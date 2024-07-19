CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $5.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.  For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized net income of $7.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to $11.4 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. 

The declines in 2024 net income compared to 2023 for the quarterly and year-to-date periods are the result of 1) increased cost of funds and 2) the accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans when satisfied by the borrower, which was significantly larger in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the same period of 2024.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments:  "Loan balances continued to increase during the second quarter of this year, with organic growth and continued purchases of the government-guaranteed portions of USDA and SBA loans," stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer.  "We increased our loan balances 6% during the first half of the year, 19% year-over-year and our credit quality metrics remain solid.  Our capital and liquidity positions continue to be strong and stable. We are also pleased to report that Virginia National Bankshares Corporation has been included again in the Russell 2000, which reconstituted at the end of the second quarter.  Inclusion will likely enhance stock liquidity through trading by index funds and benchmarked investment strategies."

Key Performance Indicators
Second quarter 2024 compared to fourth quarter 2023

        • Return on average assets increased to 1.05% from 0.79%
        • Return on average equity increased to 11.07% from 9.03%
        • Net interest margin (FTE)1 improved to 3.04% from 2.89%
        • Loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 84.3% from 77.5%
        • Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 62.7% from 64.0%

June 2024 Balance Sheet Highlights

  • The Company continued to experience loan growth in the second quarter of 2024. Gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2024 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $65.5 million, or 6.0%, compared to December 31, 2023 and an increase of $184.9 million, or 19.0%, compared to June 30, 2023.
  • Outstanding borrowings declined $36.5 million, or 54.9%, from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 and declined $29.7 million, or 49.7% year-over year, as management made a concerted effort to stabilize overall cost of funds.
  • As of June 30, 2024, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $196.7 million.
  • The Company holds no brokered deposits.
  • The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $144.8 million as of June 30, 2024, $151.5 million as of December 31, 2023 and $132.8 million as of June 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits decreased $35.3 million, or 2.5% from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024 and increased $25.8 million, or 1.9% year-over-year.
  • Securities balances declined $137.6 million from December 31, 2023 to June 30, 2024; funds from the maturities of investments were repurposed to higher yielding assets in the form of loans and to reduce the level of outstanding borrowings.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.25% as of June 30, 2024, 0.17% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.08% as of June 30, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets amounted to $4.0 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.3 million as of June 30, 2023;
    • Ten loans to nine borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.4 million, as of June 30, 2024, compared to $1.9 million as of December 31, 2023 and $1.2 million as of June 30, 2023.
    • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $1.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $880 thousand as of December 31, 2023 and $107 thousand as of June 30, 2023. The past due balance as of June 30, 2024 is comprised of four loans totaling $1.5 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, and seven student loans totaling $63 thousand.
    • The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.69% as of June 30, 2024, 0.77% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.81% as of June 30, 2023. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is the driver of the decrease in the ACL as a percentage of total loans. Balances in government-guaranteed loans have increased $42.4 million during the second quarter of 2024 and have increased $130.2 million since June 30, 2023. Such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.
  • The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $8.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a net recovery of provision for credit losses of $338 thousand, primarily due to the recovery of a previously charged-off loan; this balance is net of a $180 thousand provision for unfunded commitments.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $11.2 million decreased $2.5 million, or 18.4%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, as the increase in interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings outweighed the increase in interest income earned on assets.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)2, for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 3.04%, compared to 2.89% and 3.83% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and the three months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in yield on loans, increasing from 5.47% to 5.71% for the periods noted, while the decline when compared to the prior year second quarter was due to increased cost of funds.
  • Yield on loans was 5.71% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 6.35% for the prior year same period, and was 5.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 5.96% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 31 bps in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 88 bps in the second quarter of 2023, fluctuating primarily due to the treatment of the credit mark under CECL2. When a purchased loan, which was identified as purchased credit-deteriorated as of the date of the acquisition, is satisfied by the borrower, the remaining mark is recognized as interest income in accordance with CECL.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 210 bps incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased 77 bps from 133 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 174 bps to 274 bps. Management believes that the Bank's cost of funds has stabilized during the first half of 2024, as the cost of funds and cost of interest bearing deposits is relatively unchanged from the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $354 thousand, or 17.3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to lower wealth management, deposit account, debit card, credit card and ATM fees.  

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 decreased $442 thousand, or 5.2%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023.  This decrease is primarily the result of lower compensation, occupancy and data processing costs, as a result of right-sizing the branch network from the merger, and reduced marketing, advertising and promotion expense.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $28.70 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $26.54 as of June 30, 2023, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $26.43 as of June 30, 2024 compared to $24.01 as of June 30, 2023.  These values increased as net retained income increased and unrealized losses in the investment portfolio remained relatively constant period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 18.3% and 18.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, which are lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the second quarter of 2024.

Share Repurchase Plan

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company continued its share repurchase plan, repurchasing 19,476 shares at an average price of $27.32 per share.  Year-to-date, the Company has repurchased 20,350 shares at an average price of $27.42 per share.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

2 For more information regarding the adoption of FASB's Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") effective January 1, 2023, refer to the Company's first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values;  the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services  including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

 

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





June 30, 2024



December 31, 2023*



June 30, 2023



(Unaudited)






(Unaudited)


ASSETS









Cash and due from banks

$

8,785



$

18,074



$

9,714


Interest-bearing deposits in other banks


8,515




10,316




20,225


Securities:









Available for sale (AFS), at fair value


284,698




420,595




473,868


Restricted securities, at cost


6,667




8,385




7,438


Total securities


291,365




428,980




481,306


Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


1,158,214




1,092,665




973,348


Allowance for credit losses


(8,028)




(8,395)




(7,863)


Loans, net


1,150,186




1,084,270




965,485


Premises and equipment, net


15,818




16,195




17,564


Bank owned life insurance


39,468




38,904




39,065


Goodwill


7,768




7,768




7,768


Core deposit intangible, net


4,418




5,093




5,815


Right of use asset, net


6,287




6,748




6,634


Deferred tax asset, net


15,860




15,382




16,961


Accrued interest receivable and other assets


25,350




14,287




13,551


Total assets

$

1,573,820



$

1,646,017



$

1,584,088


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Liabilities:









Demand deposits:









 Noninterest-bearing

$

357,931



$

372,857



$

412,273


 Interest-bearing


257,365




305,541




312,773


Money market and savings deposit accounts


423,055




412,119




398,074


Certificates of deposit and other time deposits


335,490




318,581




224,956


Total deposits


1,373,841




1,409,098




1,348,076


Federal funds purchased


2,438




3,462




20,503


Borrowings


30,000




66,500




59,666


Junior subordinated debt, net


3,483




3,459




3,436


Lease liability


6,102




6,504




6,301


Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


3,792




3,954




3,667


Total liabilities


1,419,656




1,492,977




1,441,649


Commitments and contingent liabilities









Shareholders' equity:









Preferred stock, $2.50 par value


-




-




-


Common stock, $2.50 par value


13,256




13,258




13,250


Capital surplus


105,935




106,045




105,667


Retained earnings


77,961




73,781




69,502


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(42,988)




(40,044)




(45,980)


Total shareholders' equity


154,164




153,040




142,439


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,573,820



$

1,646,017



$

1,584,088


Common shares outstanding


5,370,912




5,365,982




5,365,982


Common shares authorized


10,000,000




10,000,000




10,000,000


Preferred shares outstanding


-




-




-


Preferred shares authorized


2,000,000




2,000,000




2,000,000



*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

 

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)

(Unaudited)






For the three months ended



For the six months ended




June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023


Interest and dividend income:













Loans, including fees


$

16,242



$

14,894



$

31,903



$

27,661


Federal funds sold



160




10




399




10


Other interest-bearing deposits



58




119




115




378


Investment securities:













 Taxable



1,776




2,876




3,935




5,826


 Tax exempt



327




329




653




656


 Dividends



100




104




218




171


Total interest and dividend income



18,663




18,332




37,223




34,702















Interest expense:













Demand deposits



68




106




139




195


Money market and savings deposits



2,952




2,197




5,874




3,970


Certificates and other time deposits



3,982




1,776




8,032




2,424


Borrowings



388




439




874




766


Federal funds purchased



9




32




16




91


Junior subordinated debt



83




79




171




140


 Total interest expense



7,482




4,629




15,106




7,586


 Net interest income



11,181




13,703




22,117




27,116


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(338)




261




(360)




13


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



11,519




13,442




22,477




27,103















Noninterest income:













Wealth management fees



240




397




666




801


Deposit account fees



338




399




725




800


Debit/credit card and ATM fees



523




636




1,011




1,207


Bank owned life insurance income



289




261




564




513


Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net



(3)




-




36




-


Gain on early redemption of debt



-




-




379




-


Gain on termination of interest rate swap



-




-




-




460


Losses on sales of AFS, net



-




-




(4)




(206)


Other



304




352




492




746


Total noninterest income



1,691




2,045




3,869




4,321















Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits



3,850




4,062




8,002




8,113


Net occupancy



865




929




1,837




2,108


Equipment



167




176




338




394


Bank franchise tax



345




313




685




637


Computer software



276




203




484




405


Data processing



579




806




1,318




1,548


FDIC deposit insurance assessment



180




220




375




320


Marketing, advertising and promotion



157




275




405




650


Professional fees



190




198




442




390


Core deposit intangible amortization



332




379




675




770


Other



1,181




1,003




2,380




2,090


Total noninterest expense



8,122




8,564




16,941




17,425


Income before income taxes



5,088




6,923




9,405




13,999


  Provision for income taxes



929




1,272




1,600




2,557


Net income


$

4,159



$

5,651



$

7,805



$

11,442


Net income per common share, basic


$

0.77



$

1.05



$

1.45



$

2.14


Net income per common share, diluted


$

0.77



$

1.05



$

1.45



$

2.13


Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,377,055




5,357,873




5,371,972




5,348,040


Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,385,770




5,375,073




5,382,980




5,375,545


 

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






At or For the Three Months Ended




June 30,
2024



March 31,
2024



December 31,
2023



September 30,
2023



June 30,
2023


Common Share Data:
















Net income per weighted average share, basic


$

0.77



$

0.68



$

0.59



$

0.87



$

1.05


Net income per weighted average share, diluted


$

0.77



$

0.68



$

0.59



$

0.86



$

1.05


Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,377,055




5,366,890




5,365,982




5,365,982




5,357,873


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,385,770




5,380,081




5,394,713




5,395,483




5,375,073


Actual shares outstanding



5,370,912




5,390,388




5,365,982




5,365,982




5,365,982


Tangible book value per share at period end (non-GAAP) 5


$

26.43



$

25.99



$

26.12



$

22.83



$

24.01


















Key Ratios:
















Return on average assets 1



1.05

%



0.91

%



0.79

%



1.18

%



1.46

%

Return on average equity 1



11.07

%



9.57

%



9.03

%



12.91

%



15.98

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.04

%



2.93

%



2.89

%



3.04

%



3.83

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



62.7

%



66.8

%



64.0

%



60.3

%



54.1

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio



84.3

%



78.8

%



77.5

%



74.5

%



72.2

%

















Net Interest Income:
















Net interest income


$

11,181



$

10,936



$

10,753



$

11,100



$

13,703


Net interest income (FTE) 2


$

11,268



$

11,023



$

10,839



$

11,187



$

13,789


















Capital Ratios:
















Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.47

%



11.24

%



11.13

%



11.26

%



11.20

%

Total risk-based capital ratio



18.64

%



18.39

%



18.24

%



18.76

%



18.80

%

















Assets and Asset Quality:
















Average earning assets


$

1,491,821



$

1,513,924



$

1,487,910



$

1,460,555



$

1,443,048


Average gross loans


$

1,144,350



$

1,117,570



$

1,061,297



$

986,480



$

940,264


Fair value mark on acquired loans


$

8,237



$

8,811



$

9,399



$

9,965



$

10,957


















Allowance for credit losses on loans:
















Beginning of period


$

8,289



$

8,395



$

7,799



$

7,863



$

7,772


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



(518)




11




713




2




216


Charge-offs



(208)




(184)




(207)




(199)




(180)


Recoveries



465




67




90




133




55


Net recoveries (charge-offs)



257




(117)




(117)




(66)




(125)


End of period


$

8,028



$

8,289



$

8,395



$

7,799



$

7,863


















Non-accrual loans


$

2,365



$

2,178



$

1,852



$

1,143



$

1,185


Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



1,596




876




880




854




107


Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4


$

3,961



$

3,054



$

2,732



$

1,997



$

1,292


















NPA as a % of total assets



0.25

%



0.19

%



0.17

%



0.13

%



0.08

%

NPA as a % of gross loans



0.34

%



0.27

%



0.25

%



0.20

%



0.13

%

ACL to gross loans



0.69

%



0.73

%



0.77

%



0.76

%



0.81

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.20

%



0.19

%



0.17

%



0.11

%



0.12

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



-0.09

%



0.04

%



0.04

%



0.03

%



0.05

%



1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

4

The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented.

5

This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

 

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






For the three months ended




June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

261,250



$

1,876




2.87

%


$

421,156



$

2,980




2.83

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,463




414




2.49

%



66,956




415




2.48

%

Total Securities 1



327,713




2,290




2.80

%



488,112




3,395




2.78

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



900,581




12,483




5.57

%



823,289




13,167




6.41

%

Commercial



206,125




3,080




6.01

%



74,665




969




5.21

%

Consumer



37,644




679




7.25

%



42,310




758




7.19

%

      Total Loans



1,144,350




16,242




5.71

%



940,264




14,894




6.35

%

Fed Funds Sold



11,840




160




5.44

%



895




10




4.48

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



7,918




58




2.95

%



13,777




119




3.46

%

Total Earning Assets



1,491,821




18,750




5.06

%



1,443,048




18,418




5.12

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,299)










(7,805)








Total Non-Earning Assets



112,246










113,883








Total Assets


$

1,595,768









$

1,549,126



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

268,621



$

68




0.10

%


$

331,523



$

106




0.13

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



421,700




2,952




2.82

%



415,015




2,197




2.12

%

Time Deposits



338,648




3,982




4.73

%



194,736




1,776




3.66

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,028,969




7,002




2.74

%



941,274




4,079




1.74

%

Borrowings



30,407




388




5.13

%



34,265




439




5.14

%

Federal funds purchased



561




9




6.45

%



2,392




32




5.37

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,476




83




9.60

%



3,430




79




9.24

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,063,413




7,482




2.83

%



981,361




4,629




1.89

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



370,640










416,039








Other liabilities



10,545










9,853








Total Liabilities



1,444,598










1,407,253








Shareholders' Equity



151,170










141,873








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,595,768









$

1,549,126








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

11,268









$

13,789





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.23

%









3.23

%

Cost of Funds









2.10

%









1.33

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets









2.02

%









1.29

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









3.04

%









3.83

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

 

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)






For the six months ended




June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023







Interest









Interest







Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average




Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost


ASSETS



















Interest Earning Assets:



















Securities:



















Taxable Securities and Dividends


$

282,493



$

4,153




2.94

%


$

434,219



$

5,997




2.76

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,526




827




2.49

%



67,019




831




2.48

%

Total Securities 1



349,019




4,980




2.85

%



501,238




6,828




2.72

%

Loans:



















Real Estate



903,033




25,026




5.57

%



820,033




24,032




5.91

%

Commercial



190,251




5,505




5.82

%



73,357




2,098




5.77

%

Consumer



37,676




1,372




7.32

%



43,179




1,531




7.15

%

      Total Loans



1,130,960




31,903




5.67

%



936,569




27,661




5.96

%

Fed Funds Sold



14,732




399




5.45

%



455




10




4.43

%

Other interest-bearing deposits



8,171




115




2.83

%



20,789




378




3.67

%

Total Earning Assets



1,502,882




37,397




5.00

%



1,459,051




34,877




4.82

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,356)










(7,947)








Total Non-Earning Assets



111,045










114,372








Total Assets


$

1,605,571









$

1,565,476



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest Bearing Liabilities:



















Interest Bearing Deposits:



















Interest Checking


$

275,723



$

139




0.10

%


$

346,625



$

195




0.11

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits



416,837




5,874




2.83

%



431,849




3,970




1.85

%

Time Deposits



339,866




8,032




4.75

%



161,247




2,424




3.03

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,032,426




14,045




2.74

%



939,721




6,589




1.41

%

Borrowings



36,280




874




4.84

%



31,074




766




4.97

%

Federal funds purchased



528




16




6.09

%



3,754




91




4.89

%

Junior subordinated debt



3,470




171




9.91

%



3,423




140




8.25

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,072,704




15,106




2.83

%



977,972




7,586




1.56

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



















Demand deposits



369,588










440,285








Other liabilities



11,041










9,423








Total Liabilities



1,453,333










1,427,680








Shareholders' Equity



152,238










137,796








Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity


$

1,605,571









$

1,565,476








Net Interest Income (FTE)





$

22,291









$

27,291





Interest Rate Spread 2









2.17

%









3.26

%

Cost of Funds









2.11

%









1.08

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets









2.02

%









1.05

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3









2.98

%









3.77

%



1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.


Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

 

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)






For the Three Months Ended




June 30,
2024



March 31,
2024



December 31,
2023



September 30,
2023



June 30,
2023


Fully tax-equivalent measures
















Net interest income


$

11,181



$

10,936



$

10,753



$

11,100



$

13,703


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



87




87




86




87




86


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

11,268



$

11,023



$

10,839



$

11,187



$

13,789


















Efficiency ratio 2



63.1

%



67.2

%



64.4

%



60.7

%



54.4

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4

%



-0.4

%



-0.4

%



-0.4

%



-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



62.7

%



66.8

%



64.0

%



60.3

%



54.1

%

















Net interest margin



3.01

%



2.91

%



2.87

%



3.02

%



3.81

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.03

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.04

%



2.93

%



2.89

%



3.04

%



3.83

%





As of




June 30,
2024



March 31,
2024



December 31,
2023



September 30,
2023



June 30,
2023


Other financial measures
















Book value per share


$

28.70



$

28.31



$

28.52



$

25.29



$

26.54


Impact of intangible assets 4



(2.27)




(2.32)




(2.40)




(2.46)




(2.53)


Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


$

26.43



$

25.99



$

26.12



$

22.83



$

24.01


 



For the Six Months Ended




June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023


Fully tax-equivalent measures







Net interest income


$

22,117



$

27,116


Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



174




175


Net interest income (FTE) 1


$

22,291



$

27,291









Efficiency ratio 2



65.2

%



55.4

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4

%



-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



64.8

%



55.1

%








Net interest margin



2.96

%



3.75

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02

%



0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1



2.98

%



3.77

%



1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

4

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

 

