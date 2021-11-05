Elevated preoperative suPAR is a strong and independent risk marker for postoperative complications in patients undergoing major noncardiac surgery

A recent prospective observational study has investigated whether suPAR (soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor), can aid in identifying patients at high risk for postoperative complications, morbidity, and mortality.

Conclusion

Preoperative suPAR provided strong and independent predictive value on postoperative complications in White patients undergoing major noncardiac surgery.

Results

EDTA (Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid) blood was collected from adult (≥18 years old) White patients scheduled for major noncardiac surgery with an expected duration ≥2 hours under general anesthesia. Plasma suPAR levels were determined using the suPARnostic quick triage lateral flow assay. The primary endpoint was postoperative complications defined as the presence of any complication and/or admission to intensive care unit and/or mortality within the first 90 postoperative days.

Method

Preoperative suPAR had an odds ratio of 1.50 for every ng/mL increase. When including age, sex, American Society of Anesthesiologists score, C-reactive protein, and grouped suPAR in multivariate analysis, patients with suPAR levels between 5.5 and 10 ng/mL had an odds ratio of 11.2, and patients with suPAR >10 ng/mL had an odds ratio of 19.9 compared to patients with suPAR ≤5.5 ng/mL, respectively.