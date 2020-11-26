ViroGates A/S : Mikkeli Central Hospital becomes first clinical routine customer in Finland, following large cohort study

Mikkeli Central Hospital has decided to implement suPARnostic® TurbiLatex in clinical routine, making them the first clinical routine customer in Finland. Mikkeli is the central hospital in Mikkeli and has an uptake population of about 100,000 inhabitants and approx. 200 beds.

The implementation has followed a process of pilot use of the suPARnostic® TurbiLatex product in a large cohort of approx. 1,700 patients. The Hospital has decided to implement suPARnostic® TurbiLatex immediately to broadly improve triage in the emergency department.