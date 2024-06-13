Viridien: system sold to ExxonMobil in Guyana

Viridien announced on Thursday that it had sold ExxonMobil a vessel monitoring and alerting system designed to support its marine operations in Guyana.



The former CGG company says that the system, designed to ensure the safety of marine operations, is used in particular to protect floating production, storage and offloading platforms against marine risks.



It is marketed by its subsidiary Sercel under the brand name 'Marlin'.



Viridien points out that the award of this contract marks the culmination of several years' use of Sercel's software and services by ExxonMobil.



