Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRDN   US92790C1045

VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VRDN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Viridian Therapeutics : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers (Form 8-K)

05/17/2021 | 05:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers.

On May 14, 2021, Jason Leverone resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and principal financial and accounting officer of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company'). In connection with his resignation, the Company has agreed to provide Mr. Leverone with severance benefits equivalent to the severance benefits that would arise from an involuntary not-for-causetermination under his employment agreement, dated as of December 2, 2016, and the payment that would arise from an involuntary not-for-causetermination under his bonus agreement, dated as of September 14, 2020.

Disclaimer

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2021 21:02:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:03pVIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS  : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election ..
PU
04:08pVIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.DE  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
05/14Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/07VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS  : Wedbush Adjusts Price Target on Viridian Therapeutics t..
MT
05/07VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS  : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
05/06VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS  : Earnings Flash (VRDN) VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS Reports Q1 ..
MT
05/06VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS  : Earnings Flash (VRDN) VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS Reports Q1 ..
MT
05/06VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.DE  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
05/06Viridian Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provid..
GL
04/26VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.DE  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,18 M - -
Net income 2021 -53,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 74,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 147 M 147 M -
EV / Sales 2021 61,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 35,20 $
Last Close Price 17,42 $
Spread / Highest target 153%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jonathan Violin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jason A. Leverone Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jeffrey S. Hatfield Chairman
Vahe Bedian Chief Scientist
Barrett Katz Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRIDIAN THERAPEUTICS, INC.5.90%147
MODERNA, INC.54.48%64 799
LONZA GROUP AG-0.81%46 408
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.62%44 856
CELLTRION, INC.-24.65%32 736
SEAGEN INC.-15.78%26 768