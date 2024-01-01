Virinchi Limited informed that effective from 1st January 2024, Mr. Amar Sivaji Pendyala, currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer, will be assuming the role of CEO- US Business Development which was thus far held by Mr. Satyajeet Prasad, who shall step down from the role effective 31st December 2023. Mr. Sivaji has 25+ years overall IT experience in varied roles including Product Development, Service Delivery, Infrastructure Management & Information Security areas and has been with the company from the last 12 years and has been instrumental in multiple product launches of the company's lend-tech SaaS platform and in winning key large clients for the SaaS platform. Prior to joining Virinchi Limited in 2011 Mr.Sivaji worked in senior technical leadership roles in UBS & LogicaCMG in UK for nearly a decade.