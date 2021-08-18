ViroGates A/S : SuPAR (cut-off levels ⩽4, 4-6, and ⩾6 ng/mL) predicted the need for mechanical ventilation and mortality in patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

suPAR is a biomarker associated with adverse outcomes. This study aimed to investigate the associations between plasma suPAR levels (testing the cut-offs ⩽4, 4-6, and ⩾6 ng/mL) with risk of 14-day mortality, and with the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients that tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

This observational cohort study of 386 patients presenting symptoms of COVID-19 at the Department of Emergency Medicine, Amager and Hvidovre Hospital, Denmark from March 19th, 2020 to April 3rd, 2020, found suPAR levels predictive of mortality and the need for mechanical ventilation.

Validation of the findings was carried out in a similar-sized COVID-19 patient cohort from Mikkeli Central Hospital, Finland.