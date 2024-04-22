EQS-News: Viromed Medical AG
Viromed Medical AG reaches important milestone – agreement with CORIUS Group for exclusive use of Plasma Care® by Viromed with significant growth potential
Uwe Perbandt, CEO of Viromed Medical AG: ”This agreement is a real milestone for the economic success of our company. It also underlines the CORIUS Group's confidence in our Plasma Care® by Viromed technology and its importance for the future of wound treatment. Through the exclusive use of our pioneering cold plasma therapy in the facilities of the CORIUS Group with its 1,250,000 patients, Plasma Care® by Viromed will play a key role in innovative wound care. We are convinced that other clinics and care facilities will follow the CORIUS Group's example.“
Viromed Medical AG has a broad customer base in the DACH region, including various DAX companies, e.g. Volkswagen and Lufthansa, as well as federal states and various federal ministries, 1,100 hospitals, 7,000 pharmacies, and 17,000 medical practices.
Uwe Perbandt
