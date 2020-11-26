Log in
VIROGATES A/S

(VIRO)
ViroGates A/S : Mikkeli Central Hospital becomes first clinical routine customer in Finland, following large cohort study

11/26/2020 | 03:35pm GMT
Mikkeli Central Hospital has decided to implement suPARnostic® TurbiLatex in clinical routine, making them the first clinical routine customer in Finland. Mikkeli is the central hospital in Mikkeli and has an uptake population of about 100,000 inhabitants and approx. 200 beds.

The implementation has followed a process of pilot use of the suPARnostic® TurbiLatex product in a large cohort of approx. 1,700 patients. The Hospital has decided to implement suPARnostic® TurbiLatex immediately to broadly improve triage in the emergency department.

Financials
Sales 2019 3,58 M 0,57 M 0,43 M
Net income 2019 -18,8 M -3,01 M -2,26 M
Net cash 2019 41,4 M 6,62 M 4,97 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,54x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 228 M 36,5 M 27,4 M
EV / Sales 2018 36,7x
EV / Sales 2019 17,5x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart VIROGATES A/S
Duration : Period :
ViroGates A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIROGATES A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jakob Knudsen Chief Executive Officer
Lars Kongsbak Chairman
Mark Christian Hvidberg da Silva Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Eugen-Olsen Chief Scientific Officer
Jörgen Axel Thorball Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIROGATES A/S112.83%36
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION25.29%18 427
GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.44.15%11 261
INVITAE CORPORATION190.45%8 278
ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION53.18%6 268
IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC.37.07%5 565
