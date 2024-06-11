Viridien: a contract in high-performance computing

Viridien announced Tuesday that it has signed a high-performance computing (HPC) agreement with Ranch Computing, a specialist in image rendering, with a view to boosting the digital media landscape.



Under the terms of the contract, the ex-CGG will provide a fully customized 'cloud' HPC infrastructure and expertise, tailored to the computational requirements of visual effects, animation and architectural visualizations.



Founded in 2006, Ranch Computing specializes in image rendering for the architectural, luxury goods, industrial and animation markets, as well as special effects for cinema and advertising.



Quoted in a press release, CEO Julien de Souza hails Viridien's reputation as a 'pioneer' in sustainable HPC, AI and cloud technologies.



Viridien, traditionally focused on the oil market, unveiled a new strategy last month to expand into digital and earth data technologies, with the aim of accelerating its growth.



The company's shares reacted positively to this announcement on Tuesday morning, gaining 1.2% in early trading on the Paris Bourse.



