Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.01.2024 / 09:43 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Perbamed Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.7800 EUR 1890.0000 EUR
3.7800 EUR 1890.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.7800 EUR 3780.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Hamburg
MIC: XHAM


Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Flensburger Straße 18
25421 Pinneberg
Germany
Internet:https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/

 
89133  29.01.2024 CET/CEST

