Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Virios Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRI   US92829J1043

VIRIOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(VIRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:18:28 2023-04-25 pm EDT
0.8180 USD   +30.82%
01:31pVirios Therapeutics Shares Rise 52% After FDA Feedback for IMC-1
DJ
04/24Virios Therapeutics Announces Initial FDA Feedback on Proposed IMC-1 Phase 3 Program for Treatment of Fibromyalgia
AQ
04/13Virios Therapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virios Therapeutics Shares Rise 52% After FDA Feedback for IMC-1

04/25/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack


Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares were up 52% to 95 cents on Tuesday after the company said late Monday that it received initial feedback from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on its Phase 3 program proposal featuring its lead development candidate IMC-1.

The Atlanta-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said its IMC-1 is a novel, proprietary, fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib designed to synergistically suppress herpes virus replication, with the end goal of reducing virally promoted fibromyalgia disease symptoms.

The feedback was provided following a guidance meeting between the Anesthesiology, Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine division of FDA and the company in March.

Initial FDA feedback was that the company's Phase 3 proposal is acceptable, subject to review of the final results from its recently completed chronic toxicology program. Virios will submit the final toxicology reports and associated data in May.

An updated Phase 3 program proposal, responsive to FDA guidance, will also be provided once the FDA completes its review of the chronic toxicology reports.

The stock closed Monday's session down 8% and is down 77% in the past 12 months.


Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1330ET

All news about VIRIOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
01:31pVirios Therapeutics Shares Rise 52% After FDA Feedback for IMC-1
DJ
04/24Virios Therapeutics Announces Initial FDA Feedback on Proposed IMC-1 Phase 3 Program fo..
AQ
04/13Virios Therapeutics, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/19Certain Common Stock of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement E..
CI
03/19Certain Warrants of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending..
CI
03/19Certain Options of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending ..
CI
03/14VIRIOS THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
03/14Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/14Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/14Virios Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VIRIOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -15,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,5 M 11,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart VIRIOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virios Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRIOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,63 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 220%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Duncan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Angela Walsh Secretary, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
R. Michael Gendreau Chief Medical Officer
Ralph D. Grosswald Vice President-Operations
David Keefer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIRIOS THERAPEUTICS, INC.164.96%11
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.26%85 736
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.10.98%85 371
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-7.41%31 855
BIONTECH SE-22.16%28 179
GENMAB A/S-4.66%27 039
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer