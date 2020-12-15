Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Virginia National Bankshares Corporation    VABK

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

(VABK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virginia National Bankshares : Announces Cash Dividend 12.15.2020 | Click to Read

12/15/2020 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

December 15, 2020

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CASH DIVIDEND

Charlottesville, VA -Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (the "Company") (OTCQX: VABK) announced today that on December 10, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2020. The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 4.40% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on December 14, 2020.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank (the "Bank"). The Bank has four banking offices in Charlottesville and one in Winchester, and offers loan, deposit and treasury management services in Richmond, Virginia. The Bank has entered into a lease for branch and office space in Richmond, Virginia, and plans to open the office in the first quarter of 2021. Virginia National Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including fiduciary, trust and estate administration services under the name VNB Trust and Estate Services, and wealth and investment advisory services, including financial planning, under the name Sturman Wealth Advisors. Investment management services are also offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's stock trades on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQX Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Contact:

Tara Y. Harrison, 434-817-8587

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 21:10:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
04:12pVIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
04:11pVIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Announces Cash Dividend 12.15.2020 | Click to Rea..
PU
04:07pVirginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces Cash Dividend
GL
11/06VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
10/26VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
10/26VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES : Announces Third Quarter Financial Results 10.26.2..
PU
10/26VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORA : Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
AQ
10/26Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Announces Third Quarter Financial Re..
GL
10/06VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/02VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 26,1 M - -
Net income 2019 6,69 M - -
Net cash 2019 15,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
Yield 2019 3,11%
Capitalization 74,0 M 74,0 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,60x
EV / Sales 2019 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn W. Rust President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William D. Dittmar Non-Executive Chairman
Tara Y. Harrison Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Steven W. Blaine Independent Director
Hunter E. Craig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION-27.06%74
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.08%168 264
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-20.57%60 543
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.57%59 311
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.13.92%55 944
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.56%46 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ