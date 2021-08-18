Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. ViroGates A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VIRO   DK0061030574

VIROGATES A/S

(VIRO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ViroGates A/S : SuPAR (cut-off levels ⩽4, 4-6, and ⩾6 ng/mL) predicted the need for mechanical ventilation and mortality in patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

08/18/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

suPAR is a biomarker associated with adverse outcomes. This study aimed to investigate the associations between plasma suPAR levels (testing the cut-offs ⩽4, 4-6, and ⩾6 ng/mL) with risk of 14-day mortality, and with the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

This observational cohort study of 386 patients presenting symptoms of COVID-19 at the Department of Emergency Medicine, Amager and Hvidovre Hospital, Denmark from March 19th, 2020 to April 3rd, 2020, found suPAR levels predictive of mortality and the need for mechanical ventilation.

Validation of the findings was carried out in a similar-sized COVID-19 patient cohort from Mikkeli Central Hospital, Finland.

Disclaimer

ViroGates A/S published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 15:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VIROGATES A/S
11:44aVIROGATES A/S : SuPAR (cut-off levels ⩽4, 4-6, and ⩾6 ng/mL) predi..
PU
08/16VIROGATES A/S : Invitation to ViroGates' Q2 2021 presentation
AQ
07/21VIROGATES A/S : SuPAR is a useful biomarker to investigate the link between stre..
PU
06/15VIROGATES A/S : SuPAR is a valuable tool for predicting the risk of developing s..
PU
06/11VIROGATES A/S : notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial r..
AQ
06/04VIROGATES A/S : announces CE-IVD approval for suPARnostic® TurbiLatex on the Sie..
AQ
06/03NEW STUDY : suPAR cut-offs for stratification of acute medical patients
PU
06/02VIROGATES A/S : General Hospital of Nikaia Agios Panteleimon
PU
06/02VIROGATES A/S : ED triage at Sismanoglio General Hospital
PU
05/28VIROGATES A/S : announces its first clinical routine customer in Italy
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5,35 M 0,84 M 0,84 M
Net income 2020 -18,7 M -2,95 M -2,95 M
Net cash 2020 33,5 M 5,28 M 5,28 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 668 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2019 17,5x
EV / Sales 2020 41,3x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart VIROGATES A/S
Duration : Period :
ViroGates A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIROGATES A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jakob Knudsen Chief Executive Officer
Mark Christian Hvidberg da Silva Chief Financial Officer
Lars Kongsbak Chairman
Jesper Eugen-Olsen Chief Scientific Officer
Jörgen Axel Thorball Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VIROGATES A/S158.90%105
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION-29.38%16 089
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.-22.36%10 136
BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.-20.57%6 453
INVITAE CORPORATION-38.27%5 610
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-48.27%4 306