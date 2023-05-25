Advanced search
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

(VABK)
05-25-2023
28.32 USD   -0.63%
04:38pVirginia National Bankshares Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pVirginia national bankshares corporation announces quarterly cash dividend
PR
04:17pVirginia National Bankshares : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend 05.25.2023 | Click to Read
PU
Virginia National Bankshares : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend 05.25.2023 | Click to Read

05/25/2023
PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES

QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

Charlottesville, VA - May 25, 2023 - Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: VABK) announced today that on May 24, 2023 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share to be paid on June 23, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023. The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 4.63% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on May 24, 2023.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Contact:

Tara Y. Harrison, 434-817-8587

Disclaimer

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 20:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,5 M - -
Net income 2022 23,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 30,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,37x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 152 M 152 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Glenn W. Rust President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tara Y. Harrison Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William D. Dittmar Non-Executive Chairman
Steven W. Blaine Independent Director
Hunter E. Craig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION-22.26%152
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.81%166 277
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.85%74 513
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.23%49 233
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.27%47 027
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.33%42 116
