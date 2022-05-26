Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VABK   US9280311039

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

(VABK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 03:51:28 pm EDT
32.65 USD   +1.27%
08:31aVirginia national bankshares corporation announces cash dividend
PR
05/13VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04/28VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

05/26/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: VABK) announced today that on May 25, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on June 24, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2022.  The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 3.68% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on May 25, 2022.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has ten banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Bank also offers, through its networking agreements with third parties, investment advisory and other investment services under Sturman Wealth Advisors.  Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-national-bankshares-corporation-announces-cash-dividend-301555618.html

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
08:31aVirginia national bankshares corporation announces cash dividend
PR
05/13VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
04/28VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
04/28Virginia national bankshares corporation announces first quarter 2022 earnings
PR
04/28Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
04/28VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings 04.28.2022 | Click to..
PU
03/25VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
03/10VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03Virginia National Bankshares Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.30 a Share, Payable March 2..
MT
03/03VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
More news