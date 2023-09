Viro Tvornica Secera is one of the largest German Croatian sugar cane producers. The group also develops a food manufacturing business. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production of sugar (71.3%): white powdered sugar, pasteurized liquid sugar and lump sugar; - manufacturing of bakery products (5.9%); - other (22.8%): primarily production of molasses, noodles and alcoholic beverages. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Croatia (43%), Europe (31.7%) and other (25.3%).

Sector Food Processing