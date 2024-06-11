Viridien (formerly CGG) is one of the leading international providers of geophysics services and products intended for oil and gas companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - geophysics services (59.7%): recording, processing, and interpretation of land and marine seismic data; - manufacturing of seismic equipment (40.3%): recording and transmission equipment, vibrators for capturing seismic data, data processing and interpretation software, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Africa/Middle East (38.2%), Asia-Pacific (28.8%), North America (23%) and Latin America (10%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment