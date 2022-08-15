Log in
    VIRO   DK0061030574

VIROGATES A/S

(VIRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  04:49 2022-08-15 am EDT
36.80 DKK   -0.54%
04:33aVIROGATES A/S : Higher suPAR is associated with incident venous thromboembolism independently of D‐dimer in patients hospitalized for COVID‐19.
PU
07/15ViroGates notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities according to MAR art. 19
AQ
06/22ViroGates A/S Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022 and 2023
CI
ViroGates A/S : Higher suPAR is associated with incident venous thromboembolism independently of D‐dimer in patients hospitalized for COVID‐19.

08/15/2022 | 04:33am EDT
Conclusion

Higher suPAR was associated with incident venous thromboembolism (VTE) independently of D‐dimer in patients hospitalized for COVID‐19. Combining suPAR and D‐dimer identified patients at low VTE risk.

Background

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) contributes significantly to COVID‐19 morbidity and mortality. The urokinase receptor system is involved in the regulation of coagulation. Levels of soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR) reflect hyperinflammation and are strongly predictive of outcomes in COVID‐19. Whether suPAR levels identify patients with COVID‐19 at risk for VTE is unclear.

Methods and Results

We leveraged a multinational observational study of patients hospitalized for COVID‐19 with suPAR and D‐dimer levels measured on admission. In 1960 patients (mean age, 58 years; 57% men; 20% Black race), we assessed the association between suPAR and incident venous thromboembolism (VTE) (defined as pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis) using logistic regression and Fine‐Gray modeling, accounting for the competing risk of death. VTE occurred in 163 (8%) patients and was associated with higher suPAR and D‐dimer levels. There was a positive association between suPAR and D‐dimer (β=7.34; P=0.002). Adjusted for clinical covariables, including D‐dimer, the odds of VTE were 168% higher comparing the third with first suPAR tertiles (adjusted odds ratio, 2.68 [95% CI, 1.51-4.75]; P<0.001). Findings were consistent when stratified by D‐dimer levels and in survival analysis accounting for death as a competing risk. On the basis of predicted probabilities from random forest, a decision tree found the combined D‐dimer <1 mg/L and suPAR <11 ng/mL cutoffs, identifying 41% of patients with only 3.6% VTE probability.

Disclaimer

ViroGates A/S published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 08:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7,66 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 124 M 17,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 41,3x
EV / Sales 2021 57,6x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 50,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jakob Knudsen Chief Executive Officer
Mark Christian Hvidberg da Silva Chief Financial Officer
Lars Kongsbak Chairman
Jesper Eugen-Olsen Chief Scientific Officer
Patrik Olof Dahlén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIROGATES A/S-74.31%17
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-45.12%7 558
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-45.83%5 538
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-29.19%3 779
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.-33.68%1 998
VERACYTE, INC.-36.77%1 865