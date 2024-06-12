Viridien: contract won in Algeria, share price rebounds

June 12, 2024

Viridien, formerly CGG, was one of the biggest risers on the SBF 120 index on the Paris Bourse on Wednesday, after winning a major seismic imaging contract in Algeria.



The French group said it had been selected by a consortium comprising, among others, the state-owned Algerian oil group Sonatrach and the American company Occidental Petroleum.



The contract, the financial terms of which were not disclosed, covers the seismic imaging of a 3,400 km2 high-density survey being acquired over two blocks of the Berkine basin in eastern Algeria.



Viridien plans to dedicate a team of scientists at its imaging center in France to provide information on the subsurface and the fine, faulted geological structure of this area.



In a press release, Viridien explains that it was chosen because of its powerful high-performance computing capabilities and its long experience in Algeria, dating back to the 1950s.



At around 10:00 a.m., the stock was up 2.3% on the Paris Bourse, outperforming the SBF 120 mid-cap index, which was up 0.4% at the same time.



