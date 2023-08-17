Half-Year Report - H1, 2023
August 2023
2
Forward-looking statements
Certain information set forth and given in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward- looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of ViroGates A/S (ViroGates); (ii) the expected development of ViroGates' business, projects and joint ventures; (iii) execution of ViroGates' vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (iv) sources and availability of third-party financing for ViroGates' projects; (v) completion of ViroGates' projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of ViroGates' current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements.
Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of ViroGates believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ViroGates undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Contents
CEO Letter
5
Management review
7
Financial statements
16
Statement by the Board and 26
Executive Management
3
On 17 August 2023, the Board of Directors approved the half-year report for the first half-year of 2023 (1 January - 30 June 2023) for ViroGates A/S.
The half-year report is unaudited.
4
5
ViroGates is still negatively affected by lower-than-expected sales to clinical routine customers, the POC+ is commercially launched, and the first steps towards entry into the US have been initiated
Jakob Knudsen,
CEO
Clinical ED customers
As is visible from ViroGates' reported revenue, we have yet to successfully return to "normal operations" with
our clinical routine customers within the emergency departments. Many hospitals are rethinking procedures on the back end of COVID-19, and we need to reestablish suPARnostic® as a key tool to help manage patient flows in the emergency departments in general.
We did see an increasing interest in suPAR from research groups globally, which contributed positively to the otherwise challenged revenue stream in H1, 2023.
Working with health clinics
During H1, 2023 we have spent R&D resources to advance the knowledge of how suPAR is associated with the risk of
development of disease and disease progression in "healthy
individuals" (non-hospitalized persons). We have been working in the area for many years but have lacked data on the degree to which specific individual lifestyle-related diseases on average contribute to the overall suPAR level. This is important since many otherwise healthy individuals may still suffer from one or more medically managed inflammatory diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, arthritis, etc. We can now offer
this crucial knowledge to customers, including health clinics.
suPARnostic® POC+ commercial launch
ViroGates conducted the commercial launch of our newest suPARnostic® product, the POC+, during H1, 2023. The finger-prick product measures the suPAR level in approximately 20 minutes and is more user-friendly and flexible.
The product will now be rolled out in Europe, and we are training our sales agents and distributors to handle the new product.
We are still engaged in post-launch activities such as shelf-life studies and handling studies with customers. We are excited to welcome this product to the suPARnostic® product suite.
suPARnostic® in the US with Sobi
In H1, 2023 the relationship with Sobi has been strengthened by signing an agreement concerning the development of suPARnostic® for commercial availability in the US through an FDA
filing. The first step is a preliminary meeting with the FDA to get
feedback on the existing clinical and laboratory data and to discuss what needs to be updated for the FDA to approve suPARnostic® for clinical marketing in the US.
