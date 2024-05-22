27, avenue Carnot
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT
First quarter 2024 Results
May 14, 2024
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW
Business outlook
Overall, activity is strong across all our businesses and across all geographic locations.
Exploration activities are picking up globally, including IOCs with many large projects.
To respond to projected supply / demand balance, our clients are also continuing to accelerate their field development programs and OBN technology is becoming a must in many sedimentary basins.
Finaly interesting to notice that CGG is more and more recognized as a key technology for Minerals and Mining exploration projects but also for CCUS.
2024 Q1 OPERATING RESULTS
PARIS, France - May 14, 2024 - CGG (ISIN: FR0013081864), a world leader in Geoscience, announced today its first quarter 2024 non-audited results.
Sophie Zurquiyah, Chief Executive Officer of CGG, commented:
"I am very pleased with our first quarter financial performance. At $273m, we delivered the best first quarter revenue since our strategic decision to become an asset light company. The first quarter cash generation and the recent upgrade of our long-term debt from S&P are positive milestones of our financial trajectory and balance sheet deleveraging. CGG's
backlog recent recovery and particularly in GEO, the broader demand for our EDA data and a sustained demand for our OBN equipment give us confidence to deliver our 2024 financial targets."
Results of operation
Financial information is presented under IFRS standards, some sections of this report contain non-IFRS financial measures as EBITDAs and Net Cash Flow which are fully described in the glossary of the 2023 annual consolidated financial statements.
This operating and financial review and prospects should be read in conjunction with our consolidated interim financial statements and the notes thereto.
Our significant accounting policies are fully described in note 1 to our 2023 consolidated annual financial statements
Statement of income
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
% Change
(In millions of US$)
Segment
As reported
Segment
As Reported
Segment
As reported
Figures
Figures
Figures
DDE Revenues
184.7
159.8
144.0
112.4
28%
42%
SMO Revenues
88.8
88.8
65.7
65.7
35%
35%
Eliminated revenues and others
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
-
Total Operating Revenues
273.5
248.6
209.7
178.1
30%
40%
DDE EBITDAs
103.0
78.1
70.9
39.3
45%
99%
SMO EBITDAs
9.9
9.9
(0.4)
(0.4)
> 100%
> 100%
Eliminations and Other
(7.9)
(7.9)
(4.7)
(4.7)
68%
68%
EBITDAs
105.0
80.1
65.8
34.2
60%
134%
EBITDAs margin %
38%
32%
31%
19%
Earth Data surveys amortization &
(55.9)
(39.0)
(36.6)
(11.3)
53%
245%
impairment
Depreciation and amortization
(24.2)
(24.2)
(20.2)
(20.2)
20%
20%
(excl. Earth Data surveys)
Depreciation and amortization
3.8
3.8
4.7
4.7
(19)%
(19)%
capitalized to Earth Data surveys
Share-based compensation
(0.9)
(0.9)
(0.8)
(0.8)
13%
13%
expenses
Operating income
27.8
19.8
12.9
6.6
115%
200%
Operating income margin %
10%
8%
6%
4%
Net income (loss) from equity
(0.2)
(0.2)
0.1
0.1
> 100%
> 100%
affiliates
EBIT
27.6
19.6
13.0
6.7
112%
193%
Financial income and expenses
(24.3)
(24.3)
(21.0)
(21.0)
16%
16%
Income taxes
2.1
2.1
(1.4)
(1.4)
> 100%
> 100%
Net income from continuing
5.4
(2.6)
(9.4)
(15.7)
(158)%
(84)%
operations
Net income from discontinuing
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.2)
(0.2)
(84)%
(84)%
operations
Net income
5.4
(2.6)
(9.6)
(15.9)
(156)%
(84)%
IFRS15 adjustment impact
For internal reporting purposes CGG's management continues to apply the pre-IFRS 15 revenue recognition
principles, with Earth Data prefunding revenues recorded based on percentage of completion method.
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
(In millions of US dollars)
Segment
IFRS 15
As reported
Segment
IFRS 15
As reported
Figures
adjustment
Figures
adjustment
Revenue
273.5
(24.8)
248.6
209.7
(31.6)
178.1
of which
Earth Data Prefunding revenue
57.7
(24.8)
32.9
35.0
(31.6)
3.4
Operating expenses
(245.7)
16.8
(228.9)
(196.8)
25.3
(171.5)
of which
Earth Data surveys amortization
(55.9)
16.8
(39.1)
(36.6)
25.3
(11.3)
Operating income
27.8
(8.0)
19.7
12.9
(6.3)
6.6
Net income
5.4
(8.0)
(2.6)
(9.6)
(6.3)
(15.9)
Q1 2024 revenue is reported to US$249 million, of which Earth Data prefunding revenue is reported to US$33 million following the completion of surveys offshore Brazil. We recognized US$58 million of segment revenues mainly related to programs in Gulf of Mexico (US), North Sea and
Asia. According to IFRS 15 standards, we recorded a negative adjustment of the revenue for US$25 million, and a positive adjustment of US$17 million on the amortization costs. A negative net impact of US$8 million was booked at the net income level.
Business segments highlights
The Group continues to present its financial information under two reporting segments, Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE) and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO) as described in Note 8 to our 2023 consolidated annual financial statements.
Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE)
Seasonality - We have historically benefited from higher levels of activity during the fourth quarter since our clients seek to fully spend their annual budget before year-end. Sensing and Monitoring deliveries and Earth Data after-sales usually reflect this pattern.
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
% Change
(In millions of US$)
Segment
As reported
Segment
As
Segment
As reported
Figures
Figures
Reported
Figures
Geoscience
87.8
87.8
79.3
79.3
11%
11%
Earth Data
96.8
72.0
64.7
33.1
50%
118%
DDE Revenue
184.7
159.8
144.0
112.4
28%
42%
DDE EBITDAs
103.0
78.1
70.9
39.3
45%
99%
DDE EBITDAs margin %
56%
49%
49%
35%
DDE OPINC
34.6
26.7
24.6
18.3
41%
46%
DDE OPINC margin %
19%
17%
17%
16%
Geoscience (GEO)
Geoscience operating revenues as reported were up 11% year-on-yearto US$88 million in 2024 compared to US$80 million in 2023.
Our Geoscience global activity remains strong sustained by demand for high-end large projects and NOCs increasing.
The level of commercial activity continues to be solid and order intake was up 48% year-on-year at the end of March sustained by continuing adoption of disruptive imaging technologies.
Earth-Data (EDA)
Earth Data operating revenues as reported from EDA was up 118% to US$72 million in 2024 from US$33 million in 2023. Excluding IFRS 15 adjustment, EDA business was up 50% to US$97 million sustained by broader geographical demand.
Prefunding revenues as reported strongly increased to US$33 million in 2024 from US$3 million last year. Excluding IFRS 15 adjustment, prefunding revenue of our multi-client Earth data projects was US$58 million, up 65% year-on-year and with a 116% cash prefunding rate this quarter compared to 126% in 2023.
Q1 key headlines - Data, Digital & Energy (DDE)
CGG and C-Questra Sign CCUS Cooperation Agreement
- January 9,
CGG and C-Questra, an independent European operator specializing in the CO2 storage value chain, have signed a commercial cooperation agreement in carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS).
CGG and Trinidad-Tobago Sign Multi-Client Reimaging Program Agreement - January 24,
CGG has announced the signature of an agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries of Trinidad and
Sensing & Monitoring (SMO)
Earth Data cash capex was US$50 million, up 25% year-on- year with two marine streamer programs (one completed in offshore Malaysia, and another started in Australia), one OBN program in the central Gulf of Mexico (US) and a few reprocessing projects.
After-sales were at US$39 million up 32% year-on-year from US$30 million in 2023.
US$20 million contractual fees from vessel commitments were incurred at the end of March.
Tobago to reimage vintage 3D seismic data from blocks offshore Trinidad.
CGG Adds New Southeast Asia Carbon Storage Study to Growing CCUS Library - February 20,
CGG has announced the release of a Southeast Asia Carbon Storage Study to support and accelerate the screening process for all players in the region's fast-growing CCUS market.
(In millions of US$)
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
% Change
SMO Revenue
88.8
65.7
35%
SMO EBITDAs
9.9
(0.4)
> 100%
SMO EBITDAs margin %
14%
(1)%
SMO OPINC
1.8
(7.1)
> 100%
SMO OPINC margin %
2%
(11)%
SMO operating revenue was up 37% year-on-year to US$89 million, driven by high deliveries of land equipment:
- Land equipment sales represented 44% of SMO revenue, compared to 20% in 2023, up 194% year-on- year. Land equipment sales were US$39 million in 2024 from US$13 million in 2023 with strong level of land delivery for MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and wireless nodes for geothermal applications in Europe.
- Marine equipment sales represented 38% of SMO revenue, compared to 52% in 2023, down 2% year-on-
year. Marine equipment sales remained at US$34 million in 2024 with significant delivery of GPR300 nodes in Europe.
- Downhole equipment sales were US$5 million, up 9% year-on-year.
- Beyond the Core revenues were at US$11 million, up 19% year-on-year, with delivery of multiple Railway and Mine monitoring solutions and the sale of a Marlin™ Vessel Monitoring & Alert Solution in Latin America.
Q1 key headlines - Sensing & Monitoring (SMO)
Sercel Unveils New 528 and VE564 Solutions to Optimize Mega-Crew Surveys - January 16,
CGG announced today that Sercel has launched its next generation 528TM land acquisition system and VE564TM
vibrator electronics to improve recording capacity, reliability, productivity, and data fidelity to meet the latest challenging survey requirements.
Other financial items
Net income from equity affiliates was close to zero.
Income taxes amounted to an income of US$2 million, which
Net financial income and expenses was a US$24 million
included US$5 million of deferred tax income and
US$3 million of current tax expenses.
expense, mostly associated with the cost of our financial
Net income from discontinued operations was close to
debt.
zero for the first 2024 quarter.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
Cash flow statement
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
(In millions of US$)
Segment
As reported
Segment
As reported
figures
figures
EBITDAs
105.0
80.1
65.8
34.2
Income tax paid
(3.2)
(3.2)
(7.1)
(7.1)
Change in working capital & Provisions
(0.3)
24.6
(3.6)
28.0
Other items calculated
(0,8)
(0.8)
-
-
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
100.7
100.7
55.1
55.1
Investments in Earth Data surveys
(49.9)
(49.9)
(27.8)
(27.8)
Industrial capital expenditures & Capitalized
(8.3)
(8.3)
(24.5)
(24.5)
development costs (excl. Earth Data surveys)
Net proceeds and acquisitions
0.5
0.5
-
-
Dividends received from affiliates
0.2
0.2
-
-
Variation in subsidies for capital expenditures
-
-
-
-
Lease repayments
(11.8)
(11.8)
(12.5)
(12.5)
Payments and/or proceeds net from asset financing
(0.2)
(0.2)
14.0
14.0
transactions
Financial expenses paid
2.0
2.0
1.0
1.0
Net cash flow incurred by continuing operations
33.2
33.2
5.3
5.3
Net cash flows incurred by discontinued
(2.9)
(2.9)
(4.8)
(4.8)
operations
Net cash flow
30.3
30.3
0.5
0.5
Expenditures on Earth Data surveys were up by US$22 million to US$50 million in 2024.
Net Cash flow from continuing operations was a US$33 million inflows in this quarter from a US$5 million inflows in 2023.
Net Cash flow from discontinued operations represented outflows US$3 million mainly composed of Idle Vessel Compensation.
Financial debt
(In millions of US dollars)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Bank overdrafts
-
-
Current portion of financial debt
83.3
60.4
Financial debt
1,232.3
1,188.8
Gross financial debt
1,315.6
1,249.2
Less cash and cash equivalents
(349.9)
(298.0)
Net financial debt
965.7
951.2
Liquidity
Group Liquidity of US$440 million on March 31, 2024 includes US$350 million of cash and US$90 million of
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document includes "forward-looking statements". We have based these forward-looking statements on our current views and assumptions about future events.
All of the Company's forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties (some of which are significant or beyond the Company's control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and the Company's present expectations or projections.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Some of these risks or uncertainties are discussed in this Interim Management Report. Other factors are discussed in the Company's 2023 Annual Report including in section 2.2.
undrawn RCF. (For a discussion regarding RCF, refer to note 13 of our 2023 consolidated annual financial statements)
Main Risk Factors and Control Measures and in sections 3.1. ESG Strategy and 5. Operating and Financial Review where the Company's material risks are discussed. These provide a discussion of the factors that could affect the Company's future performance and the markets in which the Company operates. Additional risks currently not known to the Company or that the Company has not considered material as of the date of this Interim Financial Report could also cause the forward-looking events discussed in this Interim Management Report not to occur.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Unaudited Interim Consolidated statement of operations - Year-to-Date
Three months ended March 31,
(In millions of US$, except per share data)
Notes
2024
2023
Operating revenues
4
248.6
178.1
Other income from ordinary activities
0.1
0.1
Total income from ordinary activities
248.7
178.2
Cost of operations
(192.8)
(138.2)
Gross profit
55.9
40.0
Research and development expenses - net
(4.9)
(6.9)
Marketing and selling expenses
(8.8)
(9.0)
General and administrative expenses
(21.3)
(16.5)
Other revenues (expenses) - net
5
(1.1)
(1.0)
Operating income (loss)
4
19.8
6.6
Expenses related to financial debt
(27.4)
(25.8)
Income provided by cash and cash equivalents
3.1
2.0
Cost of financial debt, net
(24.3)
(23.8)
Other financial income (loss)
6
(0.0)
2.8
Income (loss) before incomes taxes
(4.5)
(14.4)
Income taxes
2.1
(1.4)
Net income (loss) from consolidated companies before share of
(2.4)
(15.8)
income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity method
Share of income (loss) in companies accounted for under the equity
(0.2)
0.1
method
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
(2.6)
(15.7)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
3
0.0
(0.2)
Net income (loss)
(2.6)
(15.9)
Attributable to :
Owners of CGG S.A
$
(3.0)
(15.6)
Non-controlling interests
$
0.4
(0.3)
Net income (loss) per share
Basic
$
(0.00)
(0.02)
Diluted
$
(0.00)
(0.02)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations per share
Basic
$
(0.00)
(0.02)
Diluted
$
(0.00)
(0.02)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per share
Basic
$
-
-
Diluted
$
-
-
See the notes to the Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
Unaudited Interim Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (loss) - Year-to-Date
Three months ended March 31,
(In millions of US$)
2024
2023
Net income (loss) from statements of operations
(2.6)
(15.9)
Net gain (loss) on cash flow hedges
0.3
-
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(5.8)
5.8
Net other comprehensive income (loss) to be reclassified in profit (loss) in
(5.5)
5.8
subsequent period (1)
Net gain (loss) on actuarial changes on pension plan
0.0
-
Net other comprehensive income (loss) not to be reclassified in profit (loss)
0.0
-
in subsequent period (2)
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of taxes (1) + (2)
(5.5)
5.8
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(8.1)
(10.1)
Attributable to :
Owners of CGG S.A.
(8.4)
(10.4)
Non-controlling interests
0.3
0.3
