89 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



370,640

















416,039













Other liabilities



10,545

















9,853













Total Liabilities



1,444,598

















1,407,253













Shareholders' Equity



151,170

















141,873













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,595,768















$ 1,549,126













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 11,268















$ 13,789







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.23 %















3.23 % Cost of Funds















2.10 %















1.33 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















2.02 %















1.29 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.04 %















3.83 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the six months ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 282,493



$ 4,153





2.94 %

$ 434,219



$ 5,997





2.76 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,526





827





2.49 %



67,019





831





2.48 % Total Securities 1



349,019





4,980





2.85 %



501,238





6,828





2.72 % Loans:



































Real Estate



903,033





25,026





5.57 %



820,033





24,032





5.91 % Commercial



190,251





5,505





5.82 %



73,357





2,098





5.77 % Consumer



37,676





1,372





7.32 %



43,179





1,531





7.15 % Total Loans



1,130,960





31,903





5.67 %



936,569





27,661





5.96 % Fed Funds Sold



14,732





399





5.45 %



455





10





4.43 % Other interest-bearing deposits



8,171





115





2.83 %



20,789





378





3.67 % Total Earning Assets



1,502,882





37,397





5.00 %



1,459,051





34,877





4.82 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,356)

















(7,947)













Total Non-Earning Assets



111,045

















114,372













Total Assets

$ 1,605,571















$ 1,565,476



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 275,723



$ 139





0.10 %

$ 346,625



$ 195





0.11 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



416,837





5,874





2.83 %



431,849





3,970





1.85 % Time Deposits



339,866





8,032





4.75 %



161,247





2,424





3.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,032,426





14,045





2.74 %



939,721





6,589





1.41 % Borrowings



36,280





874





4.84 %



31,074





766





4.97 % Federal funds purchased



528





16





6.09 %



3,754





91





4.89 % Junior subordinated debt



3,470





171





9.91 %



3,423





140





8.25 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,072,704





15,106





2.83 %



977,972





7,586





1.56 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



369,588

















440,285













Other liabilities



11,041

















9,423













Total Liabilities



1,453,333

















1,427,680













Shareholders' Equity



152,238

















137,796













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,605,571















$ 1,565,476













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 22,291















$ 27,291







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.17 %















3.26 % Cost of Funds















2.11 %















1.08 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















2.02 %















1.05 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















2.98 %















3.77 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended





June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



December 31,

2023



September 30,

2023



June 30,

2023

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 11,181



$ 10,936



$ 10,753



$ 11,100



$ 13,703

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



87





87





86





87





86

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 11,268



$ 11,023



$ 10,839



$ 11,187



$ 13,789

































Efficiency ratio 2



63.1 %



67.2 %



64.4 %



60.7 %



54.4 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4 %



-0.4 %



-0.4 %



-0.4 %



-0.3 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



62.7 %



66.8 %



64.0 %



60.3 %



54.1 %































Net interest margin



3.01 %



2.91 %



2.87 %



3.02 %



3.81 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.03 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.04 %



2.93 %



2.89 %



3.04 %



3.83 %







As of





June 30,

2024



March 31,

2024



December 31,

2023



September 30,

2023



June 30,

2023

Other financial measures





























Book value per share

$ 28.70



$ 28.31



$ 28.52



$ 25.29



$ 26.54

Impact of intangible assets 4



(2.27)





(2.32)





(2.40)





(2.46)





(2.53)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 26.43



$ 25.99



$ 26.12



$ 22.83



$ 24.01







For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023

Fully tax-equivalent measures











Net interest income

$ 22,117



$ 27,116

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



174





175

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 22,291



$ 27,291















Efficiency ratio 2



65.2 %



55.4 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4 %



-0.3 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



64.8 %



55.1 %













Net interest margin



2.96 %



3.75 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



2.98 %



3.77 %





1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. 4 Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-national-bankshares-corporation-announces-2024-second-quarter-earnings-302201881.html

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares Corporation