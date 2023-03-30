Advanced search
    VHC   US92823T1088

VIRNETX HOLDING CORP

(VHC)
03:24:20 2023-03-30
1.455 USD   -14.41%
03:13pVirnetX Receives US Court of Appeals Decision
PR
03:04pApple Wins Appeal to Uphold US Patent Office Decision Against VirnetX Patents Claims
MT
02:02pVirnetX Falls Nearly 11% After US Appeals Court Upholds Patent Tribunal's Ruling in Favor of Apple
MT
VirnetX Receives US Court of Appeals Decision

03/30/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
$1.00 Special Dividend Remains Intact

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) an Internet security software and technology company, announced today that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a decision in appeals No. 2020-2271 and 2020-2272 involving certain claims of U.S. Patent Nos. 6,502,135 and 7,490,151. The Federal Circuit affirmed the decisions by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in two inter partes review proceedings (IPR2015-01046 and IPR2015-01047), which found claims 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, and 12 of the '135 patent and claims 1, 2, 6-8, and 12-14 of the '151 patent to be unpatentable.

"We are disappointed and disagree with the Federal Circuit's decisions in light of its past rulings on these same patents," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "We are evaluating all of our available options, including potentially seeking rehearing or certiorari review."

The VirnetX announcement today of a Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share remains intact regardless of litigation outcomes.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virnetx-receives-us-court-of-appeals-decision-301786389.html

SOURCE VirnetX Holding Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
