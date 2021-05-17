Viridian Therapeutics : Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Principal Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Principal Officers.

On May 14, 2021, Jason Leverone resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and principal financial and accounting officer of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (the 'Company'). In connection with his resignation, the Company has agreed to provide Mr. Leverone with severance benefits equivalent to the severance benefits that would arise from an involuntary not-for-causetermination under his employment agreement, dated as of December 2, 2016, and the payment that would arise from an involuntary not-for-causetermination under his bonus agreement, dated as of September 14, 2020.