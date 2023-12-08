The increasing number of suPAR studies highlights its growing importance in healthcare and proves suPAR's versatility and applicability across a spectrum of healthcare domains. This versatile biomarker proves valuable in the Emergency Department, aiding stratification. Its broad applicability spans cardiovascular and nephrological dysfunctions, offering crucial diagnostic insights. Recent findings also reveal suPAR's role in guiding a holistic approach to healthy lifestyles, particularly in terms of individual longevity. This article's purpose is to showcase some of the most important studies that have been published in 2023. By clicking on the title of the study you will be directed to the full article.

suPAR and cardiovascular disease

Soluble Urokinase Plasminogen Activator Receptor Levels and Outcomes in Patients with Heart Failure

This study focused on soluble urokinase-type plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR) as a marker for immune activation and a predictor of cardiovascular outcomes, particularly heart failure (HF). The research involved 3,437 patients undergoing coronary angiogram, with a median follow-up of 6.2 years. suPAR emerged as a robust predictor of adverse cardiovascular outcomes in HF patients, and its combination with BNP enhanced the accuracy of risk prediction.

Role of Soluble Urokinase-Type Plasminogen Activator Receptor in Cardiovascular Disease

This review highlights suPAR, an immune-derived glycoprotein strongly associated with cardiovascular disease (CVD). Elevated suPAR levels predict increased cardiovascular risk, making it a promising biomarker. Ongoing trials explore suPAR as a therapeutic target for reducing inflammation and mitigating CVD risk. Future research aims to integrate suPAR measurements into clinical assessments, potentially enhancing cardiovascular risk prediction and enabling personalized management strategies. SuPAR stands out as a key player in reshaping our approach to understanding and managing cardiovascular health.

suPAR in the ED

Role of soluble urokinase type plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR) in predicting mortality, readmission, length of stay and discharge in emergency patients: A systematic review and meta analysis

In this comprehensive analysis of 13 trials involving 35,178 participants, the study focused on the predictive capacity of soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR) in Emergency Department (ED) settings. The findings demonstrated that elevated suPAR levels were associated with a significantly increased risk of 30-day and 90-day mortality. High suPAR levels also correlated with a higher risk of 30-day readmission. Conversely, patients with low suPAR levels were more likely to experience early discharge within 24 hours. Notably, a noteworthy contrast emerged in the length of stay (LOS), with high suPAR levels linked to a threefold increase in LOS compared to patients with low suPAR levels. Overall, this study emphasizes suPAR's pivotal role as a prognostic marker, particularly in predicting mortality outcomes in ED patients.

Soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor and procalcitonin for risk stratification in patients with a suspected infection in the emergency department: a prospective cohort study

In a Dutch study with 958 Emergency Department patients, conducted from March 2019 to December 2020, 4.5% (43 patients) died within 30 days. High suPAR (≥6 ng/ml) and procalcitonin (≥0.25 ng/ml) levels were associated with increased mortality risk, regardless of clinical scores. For suPAR, the risk was 5.5% (qSOFA = 0) and 10.7% (qSOFA ≥1), while for procalcitonin, it was 5.5% (qSOFA = 0) and 11.9% (qSOFA ≥1). These biomarkers show promise in identifying high-risk patients early in suspected infections.

suPAR in nephrology

suPARnostic: an advanced predictive tool for detecting recurrence in renal cell carcinoma

This retrospective analysis investigated the prognostic accuracy of preoperative plasma soluble urokinase-type Plasminogen Activator Receptor (suPAR) in 235 patients with initially localized clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who underwent curative treatment. The study, spanning 2010 to 2015, revealed that patients with elevated suPAR (≥ 6 ng/mL) exhibited a significantly higher risk of disease recurrence and lower overall survival. In multiple logistic regression, suPAR ≥ 6 ng/mL remained a negative predictor for both overall and recurrence-free survival. While acknowledging study limitations, such as its retrospective design, the findings highlight suPAR's potential as a promising surveillance tool for precise follow-up and recurrence detection in ccRCC patients.

A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of suPAR as a predictor of acute kidney injury.

In this systematic review and meta-analysis, the predictive value of soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR) for acute kidney injury (AKI) was explored. Examining nine relevant studies, the analysis revealed that elevated suPAR levels were associated with the occurrence of AKI. Pooled data demonstrated a significant difference in suPAR levels between patients with and without AKI, suggesting the potential of suPAR as a novel biomarker for AKI in clinical practice. The findings underscore the importance of suPAR in the diagnosis of AKI, offering valuable insights into its predictive capabilities.

suPAR in mental health

SuPAR in major depression: Association with 26 weeks antidepressant response and 10-year depression outcomes

This study explored the association between soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR), a marker of chronic inflammation, and major depressive disorder (MDD) treatment response. Involving 90 patients undergoing a 26-week antidepressant trial, higher baseline suPAR levels were linked to greater severity of neurovegetative depressive symptoms. Notably, positive responders to antidepressant treatment had higher baseline suPAR levels, and their response correlated with a significant decrease in suPAR levels. While suPAR reduction correlated with a decrease in neurovegetative symptoms, no such correlation was found with overall depression severity. The findings suggest that elevated chronic inflammation, as indicated by suPAR, may be associated with a more favorable response to antidepressant treatment.

Social isolation, loneliness, and inflammation: A multi-cohort investigation in early and mid-adulthood

This research delved into the impact of social isolation on systemic inflammation across diverse populations. Utilizing data from acutely admitted medical patients and two population-representative birth cohorts, the study investigated markers of inflammation, including C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin-6 (IL-6), and soluble urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (suPAR). The findings revealed that socially isolated individuals, particularly those living alone, exhibited higher levels of suPAR, indicating systemic chronic inflammation. Longitudinal assessments also highlighted a prospective link between childhood social isolation and elevated suPAR levels in adulthood. Notably, loneliness, especially in adulthood, was consistently associated with heightened suPAR, emphasizing its role in reflecting the impact of social factors on inflammation.