Virios Therapeutics : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K

November 28, 2022

Dear Virios (VIRI) Shareholders,

On September 19th, Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") reported that its novel fibromyalgia ("FM") development candidate, IMC-1, demonstrated exemplary safety and tolerability in the FORTRESS (Fibromyalgia Outcome Research Trial Evaluating Synergistic Suppression of Herpes Simplex Virus-1) study but did not achieve statistical significance on the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of pain reduction.

As a fellow shareholder, this outcome was disappointing, especially in light of our previously successful Phase 2a study, as well as prior research demonstrating herpes virus activation in patients diagnosed with FM and a functional gastrointestinal disorder. However, analysis of the top-line data revealed a bifurcation of response based on the timing of patient enrollment in the FORTRESS study that the Company believes is unlikely related to chance. Based on these results, the Company performed a deeper analysis of the FORTRESS data to determine factors driving these results to determine whether, and if so, how, to continue the development of IMC-1.

We announced the results of these additional analyses on November 14th which can be summarized as follows:

● Post-hoc analysis of the FORTRESS study results indicated that FM patients who were recruited through advertising and were thus new to our study sites and prior FM clinical trials ("new" patients), demonstrated clinically and statistically significant reductions in pain, fatigue, FM symptoms and both anxiety and depression symptoms. This treatment effect persisted throughout the trial.